ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanatogapost.com

Township Detectives Investigate Late Tuesday Shooting

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Detectives in Lower Pottsgrove are actively looking for both a male victim and a male suspect who were involved late Tuesday night (Dec. 27, 2022) and early Wednesday (Dec. 28) in a shooting incident on the 2300 block of East High Street, near its intersection with Hause Avenue in the township.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves

As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJAC TV

New PA Laws coming into effect in 2023

Cambria County, PA — Governor wolf has signed legislation for a handful of impactful laws. They will take effect come January 1st, of 2023. These laws include a crackdown on people who have not paid more than $250 in their turnpike tolls. Another law now states that you can...
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Big state dollars for Bucks

Democratic lawmakers representing districts in Bucks County announced $5.8 million in grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. State Reps. Tina Davis, John Galloway and Perry Warren joined Sen. Steve Santarsiero in announcing the following grants:. • $70,250 to the United American Muslim Association of NY Inc. for...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
HARRISBURG, PA
beckersdental.com

The state of dentistry in Pennsylvania: 8 notes

Here are eight facts to know about dentistry in Pennsylvania:. Here is what five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 5,819 active general dentists in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania has 158 dental professional shortage areas. Pennsylvania received a score of 23 out of 32 for the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

State Lawmaker Calls For Return Of Toll Booth Workers

One state lawmaker is making a push for major changes to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including the return of some former workers. Democratic State Senator Marty Flynn of Scranton says it’s unacceptable that the Turnpike did not collect $104 million in tolls last year. He advocates for bringing back toll collectors and to increase penalties for drivers who don’t pay tolls.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Self-storage facility opens at former Lehigh Valley Kmart site

A former Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 has officially become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage opened Dec. 9 in the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building, 1502 S. Fourth St. The opening marks the first regional location for the company with three other statewide locations in the Pittsburgh and Harrisburg areas. Devon additionally has national locations spanning 24 states, as well as Holland, Germany, and France.

Comments / 0

Community Policy