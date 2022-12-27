Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Traffic temporarily stopped on I-10 due to crashes Wednesday
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Traffic came to a standstill on westbound I-10 west of Baton Rouge Wednesday due to two crashes, police said. Henderson Police posted on its Facebook page at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday that “there is an event in Iberville Parish and another just after the rest area. Traffic is not moving.”
cenlanow.com
Southern University releases statement about student killed in mass shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The two victims fatally shot in Monday’s mass shooting in the Ninth Ward have been identified. One of them was a student at Southern University in Baton Rouge. The Orleans Parish Coroners office identified the teens as 19-year-old Kyron Peters and 19-year-old Courtney Hughes....
cenlanow.com
Port Barre man arrested after dog suffers severe injuries
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Port Barre man was arrested Tuesday in connection with animal cruelty. Jimmy J. Olivier Jr., 52, of Darryl Lane in Port Barre, was arrested with one count of Cruelty to Animals. Animal Control officials said Director Spencer Cornette was alerted on Dec....
cenlanow.com
98-year-old Louisiana woman among two killed after car rear-ends tractor trailer
LOUISIANA (KLFY) Two people died Thursday morning when their vehicle rear-ended a tractor trailer that was parked on the shoulder of Hwy. 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish. Police have identified the victims as Barbara Dobard Rigby, 69 and Maynette Dobard, 98 of Alexandria. According to State Police, the preliminary investigation...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14.
cenlanow.com
Louisiana drops SBC Opener at Coastal Carolina, 77-76
CONWAY, S.C. – Antonio Daye hit the second of two free throws with 4.6 seconds remaining and Coastal Carolina rallied from a 10-point deficit to edge the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, 77-76, in the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball opener for both teams on Thursday at the HTC Center.
cenlanow.com
Sunkist Shootout Finals set after competitive semi-final round
STM defeated Iowa, 67-58. Michael Mouton lead the Cougars with 18 points. In the other semi-final, Newman defeated Bishop Iretone, 57-44 to advance to the Sunkist Finals. Chris Lockett led the Greenies with 16 points. STM will play Newman for the Sunkist Shootout title on Friday. In other tournament play,...
