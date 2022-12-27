Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From FictionRobert M'callLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
5 Fantastic cities for ringing in New Year's Eve in the USATourineLas Vegas, NV
Related
OIS in Summerlin leaves armed suspect dead
Las Vegas Metro Police were involved in two separate fatal officer-involved shootings of Friday, the latter happening in a neighborhood near Summerlin Parkway and Anasazi.
californiaexaminer.net
2 Tourists Murdered In A Hit-and-run Near The Fremont Street Experience Are Identified By The Coroner
The two visitors killed in a hit-and-run accident on Wednesday night close to Fremont Street Experience have been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office. The victims were named Kristie Baxter, 51, and William Baxter, Jr., 44, both of Hobbs, New Mexico, by the coroner’s office. The male victim, according to Las Vegas police, is from Monument, Minnesota. On Friday, he clarified that he was a New Mexico resident.
Fox5 KVVU
California man accused in armed robberies of several Las Vegas stores
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man from Riverside, California, was arrested in Las Vegas Dec. 22 after he was accused of robbing several businesses with a gun, according to authorities. Jeffrey Jenkins, 45, is charged with petit larceny, burglary of a business, burglary while in possession of a firearm,...
Washington murder suspects arrested after chase from North Las Vegas to Mesquite
Two people wanted for murder in Lacey, Washington were arrested a few miles outside of Mesquite, Nevada on Friday afternoon after a police pursuit that began in North Las Vegas.
Developing: Las Vegas police involved in shooting near Charleston, Lamb
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers were involved in a shooting on Friday morning, the department confirms.
8newsnow.com
Family searches for answers 1 month after Las Vegas father of 4 is killed in stabbing
A Las Vegas family is asking for help in getting any information that could lead to the arrest of a person who killed their loved one. Marco Hornsby, 39, a Las Vegas father of four children was killed in a stabbing in late November. Family searches for answers 1 month...
Las Vegas police shoot, kill suspect following road rage incident
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police officers shot and killed a suspect following a road rage incident and vehicle chase Friday morning, they announced in a news conference. Officers were alerted of road rage near Charleston and Lamb boulevards at 11:01 a.m. where the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim. Police arrived […]
Washington homicide suspects lead North Las Vegas police on highway chase
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two homicide suspects were arrested after leading North Las Vegas police and other law enforcement agencies on a vehicle chase Friday afternoon, according to police. Police in Lacy, Washington contacted North Las Vegas police for help in tracking the two suspects, NLVPD said. The suspects were found in the area of […]
8newsnow.com
2 injured after shooting in Downtown Las Vegas, police say
Metro police investigated a shooting involving 2 people in the Downtown Las Vegas area on Thursday evening. According to police, 2 people were injured with gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital following the shooting. 2 injured after shooting in Downtown Las Vegas, police …. Metro police investigated a...
2 injured in shooting near Fremont Street, police say
Metro police investigated a shooting after two people were shot in the leg near Fremont Street on Thursday evening. The incident occurred at 10:15 p.m. near Fremont and 4th Streets, police said. The two people had minor injuries due to single gunshot wounds to their legs and were then taken to the hospital.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing husband on Christmas told officers she smokes meth several times a day: police
A Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing her husband in a Christmas Day attempted murder told police she smokes methamphetamine several times a day, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said. Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing husband on Christmas …. A Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing her...
Parents find daughter stabbed to death in Las Vegas apartment, police say
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on the 7400 block of Charleston Boulevard Wednesday night at an apartment.
Fox5 KVVU
Investigators: Man responsible for murder spree spanning 2 states
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A string of murders spanning two states were all committed by one man, according to investigators. His deadly rampage started in June in Kingman, claimed a life in Las Vegas, and came to a violent end in October in a remote area of Arizona wilderness. FOX5 traveled from Las Vegas to Mohave County to retrace his steps and the devastation left behind.
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: Man found stabbed near Charleston, Commerce
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after a man walked into a business near Charleston Boulevard and Commerce Street with a stab wound Thursday afternoon. Police said the man went into the business on 15 West Charleston Boulevard just after 4:15 p.m. saying someone stabbed him.
Visitors voice safety concerns after incidents on Fremont Street ahead of New Year’s celebrations
Safety on Fremont Street is top of mind ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations after two separate incidents left two people dead and two others hurt this week.
Las Vegas police: Suspect robs victim while armed with semi-automatic rifle
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a suspect accused of using a semi-automatic rifle to rob a victim, according to a Wednesday news release. The unknown male suspect approached a victim and demanded money while armed with the rifle on Dec. 22 at 9:15 a.m. near the 800 block of […]
Woman found dead with stab wound in west Las Vegas valley apartment
A woman was found dead in an apartment during a welfare check in the west Las Vegas valley.
Crashes leave 4 pedestrians dead Wednesday night
Four people died in a single day as they tried to cross valley streets on Wednesday, putting the spotlight on pedestrian safety once again.
Woman attempts to flee from hit-and-run crash that kills 2 pedestrians in downtown Las Vegas, police say
Two people were killed after attempting to cross a street in Downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday night, according to Las Vegas police. It happened at Fremont and 4th Streets just after 7:30 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Deadly hit-and-run near Boulder Highway, Russell Road leaves residents calling for safety improvements
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Zion Wandick has been living near Boulder Hwy and Russell for 17 years. “At night you can get hit and someone will just drive away because they don’t really care,” said Wandick. He said you have to keep your head on a swivel...
Comments / 4