Letters to the Editor — Jan. 1, 2022
Killer’s freedomGov. Hochul has shown her contempt and disregard for murder victims and their families by granting clemency to Bruce Bryant, convicted killer of 11-year-old Travis Lilley (“Kat gives a break to boy’s killer,” Dec. 24).Travis was a child who was robbed of his life by Bryant. This is an injustice to the Lilley family.I do not care how many college degrees Bryant earned in jail at taxpayer’s expense or the so-called charity work he did in jail. These acts cannot atone for taking a human life.What he did to get to prison should be the focus, not his activities...
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Ginni Thomas told the January 6 committee it was 'laughable' for anyone who knew Clarence Thomas to believe she'd be able to 'influence his jurisprudence'
"I am certain I never spoke with him about any of the legal challenges to the 2020 election," Ginni Thomas said of interactions with her husband.
Jared Kushner Reveals Trump's Demeanor When Learning He Lost 2020 Election
"I felt like he wasn't really showing his cards," Kushner said of the former president's reaction.
Russia Loses 16 Armored Vehicles, Hundreds of Troops in a Day: Ukraine
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a video message that Moscow would soon announce a new wave of mobilization.
Sunday shows preview: 118th Congress to begin; Experts focused on inflation, Russia, China
As the 118th Congress begins next week, the slowing, but still sky high, rate of inflation and America’s increasingly rocky relationships with Russia and China are likely to dominate the Sunday morning talk shows on New Year’s Day. Inflation showed further signs of cooling in November, after several months of record-high numbers. The annual inflation rate came…
