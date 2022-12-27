ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cenlanow.com

Traffic temporarily stopped on I-10 due to crashes Wednesday

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Traffic came to a standstill on westbound I-10 west of Baton Rouge Wednesday due to two crashes, police said. Henderson Police posted on its Facebook page at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday that “there is an event in Iberville Parish and another just after the rest area. Traffic is not moving.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
Port Barre man arrested after dog suffers severe injuries

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Port Barre man was arrested Tuesday in connection with animal cruelty. Jimmy J. Olivier Jr., 52, of Darryl Lane in Port Barre, was arrested with one count of Cruelty to Animals. Animal Control officials said Director Spencer Cornette was alerted on Dec....
PORT BARRE, LA
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14.
CLINTON, LA
Louisiana drops SBC Opener at Coastal Carolina, 77-76

CONWAY, S.C. – Antonio Daye hit the second of two free throws with 4.6 seconds remaining and Coastal Carolina rallied from a 10-point deficit to edge the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, 77-76, in the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball opener for both teams on Thursday at the HTC Center.
CONWAY, SC
Sunkist Shootout Finals set after competitive semi-final round

STM defeated Iowa, 67-58. Michael Mouton lead the Cougars with 18 points. In the other semi-final, Newman defeated Bishop Iretone, 57-44 to advance to the Sunkist Finals. Chris Lockett led the Greenies with 16 points. STM will play Newman for the Sunkist Shootout title on Friday. In other tournament play,...
IOWA, LA

