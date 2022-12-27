A.J. McKee sees his fight against Roberto de Souza as a stern test for the both of them. McKee (19-1) meets Rizin lightweight champion de Souza (14-1) on Saturday’s Rizin 40 headliner at Saitama Super Arena just outside Tokyo. The main card will air in the U.S. on Showtime via tape-delay and the fights will take place in Rizin’s ring under the promotion’s ruleset.

2 DAYS AGO