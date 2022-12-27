Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Saban Takes Veiled Shot at Players Who Transferred Out at Sugar Bowl Podium
The Crimson Tide coach gave a vague statement that appeared to take a shot at players who left the program.
Cardinals Make Roster Moves Ahead of Week 17 Matchup vs. Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals made their standard practice squad elevations ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. The Arizona Cardinals have made the following roster moves ahead of their Week 17 meeting with the Atlanta Falcons:. - Signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia to the active roster from the...
Video: Michigan makes ugly attempt at ‘Philly special’ against TCU
The Michigan Wolverines appeared poised for a fast start in the College Football Playoff semi-final against TCU, but blew it with a failed attempt at a famous trick play. The Wolverines got off to a great start when running back Donovan Edwards notched a 53-yard carry on the first play from scrimmage, and that appeared... The post Video: Michigan makes ugly attempt at ‘Philly special’ against TCU appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Broncos Stars Defend Russell Wilson Amid Heavy Criticism
The quarterback's teammates have his back in the face of the latest negative reports. It has been a rough year for Russell Wilson and the Broncos, going from potential Super Bowl contenders in the preseason to the biggest disappointment in the league. As a result, Wilson’s reputation has taken a hit in the public, with his leadership specifically coming into question.
Jerry Jeudy Claps Back at Media Amid Russell Wilson Reports
The Denver wide receiver weighed in on the criticism surrounding his quarterback. Russell Wilson has been at the center of the Broncos struggles in the 2022 season. After Denver’s 51–14 loss to the Rams on Sunday, the Broncos sit at 4–11 and in need of a new head coach after Nathaniel Hackett was fired after the team’s defeat.
CFB world reacts to hilarious Sugar Bowl gaffe
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson tide rolled to victory in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve over the Kansas State Wildcats. The Wildcats were supposedly the more motivated team entering the contest and quickly staked themselves to a 10-0 lead in the game. Alabama then went on a 45-10 run to end the Read more... The post CFB world reacts to hilarious Sugar Bowl gaffe appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Five Best Games in College Football Playoff History
Earlier this week, I covered the best game ever for each of the New Year’s Six bowls—excluding the College Football Playoff. Now it’s time to cover those Playoff games. 5. Ohio State 42, Alabama 35: 2014 Sugar Bowl semifinal. Ezekiel Elliott’s “85 yards through the heart of...
Jones Denies Speaking to Terrell Owens, Agent About Comeback
Earlier this week, Owens’s agent said that he had been in contact with the team. Earlier this week, Aaron Wilson of Cowboys Country reported that Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens is still eyeing an NFL comeback at 49, and that his agent said that he had been in contact with Dallas, one of his former teams.
LeBron Says Mind, Not Body, Will Dictate How Long He Plays
The Lakers superstar offered insight on what motivates him to keep playing basketball. View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James will turn 38 on Friday, and with his birthday on the horizon, he was asked about his playing future. With the Lakers struggling to stay in the playoff picture at 14–21, James opened up about why he still plays basketball and how he wants to get back to that.
CFP Begins with Georgia Heavily Favored to Repeat
Welcome to another holiday weekend loaded with tons of sports action. College Football Playoff semifinals, the penultimate week of the NFL regular season, the fantasy football championship. It’s all happening. Keep reading to prepare yourself for all three as the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023 ... Welcome to...
Sonny Dykes Explains Cut on Face During ‘College GameDay’ Appearance
The head coach was dealing with an ever more formidable opponent than Michigan. Sonny Dykes is about to coach the biggest game of his career, but the TCU head coach has been dealing with a different kind of battle at home. While appearing on College Gameday Saturday morning, Dykes revealed...
What We’ll Remember From 2022: The Year of Chaos in College Football
From further realignment to battles over name, image and likeness to the expansion of the College Football Playoff, it was another 12 months of upheaval. As 2022 winds down, Sports Illustrated is looking back at the themes and teams, story lines and through lines that shaped the year. The year...
