Rodgers Says He Told Tua Tagovailoa to Take Care of Himself

By Patrick Andres
 4 days ago

The Dolphins quarterback entered concussion protocol after Miami's loss on Christmas Day.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has turned heads at times in his third season in the NFL, bolstering both his traditional and advanced metrics with the help of a rejuvenated receiving corps.

However, Tagovailoa has also sustained multiple injuries in 2022. First, he suffered a back injury against the Bills on Sept. 25 in a game that ignited controversy over whether Tagovailoa had properly passed concussion protocol. Mere days later, against the Bengals, Tagovailoa did suffer a concussion .

Against the Packers on Sunday, Tagovailoa threw for 310 yards in defeat but was placed in concussion protocol on Monday. As much as Tagovailoa’s play has drawn praise around the league, his injury history has ignited concerns from his peers—including one of the game’s elder statesmen, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers , who spoke with Tagovailoa after the game.

"I told him to take care of himself, too. He’s had some pretty vicious hits this year," Rodgers said . "But he’s a good kid. He’s got a long career in the league to look forward to."

Tagovailoa’s most recent entry into concussion protocol has heightened calls for the quarterback to put himself first, with ESPN’s Robert Griffin III called for the Dolphins to shut him down for the year and Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson going so far as to urge him to retire.

