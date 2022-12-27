Atlanta Police are now searching for a 'person of interest' seen on camera during the alleged murder and robbery A "kind, precious" 77-year-old grandmother in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood was stabbed to death Saturday — allegedly by a man trying to steal her Lexus, according to Atlanta police. Eleanor Bowles' son found her dead inside her home on Dec. 10 when he arrived to visit for the holidays. After arriving on the scene, "Officers located a 77-year-old female victim inside the residence who was not alert, conscious, or breathing and...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 19 DAYS AGO