ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip

People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas expected to welcome 100,000 CES 2023 attendees next week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 2023 Consumer Electronic Show should resemble pre-pandemic times. CES 2022 ended up with lots of empty hallways as the omicron variant surged and the number of attendees plummeted. In total, around 40,000 people attended, which was less than a quarter of the more than 170,000 in Las Vegas for its 2020 convention.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC 4

Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The most common explanations for why Las Vegas is called Hawaii’s “Ninth Island” are silly, inadequate, devoid of historical perspective. Says who? Two anthropology professors who studied what they call a “cultural phenomenon,” that’s who. The 50th state’s bond with Las Vegas did not evolve from some Hawaiian affinity for gambling or an appreciation of Southern Nevada’s so-called laid-back lifestyle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
twowanderingsoles.com

17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas

This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota man, New Mexico woman killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos

LAS VEGAS - A man from Minnesota and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a "don't walk" signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, authorities in Las Vegas said Thursday.The driver, Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas, left the scene of the 7:40 p.m. Wednesday crash before she was stopped, arrested and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, police and a prosecutor said.A 44-year-old man from Monument, Minnesota, and a 51-year-old woman from Hobbs, New...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

15 Best Bars in Las Vegas in 2023 (By a Local)

Bars in Las Vegas are pretty easy to come by, but finding the best bars in Las Vegas takes an inside scoop. Lucky for you, I’m a Las Vegas local and am here to help you find the best bars in Las Vegas. Nightlife is one of the things Las Vegas is famous for, and checking out the bar scene is easily one of the best Las Vegas activities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas

We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Is it going to rain on the Las Vegas Strip when the ball drops?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks? They might or might not. Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Jerry's Forecast: Friday, Dec. 30, 4:45 p.m.

Stay up-to-date with your most accurate forecast at https://www.8newsnow.com/weather-las-vegas/. Visitors voice safety concerns after incidents on …. Safety on Fremont Street is top of mind ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations after two separate incidents left two people dead and two others hurt this week. Las Vegas police investigate shooting...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights to Las Vegas

Las Vegas thrives on tourism, and there is no better way to end the year than to participate in America's party. However, now that so many people aren't coming into town, they aren't sure how to get their money back. Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights …. Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy