Read full article on original website
Related
azgovernor.gov
Governor Ducey Appoints Six New Judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals
PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless
Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
fox10phoenix.com
Abortion in Arizona: 15-week ban now state law after Court of Appeals ruling
Previously, there had been two abortion laws on the books. The near-total ban on abortion passed before Arizona became a state has been overruled. The 15-week ban signed in 2022 by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey will now take effect.
kjzz.org
Kari Lake and Mark Finchem still want to outlaw machines to tabulate votes in Arizona
Losing Republican candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem are still attempting to outlaw the use of machines to tabulate votes in Arizona. Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem reiterated their claims made before a trial judge that tabulation machines are not secure. Their plea to...
Incoming DES director to inherit issues in the agency
ARIZONA, USA — Governor-elect Katie Hobbs is continuing to announce new positions to fill her cabinet come the start of her administration in 2023. Among the new names announced, is Angie Rodgers, whom Hobbs' has tapped to take over the Department of Economic Security, the agency in charge of things like unemployment benefits, welfare and protecting vulnerable communities.
Here’s Why MAGA Diehards Are Thrilled About the Arizona Recount
A recount of votes in a neck-and-neck Arizona election on Thursday confirmed the victory of Democratic attorney general candidate Kris Mayes over GOP candidate Abe Hamadeh. But for some diehard election-denying Republicans, the recount was further “evidence” that the right had actually won the state.While most Republicans have accepted the results of a lackluster midterm election for their party, Arizona has remained a holdout for election deniers, with out-of-state conspiracy theorists camping out in Phoenix to claim fraud and demand a new election. A new election isn’t on the cards, but close margins on several races triggered an automatic recount....
Arizona’s Governor-Elect Chooses Critic of Racial Disparities in Child Welfare to Lead CPS Agency
Matthew Stewart will become the first Black leader of the Department of Child Safety, which ProPublica and NBC News found had investigated the families of 1 in 3 Black children in metro Phoenix during a recent five-year period.
Kari Lake appeals election lawsuit
In the appeal, Lake is asking Arizona's Court of Appeals to reverse the lower court's decision to throw her case out.
Mayes wins Arizona AG recount, Hamadeh won't concede
(The Center Square) – An automatic recount confirmed Democrat Attorney General-elect Kris Mayes' victory on Thursday, but her narrow lead shrank even further. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge unsealed the recount results, which cut the Democrat's lead from 511 votes to 280 votes. "I will say once again...
Kari Lake Says She Would Have Been Graceful if She'd Lost Arizona Election
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate did lose her gubernatorial midterm race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, but is fighting the results through the court.
Democrat wins Arizona attorney general race after recount
PHOENIX — (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last...
Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Arizona recount results expected Dec. 29
Recount results from the November election in Arizona should be finished by Dec. 29. In all, two statewide races were subjected to a recount: the Attorney General and the Superintendent of Public Instruction. State Legislative District 13 in Maricopa County was also subjected to a recount.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Hobbs retains Arizona water director, appoints new leaders for other natural resources agencies
Tom Buschatzke will remain as director of the state Department of Water Resources. || Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs’ Office. Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is retaining the state’s top water official, keeping Tom Buschatzke on board as director of the Department of Water Resources at a time when water issues are of paramount concern in Arizona.
SignalsAZ
A New State – This Day in History, Dec 31, 2022
It was just 160 years ago today, December 31, 1862, when President Lincoln signed an ‘Enabling Act’, allowing the northwestern part of Virginia to enter the Union as a new state, West Virginia. When Virginia had voted to secede from the Union, many northern counties, who did not...
Governor-elect Katie Hobbs taps new DCS director
PHOENIX — Changes are coming to Arizona's Department of Child Safety after Governor-elect Katie Hobbs announced a new director for the agency. Matthew Stewart will become the agency's first Black director and the fourth person to head the agency. DCS was created in 2014 to replace Child Protective Services which was shut down after years of systemic failures.
kawc.org
Arizona taxpayers to foot the bill to remove shipping containers at the border
PHOENIX -- Arizona taxpayers are going to spend another $76 million to take down the shipping containers along the border including in Yuma County that Gov. Doug Ducey used state dollars to put there in the first place. Copies of new contracts show the Department of Administration has agreed to...
AZFamily
Arizona laws going into effect on New Year’s Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were hundreds of bills signed into Arizona law in 2022. Here are a few that will take effect on New Year’s Day. Cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) HB 2204 classifies cryptocurrency and NFTs as gifts for tax purposes. Those trading in these financial...
KTAR.com
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announces 5 cabinet members to administration
PHOENIX — Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday five members who will run the health and human services state agencies. This is her first announcement of several members of the cabinet that will offer a track record of expertise to run the health and human services state agencies. “These...
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping Migrants
Recently Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lined up shipping containers to stop migrants from crossing the Arizona-Mexican border. This drew a lot of controversy from locals and the federal government who eventually sued the governor for placing the containers on federal land. Now, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is doing the same.
Comments / 4