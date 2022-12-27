Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Angie “Lorene” Craddock Hill
Mrs. Angie “Lorene” Craddock Hill, age 85, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022. She was born in Lascassas, TN to the late A.R. and Eula Jane McElroy Craddock. Mrs. Hill earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Middle Tennessee State College. She was issued a license to teach 1st through 9th grades in Tennessee. Mrs. Hill taught 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grades at several schools including The Rock School, Smyrna Primary School, and Mitchell-Neilson Elementary before her retirement. She was a faithful member of North Boulevard Church of Christ where she was very involved with Meals on Wheels and World Bible School. She was a member of the Rutherford County Retired Teachers Association and Kappa Kappa Iota.
OBITUARY: Marian Thurman
Marian Thurman passed away on December 26, 2022. She was a native of Pulaski and has lived in Rutherford County for 48 years. Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Tobie and Marian Marks, and husband; James “Jim” Thurman. She is survived by her son, Mark (Pamela) Thurman of Auburntown, TN; daughters, Karen (Keith) Reecer of Portland, TN, Candee (Doug Watson) Hawkins of Murfreesboro; sister, Jane Brown; grandchildren, Justin Summar, Rocky Reecer, Jason Hawkins, Nick Hawkins, Brandon Thurman, Breanna Thurman; six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
OBITUARY: Elizabeth Jane Starnes
Elizabeth Jane Starnes, age 86, passed away on December 26, 2022. She was born in Greenville, TN, and has lived in middle Tennessee for over 50 years. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Orvil Easterly and Viola Harmon Easterly; husband, Billy C. Starnes; son, Gary Starnes; daughter, Donna Clemmons; brothers, Robert Easterly, Kenneth Easterly, Jack Easterly, Junior Easterly; and sister, Vera Ottinger. She is survived by a son, Thomas (Pam) Starnes; daughter, Linda Jones, Nancy Smith, Debra Gordon, Carol (Lee) Belcher, Patsy (Andy) Richardson; and over 40 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
OBITUARY: Gary Barton
Gary I. Barton, age 85 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Monday, December 26, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford hospital. He was the son of the late Joseph Jeffrey Barton and Florence May Day Barton. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Adam Barton; and a sister, Joyce Barton Bucknell.
OBITUARY: Edward “Eddie” Glenn Douglas
Edward “Eddie” Glenn Douglas, age 73, passed away on December 25, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the United States Airforce. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Eldridge Douglas Jr and Mary Eleanor Jones Douglas; and the mother of his daughters, Judy Davis Douglas. He is survived by his wife, Valerie Douglas; daughters, Lori (Michael) Yates and Amanda (Chris) Mitchell; brother, Philip (Terry) Douglas; sisters, Sheri (David) Harding, Debbie (Bob) McClure; sister-in-law, Michele (Jeff) Pinkston; grandchildren, Madison Mitchell, Aniston Mitchell, Emma Yates, and Cole Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews.
OBITUARY: Billy C. Pearson
Billy C. Pearson, age 88 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Monday, December 26, 2022. He was a native of Rutherford County and the son of the late Brents and Katherine Compton Pearson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Frances Green Pearson.
OBITUARY: Verlin Charles Gill III
Verlin Charles Gill III, age 42 of Murfreesboro died Monday, December 26, 2022. He was a native of Rutherford Co. and was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Gill. Verlin was a member of the Church of Christ and had worked many jobs and mostly enjoyed being a substitute teacher for Rutherford Co.
OBITUARY: Charles Ray Curlee
Charles Ray Curlee, age 75, passed away on December 22, 2022, at Viviant Health Care. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the United States Army. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Cullen and Mabel Hutchins Curlee. He is survived by brothers, Kenneth (Faye) Curlee, James (Lori) Curlee, Clyde (Wanda) Curlee, Aubrey Lou (Marilyn) Curlee; sister, Audrey (Ronnie) Dowdy; four nieces; three nephews; four great-nephews; and two great-nieces. He is also survived by a friend, Leslie Curlee; stepson, Zachary Marshall; stepdaughters, April Hearn, and Winter Noel Haslam; and seven step-grandchildren.
OBITUARY: Barbara Lillian Cotton Stephenson
Barbara Lillian Cotton Stephenson, age 89 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was born in Sale, Cheshire England and was a Naturalized American Citizen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Frank Stephenson of whom she was a traveling US Air Force wife.
MTSU Names Mark Clark Executive Director of Development
Middle Tennessee State University has named Mark Clark executive director for development, a position responsible for leading fundraising efforts for the university. A West Tennessee native who most recently worked at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Clark supervises the university’s constituent-based development officers in his new role, each serving an academic college, as well as the annual giving and stewardship team.
OBITUARY: Virginia Ann Kapfhammer
Virginia Ann Kapfhammer, age 93, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Sophie Miller; husband, Anthony Kapfhammer; seven brothers and sisters; and daughter-in-law, Beverly Kapfhammer. She is survived by her children, Linda Lemay, Fred Kapfhammer and his wife Janet, Barbara Clayton;...
Yazoo Brewing Co. Relaunches Goo Goo Ale
Goo Goo Cluster has announced the relaunch of their famous Goo Goo Ale, which incorporates hand-crafted ale made by a fellow Nashville staple, Yazoo Brewing Company. This unique and limited-time beverage is available in local retailers now while supplies last. Goo Goo Ale is a dark ale, steeped in the...
Vida Flo Murfreesboro Opens
Vida-Flo, a pioneer in the IV-Hydration and Vitamin Infusion industry, has officially opened a new location in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Owned and managed by The Vida Group, Vida-Flo Murfreesboro is a hydration therapy clinic that equips people with nutrients needed to stay healthy throughout the year. This is the third Vida-Flo location in Tennessee.
Assistant Recreation Facility Coordinator Receives Award for Quick Response in Extinguishing Fire
Mayor Shane McFarland recognized Assistant Recreation Facility Coordinator Lareko Flowers for his quick response in extinguishing a brush fire on the grounds of Patterson Park Community Center. Lareko was honored during the regular Council meeting, Dec. 8, 2022. The following description by Patterson Park Community Center Director Gernell Jenkins nominated...
WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize
Well apparently no one, including the NWS saw this coming until it was too late. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 TNZ005>009-023>029-056-057-059-062-261800- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0011.221226T1154Z-221226T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman- Williamson-Rutherford- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, and La Vergne 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below freezing temperatures will allow snowfall to quickly accumulate on roadways. Though snowfall amounts are still expected to be around an inch or less, travel impacts are expected within the advisory area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
5 Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Murfreesboro
Ring in 2023 with fun and style at one of these six events. They range from a laid back time among friends at a brewery to a glitzy and glamorous party with lots of dancing and even supporting a great cause. There is a way for everyone to get the party started and celebrate the coming of the new year.
Nashville NYE Bash Announces Collaborations
All-star collaborations for NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith were announced. The celebration to ring in the new year will air LIVE from Music City, Saturday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT; 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Detectives Ask for Assistance in Investigation of Murder of a Greenbrier Man on I-24
Metro Homicide Unit detectives are asking for the community’s assistance as they investigate the Christmas day murder of Christopher Spaunhorst, 32, of Greenbrier, Tennessee, as Spaunhorst drove on I-24 west in his blue Ford F-150 pickup truck. Road rage is a potential motive. Multiple gunshots were fired into the...
Luxury Vintage Stonetrace Apartments Breaks Ground in Smyrna
Vintage Stonetrace recently broke ground in Smyrna, and the 325-unit complex is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024. It is being built as a partnership between Waldron Enterprises and TDK Construction Company. The estimated cost is $80 million. There are currently 11 Vintage properties in the Middle Tennessee area.
Gateway Academy Participates in Angel Tree
Learning Lab’s Gateway Academy students participate in the Angel Tree program every year at the end of the fall semester. They take part in the Angel Tree program through the Rutherford County Foster Parents Association (RCFPA), which serves foster children and families in Rutherford County. “There are thousands of...
