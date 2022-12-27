Read full article on original website
This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip
People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
Southwest Airlines resumes flights at Harry Reid after hectic week for travelers
About 3,900 Southwest planes were back in the air on Friday following a hectic week for passengers when more than 15,000 flights were canceled across the U.S.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas expected to welcome 100,000 CES 2023 attendees next week
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 2023 Consumer Electronic Show should resemble pre-pandemic times. CES 2022 ended up with lots of empty hallways as the omicron variant surged and the number of attendees plummeted. In total, around 40,000 people attended, which was less than a quarter of the more than 170,000 in Las Vegas for its 2020 convention.
MGM Resorts reportedly sells land where Las Vegas mass shooting occurred
LAS VEGAS — MGM Resorts International announced Friday that they have closed the sale of the land where the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place in 2017 on the Las Vegas Strip. MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle shared the news Friday in a letter...
ABC 4
Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The most common explanations for why Las Vegas is called Hawaii’s “Ninth Island” are silly, inadequate, devoid of historical perspective. Says who? Two anthropology professors who studied what they call a “cultural phenomenon,” that’s who. The 50th state’s bond with Las Vegas did not evolve from some Hawaiian affinity for gambling or an appreciation of Southern Nevada’s so-called laid-back lifestyle.
twowanderingsoles.com
17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas
This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
MGM sells 1 October concert grounds to Native American tribal group
MGM Resorts International has announced the sale of the land of the 1 October mass shooting to Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
Minnesota man, New Mexico woman killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos
LAS VEGAS - A man from Minnesota and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a "don't walk" signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, authorities in Las Vegas said Thursday.The driver, Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas, left the scene of the 7:40 p.m. Wednesday crash before she was stopped, arrested and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, police and a prosecutor said.A 44-year-old man from Monument, Minnesota, and a 51-year-old woman from Hobbs, New...
travellemming.com
15 Best Bars in Las Vegas in 2023 (By a Local)
Bars in Las Vegas are pretty easy to come by, but finding the best bars in Las Vegas takes an inside scoop. Lucky for you, I’m a Las Vegas local and am here to help you find the best bars in Las Vegas. Nightlife is one of the things Las Vegas is famous for, and checking out the bar scene is easily one of the best Las Vegas activities.
963kklz.com
How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas
We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
Retiring rodeo clown hits mega jackpot at Horseshoe Las Vegas
Reeves, a former rodeo clown in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, hit the jackpot on his last day in town. He plans on retiring and enjoying his winnings with his family.
Southwest Airlines passengers search airports for missing belongings, luggage
For a week now, flyers have been without clothes, medications, Christmas presents, and more because those belongings sit in luggage checked into Southwest flights that were eventually canceled. Owners are beginning to get them back after days of fighting for them.
Where do you park if you’re celebrating New Year’s Eve on the Las Vegas Strip?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the biggest challenges on New Year’s Eve is getting around while staying safe. Where are you supposed to park if you come to celebrate on the Las Vegas Strip? Streets on the Strip will begin closing at 6 p.m. Saturday and no vehicles will be allowed by 8 p.m. […]
Is it going to rain on the Las Vegas Strip when the ball drops?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks? They might or might not. Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, […]
‘Wait your turn,’ Las Vegas officials remind locals, visitors of pedestrian safety ahead of NYE festivities
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just days before hundreds of thousands of people are expected to ring in the new year on the Las Vegas Strip, a woman accused of driving under the influence allegedly struck and killed two pedestrians near the Fremont Street Experience. The two pedestrians were walking against a don’t cross signal around […]
MGM announces sale of Route 91 Harvest Festival site
The land across from The Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip is known as "the Village property," a spokesperson for MGM stated, and was the site of the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017.
8newsnow.com
Jerry's Forecast: Friday, Dec. 30, 4:45 p.m.
Stay up-to-date with your most accurate forecast at https://www.8newsnow.com/weather-las-vegas/. Visitors voice safety concerns after incidents on …. Safety on Fremont Street is top of mind ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations after two separate incidents left two people dead and two others hurt this week. Las Vegas police investigate shooting...
foxla.com
Family misses Christmas due to chaos with Southwest flight
Brian Costello and his family spent four days in Las Vegas besides Chicago with his family for Christmas due to the chaos of canceled flights from Southwest Airlines. Now he and many others are trying to navigate the refund process.
'Really Strange': People Spot Mysterious Lights Hovering Above Las Vegas
"I’ve never seen anything like this.”
8newsnow.com
Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights to Las Vegas
Las Vegas thrives on tourism, and there is no better way to end the year than to participate in America's party. However, now that so many people aren't coming into town, they aren't sure how to get their money back. Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights …. Las Vegas...
