Douglasville, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
People

Ga. Grandmother, 77, Is Stabbed to Death While Confronting Man Trying to Steal Her Car: Police

Atlanta Police are now searching for a 'person of interest' seen on camera during the alleged murder and robbery A "kind, precious" 77-year-old grandmother in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood was stabbed to death Saturday — allegedly by a man trying to steal her Lexus, according to Atlanta police. Eleanor Bowles' son found her dead inside her home on Dec. 10 when he arrived to visit for the holidays. After arriving on the scene, "Officers located a 77-year-old female victim inside the residence who was not alert, conscious, or breathing and...
ATLANTA, GA
People

People

