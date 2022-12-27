A recount of votes in a neck-and-neck Arizona election on Thursday confirmed the victory of Democratic attorney general candidate Kris Mayes over GOP candidate Abe Hamadeh. But for some diehard election-denying Republicans, the recount was further “evidence” that the right had actually won the state.While most Republicans have accepted the results of a lackluster midterm election for their party, Arizona has remained a holdout for election deniers, with out-of-state conspiracy theorists camping out in Phoenix to claim fraud and demand a new election. A new election isn’t on the cards, but close margins on several races triggered an automatic recount....

ARIZONA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO