The two visitors killed in a hit-and-run accident on Wednesday night close to Fremont Street Experience have been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office. The victims were named Kristie Baxter, 51, and William Baxter, Jr., 44, both of Hobbs, New Mexico, by the coroner’s office. The male victim, according to Las Vegas police, is from Monument, Minnesota. On Friday, he clarified that he was a New Mexico resident.

HOBBS, NM ・ 14 HOURS AGO