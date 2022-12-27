ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Rumors: LA May Not Make Major Win-Now Trade This Season

The Lakers were completely outplayed in their seventh game (and fifth loss) without Anthony Davis on Wednesday. The Heat beat them up for a 112-98 victory, dropping the Lakers to 14-21 on the season. They're now 1.5 games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 12th seed in the Western Conference — yes, it's that bad.
Injury Report: Both Thunder and Hornets Without Key Pieces

Oklahoma City’s long run of home games comes to an end as OKC travels to Charlotte to take on the Hornets. The Thunder enter the game winning four of their last five, with the only loss being a 3-point overtime game against the Pelicans. The OKC injury report isn’t...
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The Hornets and Thunder are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
Texans OC Pep Hamilton Reveals Reason for Late-Season Offensive Surge

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have had some of their best performances since their Week 13 contest against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. The Texans are 1-3 since Dec. 4. And Houston's offense has played a prominent role in the team turning around their lackluster performance in hopes of ending the 2022 campaign on a lofty note.
Giants “Win and In” Still a Decent Bargain on Secondary Ticket Market

It’s been a long time since the New York Giants had a chance to clinch a postseason berth at home in front of their loyal fan base. But this weekend, that’s exactly where the Giants are at. If they take care of business against the Indianapolis Colts, the Giants will kick off the new year on a stellar foot by getting into the postseason for the first time since 2016, this time though as the fifth seed in the seven-team NFC field.
Yankees Trade Lucas Luetge to Braves For Two Minor League Players

The Yankees traded reliever Lucas Luetge to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for two prospects, the team announced on Wednesday night. Luetge was designated for assignment by the Yankees last week, a move that made space on the 40-man roster for reliever Tommy Kahnle, who returned to New York in free agency this winter.
