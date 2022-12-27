Read full article on original website
Exploring the Haunted Past of the Lucerne Inn
Good News About Law Enforcement Officers
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity Scene
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Has Four Fentanyl Busts Over the Last Two Weeks
newyorkbeacon.com
Mystery: Ailing Pennsylvania Man Dies on the Coldest Night of the Year on Cellblock Where Someone Died from Hypothermia Months Before
A Pennsylvania man’s death on the medical block of a detention center has raised the record number of fatalities in the facility and brought on questions about the treatment of people being detained there. Richard Carter, 63, died in the Dauphin County Prison after a “medical emergency” on Christmas...
Suspected Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Has Deep Ties To Pennsylvania
"How did you leave the scene? Did you struggle with or fight the victim?" Those were two questions that suspected University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger posted to Reddit in a since-deleted thread, apparently while working toward his Master of Arts in criminal justice from DeSales University in Lehigh County.
WTOP
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho college students arrested in Pennsylvania, law enforcement official says
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho college students arrested in Pennsylvania, law enforcement official says. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
sanatogapost.com
Township Detectives Investigate Late Tuesday Shooting
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Detectives in Lower Pottsgrove are actively looking for both a male victim and a male suspect who were involved late Tuesday night (Dec. 27, 2022) and early Wednesday (Dec. 28) in a shooting incident on the 2300 block of East High Street, near its intersection with Hause Avenue in the township.
delawarevalleynews.com
Police Chase In Bensalem Ends In Crash Stemming From Assault On Police
A Croydon woman is in trouble with the law after an incident last night, about 10:45PM. Sources said that said there was an assault near the WAWA at Street Road and Kingston Way. A woman ran from that incident to a vehicle and proceeded to drive on Street Road towards...
The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
wdiy.org
Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves
As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
WJAC TV
New PA Laws coming into effect in 2023
Cambria County, PA — Governor wolf has signed legislation for a handful of impactful laws. They will take effect come January 1st, of 2023. These laws include a crackdown on people who have not paid more than $250 in their turnpike tolls. Another law now states that you can...
Frozen pipes; store closings; gas prices: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. High: 48; Low: 30. Partly cloudy. Frozen houses: The Christmastime storm that brought single-digit temperatures to central Pa. left many without power. That led to frozen pipes, burst pipes and property damage in many homes. And winter has only just begun.
Big state dollars for Bucks
Democratic lawmakers representing districts in Bucks County announced $5.8 million in grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. State Reps. Tina Davis, John Galloway and Perry Warren joined Sen. Steve Santarsiero in announcing the following grants:. • $70,250 to the United American Muslim Association of NY Inc. for...
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Minimum Wage in New Jersey and Delaware Will Increase That Year, to $20.23 and $8.25 Respectively.
New Jersey and Delaware are among 20 states preparing for New Year’s Day minimum wage hikes. On Jan. 1, 2022, New Jersey’s minimum wage will rise to $14.13 from $13. In 2019, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation to raise the rate by at least $1 each year to $15 by 2024.
PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
Why do people wash their cars after winter weather?
Are snow and ice really that dirty?
Santander to Close Five Philadelphia Area Branches, Including One in Chester County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing thirteen branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Chester County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Pennsylvania: 8 notes
Here are eight facts to know about dentistry in Pennsylvania:. Here is what five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 5,819 active general dentists in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania has 158 dental professional shortage areas. Pennsylvania received a score of 23 out of 32 for the...
butlerradio.com
State Lawmaker Calls For Return Of Toll Booth Workers
One state lawmaker is making a push for major changes to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including the return of some former workers. Democratic State Senator Marty Flynn of Scranton says it’s unacceptable that the Turnpike did not collect $104 million in tolls last year. He advocates for bringing back toll collectors and to increase penalties for drivers who don’t pay tolls.
Pennsylvania State Police report 7 dead, 116 DUI arrests over Christmas weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) –A report from the Pennsylvania State Police shows they had a busy holiday weekend out on the roads, investigating 661 motor vehicle crashes from Dec. 23-25. Of the 661 crashes, five were deadly killing seven people. Of those five deadly crashes, alcohol played a factor in two of them, their report shows. […]
Lehigh Man Dies In Christmas Eve Workplace Accident, Coroner Says
A Lehigh Valley man is dead following a workplace accident on Christmas Eve, officials say. Michael David Lugo, a 39-year-old resident of Salisbury Township, was at the NFI Industries warehouse at 9645 West Hills Court in Weisenberg, when he became trapped between a loading dock wall and a tra…
Self-storage facility opens at former Lehigh Valley Kmart site
A former Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 has officially become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage opened Dec. 9 in the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building, 1502 S. Fourth St. The opening marks the first regional location for the company with three other statewide locations in the Pittsburgh and Harrisburg areas. Devon additionally has national locations spanning 24 states, as well as Holland, Germany, and France.
buckscountyherald.com
Detectives Drug Strike Force makes potentially record-breaking firearms arrest in Bucks County
The Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force charged a Bensalem man Dec. 22, with more firearms sales and possession offenses than anyone else in Bucks County in recent history. Russell Byron Norton, of Bensalem, is being held in lieu of $5 million bail, 10% cash, after being charged with 96...
