Mccracken County, KY

westkentuckystar.com

Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community

A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
PADUCAH, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Dexter man faces drug charges

DEXTER – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says it recently charged a Dexter man with drug trafficking after conducting a traffic stop. CCSO said that at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, CCSO Deputy Nicholas Hopkins stopped a vehicle on Roosevelt Road in the Dexter community for a traffic violation. During the stop, Hopkins located methamphetamine and syringes were located in the vehicle, CCSO said.
DEXTER, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Broken tail light leads to drug charges for Martin man

A Martin man is facing meth and traffic charges after being stopped Wednesday night on North Lindell Street for a broken tail-light. Twenty-one-year-old Gavin Reese Davis was stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings who found a bag containing less than a gram of meth in Davis’s front jacket pocket and several drug paraphernalia items.
MARTIN, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash

PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Man arrested, charged after residential assault

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 7:45 p.m. Thursday evening, officers from the Scott City Police Department responded to a local residence for an assault. It was reported that an assault had occurred, and the suspect left the residence prior to the officers arrival. Officers arrived on the scene and contacted medical personnel to aid the victim.
SCOTT CITY, MO
kbsi23.com

2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after they sold sheriff’s detectives Fentanyl pills, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Over the past several weeks, drug detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received information and complaints about a Paducah man selling counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl in an around McCracken County.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Marshall County Sheriff warns of new power company scam

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a new scam attempt. The Sheriff's Office said thieves are using local phone numbers and claiming to be from a power company such as West Kentucky Rural Electric or Jackson Purchase Electric Company. A recording warns resident the electricity will be turned off in ten minutes and instructs them to press a certain number to talk to a representative.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Scott County Sheriff's Department location controversy

Tensions between the Scott County Commissioners office and Sheriff Wes Drury continue today in court. Many of you may be venturing out for the New Year's Eve celebrations this weekend, and local law enforcement is urging everybody to stay safe. Discovery Science: Holding fire & making your own New Year's...
kbsi23.com

2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Second arrest made in shots fired incident in Paducah

A Mayfield man has been arrested in connection to an incident where shots were fired in downtown Paducah on Sunday, December 4th. Police arrested 24-year-old Dwayne D. Gammons of Mayfield on Wednesday in connection to the shooting. Gammons has been charged with wanton endangerment. Police believe Gammons was the passenger...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Benton, KY police warn residents of phone scam

BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – The Benton, Kentucky Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving a recording claiming to by from Benton Electric System. An automated call is coming to some Benton Electric System customers. The number is from the 270 area code and has a 205 prefix.
BENTON, KY
wvih.com

Correctional Officer Injured In Gang Attack

A correctional officer at an Eddyville prison was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a group of inmates, according to Kentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police said a corrections officer was assaulted by several inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County around 8:45 a.m. on December 25.
EDDYVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police: 5 inmates suspected in attack of corrections officer

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital, police said. The officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement. A preliminary investigation found the […]
EDDYVILLE, KY
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting Christmas night in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting Christmas night in Paducah. Paducah police were called to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive at 6:46 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 for a report of someone shot at an office building.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Scott City authorities make arrests during investigation

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Christmas night, officers from the Scott City Police Department conducted an undercover narcotics investigation. This was an ongoing investigation that yielded three arrests and the recovery of dangerous narcotics, according to the department. A large quantity of methamphetamine was...
SCOTT CITY, MO

