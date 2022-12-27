Read full article on original website
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
fox5atlanta.com
Father killed, man hospitalized in shootout in SE Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating the death of man found shot multiple times on the porch of a southeast Atlanta home Friday. Officials tell FOX 5 they received a call at around 11 a.m. of a person shot on the 1100 block of Kipling Street SE near Moreland Avenue.
Deadly Christmas Day fire leaves family grieving again
For Sonia Tyler, it’s all too familiar. Barely two years after losing one brother to gun violence, Tyler’s other brother...
Son with disabilities and father die in Christmas Day house fire, DeKalb County authorities say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A father and his son are dead after a house fire in Decatur on Christmas Day. DeKalb County Fire Rescue was called to a home along Thompson Circle, off Snapfinger Road on Sunday at 3:15 a.m. Crews arrived to the home on fire and said a resident was concerned about two people trapped inside.
Shooting victim in NE Atlanta dies on Christmas Eve night
A man was fatally shot in northeast Atlanta late Christmas Eve night, according to police....
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
Atlanta flight makes emergency landing in Nashville
ATLANTA — A Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing Monday after the flight crew was notified about problems with the plane. Delta officials told Channel 2 Action News Delta Flight 356 from Atlanta was en route to Sacramento when the crew was notified of a possible engine issue.
Ga. Grandmother, 77, Is Stabbed to Death While Confronting Man Trying to Steal Her Car: Police
Atlanta Police are now searching for a 'person of interest' seen on camera during the alleged murder and robbery A "kind, precious" 77-year-old grandmother in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood was stabbed to death Saturday — allegedly by a man trying to steal her Lexus, according to Atlanta police. Eleanor Bowles' son found her dead inside her home on Dec. 10 when he arrived to visit for the holidays. After arriving on the scene, "Officers located a 77-year-old female victim inside the residence who was not alert, conscious, or breathing and...
