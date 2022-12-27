Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community
A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
Murray Ledger & Times
Dexter man faces drug charges
DEXTER – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says it recently charged a Dexter man with drug trafficking after conducting a traffic stop. CCSO said that at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, CCSO Deputy Nicholas Hopkins stopped a vehicle on Roosevelt Road in the Dexter community for a traffic violation. During the stop, Hopkins located methamphetamine and syringes were located in the vehicle, CCSO said.
thunderboltradio.com
Broken tail light leads to drug charges for Martin man
A Martin man is facing meth and traffic charges after being stopped Wednesday night on North Lindell Street for a broken tail-light. Twenty-one-year-old Gavin Reese Davis was stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings who found a bag containing less than a gram of meth in Davis’s front jacket pocket and several drug paraphernalia items.
thunderboltradio.com
Jackson Man Arrested for Eating Marijuana During Union City Traffic Stop
A Jackson man was arrested in Union City, after eating marijuana during a traffic stop on East Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said 25 year old Jalen Marshall was taken into custody on charges of tampering with evidence. Reports said the traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 Mercedes Benz driven...
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale officers receive complaint of 'police impersonator' scam
CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale police are reminding the community that no police officer will take bond money for a warrant over the phone — or outside of the police department — after receiving a complaint about a scam call. According to a release from the Carbondale Police...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
kbsi23.com
Man arrested, charged after residential assault
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 7:45 p.m. Thursday evening, officers from the Scott City Police Department responded to a local residence for an assault. It was reported that an assault had occurred, and the suspect left the residence prior to the officers arrival. Officers arrived on the scene and contacted medical personnel to aid the victim.
kbsi23.com
2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after they sold sheriff’s detectives Fentanyl pills, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Over the past several weeks, drug detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received information and complaints about a Paducah man selling counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl in an around McCracken County.
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County Sheriff warns of new power company scam
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a new scam attempt. The Sheriff's Office said thieves are using local phone numbers and claiming to be from a power company such as West Kentucky Rural Electric or Jackson Purchase Electric Company. A recording warns resident the electricity will be turned off in ten minutes and instructs them to press a certain number to talk to a representative.
wpsdlocal6.com
Accident on Lone Oak Road involved pedestrian fatality, Paducah Police confirm
PADUCAH — Lone Oak Road is shut down between Bleich Road and I-24 as authorities investigate a traffic accident in front of McDonald's. Officers told Local 6 a pedestrian was hit. Drivers should avoid the area.
kbsi23.com
Dexter, KY man faces drug charges after traffic stop in Calloway County
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Dexter, Ky. man faces drug charges after he was stopped for a traffic violation. Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy N. Hopkins stopped a vehicle on Roosevelt Road in the Dexter community for a traffic violation on Sunday, Dec. 18 about 1:30 a.m. During...
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff's Department location controversy
Tensions between the Scott County Commissioners office and Sheriff Wes Drury continue today in court. Many of you may be venturing out for the New Year's Eve celebrations this weekend, and local law enforcement is urging everybody to stay safe. Discovery Science: Holding fire & making your own New Year's...
kbsi23.com
2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
westkentuckystar.com
Second arrest made in shots fired incident in Paducah
A Mayfield man has been arrested in connection to an incident where shots were fired in downtown Paducah on Sunday, December 4th. Police arrested 24-year-old Dwayne D. Gammons of Mayfield on Wednesday in connection to the shooting. Gammons has been charged with wanton endangerment. Police believe Gammons was the passenger...
kbsi23.com
Theft in Cape Girardeau is trending downward during the month of December
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- Crime rate in Cape Girardeau appears to be trending downward when it comes to theft, according to a recent departmental report. Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department says numbers are nearly below the average over the last two years. “We actually had in...
kbsi23.com
Benton, KY police warn residents of phone scam
BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – The Benton, Kentucky Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving a recording claiming to by from Benton Electric System. An automated call is coming to some Benton Electric System customers. The number is from the 270 area code and has a 205 prefix.
wvih.com
Correctional Officer Injured In Gang Attack
A correctional officer at an Eddyville prison was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a group of inmates, according to Kentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police said a corrections officer was assaulted by several inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County around 8:45 a.m. on December 25.
Police: 5 inmates suspected in attack of corrections officer
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital, police said. The officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement. A preliminary investigation found the […]
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting Christmas night in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting Christmas night in Paducah. Paducah police were called to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive at 6:46 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 for a report of someone shot at an office building.
kbsi23.com
Scott City authorities make arrests during investigation
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Christmas night, officers from the Scott City Police Department conducted an undercover narcotics investigation. This was an ongoing investigation that yielded three arrests and the recovery of dangerous narcotics, according to the department. A large quantity of methamphetamine was...
