‘Doctor Who’ is bringing a Marvel Comics villain to life for its 60th anniversary
Doctor Who‘s incoming 60th-anniversary celebrations promises to be the stuff of dreams come true for Whovians, what with the comeback of both David Tennant and Catherine Tate, the return of Russell T. Davies as showrunner, and Neil Patrick Harris serving as a powerful, new villain. The latest trailer for the series of specials that’ll air across 2023, which dropped on Christmas Day as a festive treat, went and confirmed another reason fans should be hyped for the 60th. One with an obscure Marvel connection.
An insipid drama riddled with cliches inexplicably jumps 91 places to become a Netflix sensation
When you think of iconic acting duos that starred in multiple films together, your mind may conjure images of Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, Paul Newman and Robert Redford, Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy, or Simon Pegg and Nick Frost to name but a few, but more than likely not Colors of Love duo Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes.
Everyone agrees exactly when an inconsistent sci-fi series that specializes in surprise sequels fell apart
Hindsight is a wonderful thing, one that leads us to the conclusion that Cloverfield might just be one of the most important and influential films of the 21st Century. The opening installment of what would soon become a surprise franchise marked Matt Reeves’ first feature in a dozen years, Drew Goddard’s first credited screenplay, and Bad Robot’s second-ever feature (and first in almost a decade). That’s an impressive legacy, but it wasn’t long before the wheels came off.
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
Fresh from hitting a billion, James Cameron admits he thought his sequel would be ‘Avatar: Dead in the Water’
As the ancient proverb states; James Cameron doesn’t do what James Cameron does for James Cameron. James Cameron does what James Cameron does, because James Cameron is James Cameron. However, that doesn’t mean the supremely confident filmmaker wasn’t a tad trepidatious in the buildup to Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release earlier this month.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Jamie Lee Curtis is laughing alongside the rest of us as Greta Thunburg owns Andrew Tate
Legendary actor Jamie Lee Curtis is partaking in the collective schadenfreude unleashed by Greta Thunberg’s epic clap back at toxic influencer Andrew Tate. The teenage climate activist decimated the so-called ‘king of misogyny’ after his ill-advised attempt to ridicule her cause with a juvenile tweet boasting about his enormous carbon footprint. Thunberg delivered a verbal coup de grâce that made a laughingstock of Tate. Curtis revealed on Twitter that she has been laughing along with the rest of the internet, retweeting Thunberg with the caption, “Made me snort laughing.”
An upcoming horror remake nobody asked for manages to drum up excitement for one reason only
We’ve wearily become accustomed to any hit horror movie being rebooted, remade, or repurposed in one way or another, so it was with inevitable resignation gorehounds everywhere embraced the news Korean classic Train to Busan would be getting the Hollywood treatment. Unless a minor miracle happens, the Stateside do-over...
Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC
While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
A mysterious Phase 5 series has Marvel fans worried that it’s going to irredeemably ruin an MCU mainstay
After the mix of mediocrity and disappointment that made up much of Phase Four, Marvel fans have high hopes that 2022’s supply of MCU content could rectify the slightly unfocused franchise as it heads into Phase Five. And yet, as much as a certain TV series that we’ve got coming this year has been surrounded by positive buzz of late, the more anxious aficionados out there are now worrying that it’s going to massively drop the ball and ruin the oldest MCU hero standing.
Dwayne Johnson has already been in the same movie as Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, ‘Deadpool 3’ next?
Now that Black Adam has been officially cast on the DCU scrapheap as one of James Gunn’s first orders of business, speculation instantly ignited as to where Dwayne Johnson goes next. Naturally, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was pinpointed as a potential destination, even if hijacking a moving tribute to...
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ infuriates the fandom even more, but the showrunner wants you to look toward season 3
As if Netflix wasn’t already in a predicament with Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after season three, the latest spinoff show in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional universe picked the perfect time to ram home the increasingly gnawing idea that maybe the streaming juggernaut is not the best choice to spearhead Geralt’s story in live-action, after all.
An iconic slasher gets unexpectedly put forward as a feminist classic
It’s an age-old debate as to whether or not horror is a feminist genre; there are examples for and against, so it’s hard to say. Obviously, John Carpenter’s Halloween empowers Laurie Strode as the kick-ass leading lady, whereas Terrifier — on the total opposite end of the spectrum — specifically murders and mutilates (mostly) women in a needlessly violent manner. There’s arguments that horror embraces feminism as most last (wo)men standing are, well, women. That says a lot for the female race, who are typically represented as inferior to males in life-or-death situations and therefore incapable of defending themselves. Luckily, the most iconic slashers ever made feature a more-than-capable woman in the lead, which quite possibly paved the way for our modern-day scream queens, such as Samara Weaving’s Grace Le Domas (Ready or Not) and Elisabeth Moss’ Cecilia Kass (The Invisible Man).
Dwayne Johnson’s Stan Lee tribute gets hijacked by tasteless Marvel speculation
Yesterday would have been the 100th birthday of the legendary Stan Lee, arguably the single most important and instantly-recognizable figure in the history of comic books, and there was an outpouring of celebration from all corners of the industry, with fans also weighing in to pay tribute to the cameo-happy icon.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ sets a major box office record no superhero movie can match
Even though James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has exploded out of the gate to steal the headlines and box office thunder away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel has quietly kept on trucking. There’s no chance it’ll even come close to matching the...
Sighs of relief breathed all-round as one of the worst franchises ever fails the rose-tinted nostalgia test
If you ever need a hint of how steeply Michael Bay’s stint at the helm of the Transformers franchise fell off a cliff, then look no further than what happened to the series once he finally departed two movies later than he said he would. Travis Knight’s Bumbleebee was...
Netflix users ready and willing to be beamed up by a nonsensical time-hopping sci-fi fantasy
Science fiction, sweeping fantasy, and time travel stories are three individually popular subgenres of cinema, but trying to cram all three into a single blockbuster runs the risk of an unwieldy, disjointed, and ultimately messy experience. Alienoid is all of those things and so much more, but your mileage will vary as to whether or not it’s a good thing.
One of the year’s most unfairly ignored action thrillers smashes through the streaming glass
For action junkies, any movie calling itself The Killer is inevitably going to invite comparisons to John Woo’s all-time classic of the same name, while the basic premise of a retired hitman finding himself drawn back into the life he led behind has unmistakable shades of John Wick. Doing...
‘Black Adam’ is merely the latest chapter in Dwayne Johnson’s cursed history with comic book movies
The dust is finally beginning to settle on Dwayne Johnson’s abrupt departure from the DCU, which came only weeks after he’d finally shepherded Black Adam to the big screen after sticking with the project through thick and thin for 15 years. Naturally, it didn’t take but a second...
‘Saw’ veteran celebrates the last day of production on the franchise’s landmark 10th chapter
Principal photography has officially wrapped on Saw X, the upcoming tenth installment in the long-running Saw franchise. Beginning in 2004, James Wan’s Saw took audiences by storm, bringing about a new era of biological horror (body horror) that’s continued to sweep the globe in further sequels, spin-offs, video games, and more. From the success of Saw came other gorefests like Hostel and The Human Centipede, all of which gained cult followings after wrapping their theatrical runs.
