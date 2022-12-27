ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Chicago to Usher in New Year With Midnight Fireworks Show. Here's How to See It

Fireworks will light up the sky at midnight as Chicago says hello to a brand new year. According to a press release from the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, Navy Pier plans to ring in 2023 for the city by hosting a countdown and fireworks display at midnight. And while a ticket to the party at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier will get you a chance to see the fireworks up close and personal, revelers across the city will be able to see them light up the sky along the lake.
NBC Chicago

Chicago to Ring in 2023 With New Year's Eve Midnight Fireworks Show at Navy Pier

NBC Chicago

How to Watch Fireworks on New Year's Eve in Chicago

Ultimate Classic Rock

20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago

It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
NBC Chicago

Podcast: Blackhawks' Best and Worst Moments From 2022, and Favorite Outdoor Game

Podcast: Hawks' best and worst moments from 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat, Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the best and worst Blackhawks moments from 2022. The guys also debate which of the six Blackhawks outdoor games is their favorite and weigh in on their top moment from the podcast to close out the year.
thereporteronline.net

Best Spots for New Year’s Day Hangover Brunch in Chicago

Whether you partied too hard or didn’t party enough, a New Year’s Day hangover brunch is never a bad way to start your 2023. Personally, a pajama party with mimosa floating would totally be my choice of kicking the year off. Or, if you’re going to try to do a dry January this year, most restaurants and bars also have spirit-free options. All in all, some egg benedict, biscuits and gravy, and freshly smoked bacon definitely sounds pleasant after a night’s celebration.
NBC Chicago

Chicago Wolves Goalie Sports Bulls' Michael Jordan Inspired Mask

Chicago Wolves goalie sports Michael Jordan inspired mask originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach Sawchenko, a goalie for the Chicago Wolves AHL hockey team, wore a Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan-inspired mask against the Rockford Ice Hogs on Friday night. The mask design includes Jordan's mean mug alongside graphics of...
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Chicago

© 5,312 × 2,988 pixels, file size: 6.76 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. With so many lovely city beaches, neighborhood pools, and indoor waterparks in Chicago, finding a location to float around and enjoy swimming is not difficult. But perhaps you choose a location for your summertime cool-down session that is a little more wild or off the main road. Here are some of our top swimming spots, which range from man-made to spectacularly naturalistic.
East Coast Traveler

Where to Find the Best Pizza in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL - When it comes to Chicago pizza, there are many places to choose from. Whether you're looking for an authentic Italian pizza or want to try the newest gourmet creation, there is something for everyone in the city. Sources used in this article are the following: Wikipedia and suggestions from our readers and editors at The East Coast Traveler.
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

