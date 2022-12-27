ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

californiaexaminer.net

2 Tourists Murdered In A Hit-and-run Near The Fremont Street Experience Are Identified By The Coroner

The two visitors killed in a hit-and-run accident on Wednesday night close to Fremont Street Experience have been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office. The victims were named Kristie Baxter, 51, and William Baxter, Jr., 44, both of Hobbs, New Mexico, by the coroner’s office. The male victim, according to Las Vegas police, is from Monument, Minnesota. On Friday, he clarified that he was a New Mexico resident.
HOBBS, NM
Fox5 KVVU

California man accused in armed robberies of several Las Vegas stores

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man from Riverside, California, was arrested in Las Vegas Dec. 22 after he was accused of robbing several businesses with a gun, according to authorities. Jeffrey Jenkins, 45, is charged with petit larceny, burglary of a business, burglary while in possession of a firearm,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police shoot, kill suspect following road rage incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police officers shot and killed a suspect following a road rage incident and vehicle chase Friday morning, they announced in a news conference. Officers were alerted of road rage near Charleston and Lamb boulevards at 11:01 a.m. where the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim. Police arrived […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

2 injured after shooting in Downtown Las Vegas, police say

Metro police investigated a shooting involving 2 people in the Downtown Las Vegas area on Thursday evening. According to police, 2 people were injured with gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital following the shooting. 2 injured after shooting in Downtown Las Vegas, police …. Metro police investigated a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

2 injured in shooting near Fremont Street, police say

Metro police investigated a shooting after two people were shot in the leg near Fremont Street on Thursday evening. The incident occurred at 10:15 p.m. near Fremont and 4th Streets, police said. The two people had minor injuries due to single gunshot wounds to their legs and were then taken to the hospital.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Investigators: Man responsible for murder spree spanning 2 states

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A string of murders spanning two states were all committed by one man, according to investigators. His deadly rampage started in June in Kingman, claimed a life in Las Vegas, and came to a violent end in October in a remote area of Arizona wilderness. FOX5 traveled from Las Vegas to Mohave County to retrace his steps and the devastation left behind.
KINGMAN, AZ
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD: Man found stabbed near Charleston, Commerce

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after a man walked into a business near Charleston Boulevard and Commerce Street with a stab wound Thursday afternoon. Police said the man went into the business on 15 West Charleston Boulevard just after 4:15 p.m. saying someone stabbed him.
LAS VEGAS, NV

