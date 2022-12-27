It’s an age-old debate as to whether or not horror is a feminist genre; there are examples for and against, so it’s hard to say. Obviously, John Carpenter’s Halloween empowers Laurie Strode as the kick-ass leading lady, whereas Terrifier — on the total opposite end of the spectrum — specifically murders and mutilates (mostly) women in a needlessly violent manner. There’s arguments that horror embraces feminism as most last (wo)men standing are, well, women. That says a lot for the female race, who are typically represented as inferior to males in life-or-death situations and therefore incapable of defending themselves. Luckily, the most iconic slashers ever made feature a more-than-capable woman in the lead, which quite possibly paved the way for our modern-day scream queens, such as Samara Weaving’s Grace Le Domas (Ready or Not) and Elisabeth Moss’ Cecilia Kass (The Invisible Man).

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO