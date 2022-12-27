ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 4

Related
azgovernor.gov

Governor Ducey Appoints Six New Judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
ARIZONA STATE
The Veracity Report

Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless

Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Incoming DES director to inherit issues in the agency

ARIZONA, USA — Governor-elect Katie Hobbs is continuing to announce new positions to fill her cabinet come the start of her administration in 2023. Among the new names announced, is Angie Rodgers, whom Hobbs' has tapped to take over the Department of Economic Security, the agency in charge of things like unemployment benefits, welfare and protecting vulnerable communities.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Here’s Why MAGA Diehards Are Thrilled About the Arizona Recount

A recount of votes in a neck-and-neck Arizona election on Thursday confirmed the victory of Democratic attorney general candidate Kris Mayes over GOP candidate Abe Hamadeh. But for some diehard election-denying Republicans, the recount was further “evidence” that the right had actually won the state.While most Republicans have accepted the results of a lackluster midterm election for their party, Arizona has remained a holdout for election deniers, with out-of-state conspiracy theorists camping out in Phoenix to claim fraud and demand a new election. A new election isn’t on the cards, but close margins on several races triggered an automatic recount....
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Mayes wins Arizona AG recount, Hamadeh won't concede

(The Center Square) – An automatic recount confirmed Democrat Attorney General-elect Kris Mayes' victory on Thursday, but her narrow lead shrank even further. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge unsealed the recount results, which cut the Democrat's lead from 511 votes to 280 votes. "I will say once again...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Arizona recount results expected Dec. 29

Recount results from the November election in Arizona should be finished by Dec. 29. In all, two statewide races were subjected to a recount: the Attorney General and the Superintendent of Public Instruction. State Legislative District 13 in Maricopa County was also subjected to a recount.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

A New State – This Day in History, Dec 31, 2022

It was just 160 years ago today, December 31, 1862, when President Lincoln signed an ‘Enabling Act’, allowing the northwestern part of Virginia to enter the Union as a new state, West Virginia. When Virginia had voted to secede from the Union, many northern counties, who did not...
VIRGINIA STATE
12 News

Governor-elect Katie Hobbs taps new DCS director

PHOENIX — Changes are coming to Arizona's Department of Child Safety after Governor-elect Katie Hobbs announced a new director for the agency. Matthew Stewart will become the agency's first Black director and the fourth person to head the agency. DCS was created in 2014 to replace Child Protective Services which was shut down after years of systemic failures.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona laws going into effect on New Year’s Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were hundreds of bills signed into Arizona law in 2022. Here are a few that will take effect on New Year’s Day. Cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) HB 2204 classifies cryptocurrency and NFTs as gifts for tax purposes. Those trading in these financial...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announces 5 cabinet members to administration

PHOENIX — Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday five members who will run the health and human services state agencies. This is her first announcement of several members of the cabinet that will offer a track record of expertise to run the health and human services state agencies. “These...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy