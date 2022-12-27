ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Comments / 11

trooper
3d ago

The Whole State of New Jersey is Corrupt. Every City, Town and County Government, up to and Including Governor Murphy is "No Good"🤔😳🤯

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkconstructionreport.com

Newark targets homelessness with strategic plan

The City of Newark’s strategic plan to end chronic homelessness: The Path Home: Collaborating Across Our Community brings together ideas from more than public, private, business, and non-profit sectors. The plan aims to end chronic homelessness across the city over the next three years by building housing and “eliminating...
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne 2022: the Year in Review

2022 was another year for the books in the city of Bayonne. From the municipal and school board elections, to the aftermath thereof, to ongoing redevelopment boom and the ever-continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the city certainly had an interesting year to say the least, if not more of the same as in recent years past.
BAYONNE, NJ
philanthropynewsdigest.org

New Jersey City University receives $5 million estate gift

New Jersey City University (NJCU) has announced a $5 million legacy gift and an additional $500,000 commitment from legislative counsellor and jurist Adib Murshed of Zabid. The largest estate gift in NJCU history will support the university’s largest area of need, as determined by NJCU, while the pledge will support the NJCU Fund and student travel experiences. The Monseigneur of Zabid, through his work as a diplomat and jurist with the Jerusalemite Ascendancy, is a legacy donor for numerous organizations including the British Youth Council, the Center for Individual Rights, the Cato Institute, and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
wpgtalkradio.com

New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)

New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
EDISON, NJ
newyorkconstructionreport.com

$292 million grant launches Hudson River tunnel construction

A $292 million federal grant has been announced for construction work on the Manhattan side of the Hudson River rail tunnels to link Penn Station to New Jersey, Senator Chuck Schumer said this week. The grant will pay about half the cost of the $600 million cost to build a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A Morris County pharmacy worker has pleaded guilty to a medical bribery and kickback scheme for medications. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today the admission of a pharmacy employee who conspired to pay bribes and kickbacks in exchange for prescriptions being steered to the Morris County, New Jersey, pharmacy where he worked. During a videoconference before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, Srinivasa Raju, 51, of Haskell, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to an information charging him with conspiracy to violate the federal anti-kickback statute. Magdalena Jimenez, 58, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty to a parallel The post North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds appeared first on Shore News Network.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

George Santos ‘did a lot of damage’ to modest Queens rental

Three months ago, Rep.-elect George Santos and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, packed their bags and left their two-year Queens rental in a bad state, The Post can report. The landlord and building owner of 151-47 12th Ave. in Whitestone told The Post the two always paid their rent...
QUEENS, NY
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne First Lady to be new Deputy Hudson County Clerk

Jamie Davis, the wife of Bayonne Mayor James Davis, will be the new Deputy Hudson County Clerk, according to the Hudson County Clerk’s Office. The New Jersey Globe first reported the move on Dec. 28, following a report the day prior that the former holder of the position was not going to be reappointed.
BAYONNE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Bayonne mayor’s wife gets top Hudson post, replacing opponent’s sister

The wife of Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis will get the $107,242-a-year job as Deputy Hudson County Clerk, replacing the sister of Davis’ opponent in the May mayoral election. Jamie Davis, a former police dispatcher in Jersey City and Bayonne, will start next year. She succeeds Diane Ashe Liming, who was not reappointed after her sister, Sharon Ashe Nadrowski, challenged Davis’ bid for a third term.
BAYONNE, NJ
News 12

Police: Newark reports 50 homicides in 2022 – lowest number in 60 years

Newark city officials say that crime is down in New Jersey’s largest city – and have the statistics to back it up. Newark police say that the biggest takeaway from the data released on Friday is that the city reported 50 homicides in 2022 – the lowest amount in 60 years. There was a 15% drop in murders, according to police, as well as a 35% drop in shooting victims.
NEWARK, NJ
insidernj.com

Davis to Nominate his Wife as Deputy Clerk

Sources in Hudson County confirm that Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis will name is wife as deputy county clerk, replacing the sister of the candidate who ran against him for mayor last May. Diane Liming, who served as campaign treasurer for Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski, will not be reappointed in January. Davis’s wife,...
BAYONNE, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion

A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy