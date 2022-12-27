Read full article on original website
Related
Rockfall closes Big Oak Road in Yosemite National Park
The weekend storm is already creating dangerous conditions on roadways as Yosemite National Park reported another rockfall yesterday.
‘Atmospheric river’ dumps heavy rain, snow across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful storm Saturday ushered in the new year in California, with much of the state witnessing drenching rain or heavy snowfall that was snarling traffic and closing highways. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate...
Comments / 0