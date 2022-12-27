ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

William Mitchell
3d ago

The Feds, just gave you guys. $100 million dollars. Just make sure that you put the money in the right places. instead of other people pockets!!!

a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee

Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
TENNESSEE STATE
wcbi.com

North Mississippi water treatment facilities change disinfectant

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A change in disinfectant for water treatment in North Mississippi may affect dialysis patients. A notice from the Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply District informed customers that chloramines will be used as a disinfectant beginning tomorrow. This change is of critical importance for customers who...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Homeless man died in cold weather trying to get to family

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJTV 12

Some Jackson neighbors go without water for 72 hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson remains under a boil water notice after several main water breaks. Jackson neighbors say they are growing tired of the city’s water crisis. Neighbors are not happy about the latest boil water advisory, some saying they’ve been without water for the last 72 hours. City officials say […]
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi Legislators Work to Approve State Spending Plans

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators on Monday were approving parts of a state budget for the year that begins July 1, and it is substantially larger than the budget for the current year. The biggest state-funded portion of the new budget is nearly $6.3 billion general fund. With...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Where are the most charitable counties in Mississippi? This top 10 list might surprise you.

The holiday season is synonymous with spending money — but it’s more than just buying gifts. Each year, Americans make billions of dollars in charitable donations. In a recent study, SmartAsset dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. They look at all 82 Mississippi counties and ranked the top 10 counties as it relates to how much is given and how many people give in each county.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Report indicates Mississippi could reduce size of government with responsible spending

(The Center Square) – A new budget recommends that Mississippi should cap its spending in fiscal year 2024 to prevent government expansion. The Mississippi Center for Public Policy released its government spending budget recommendation and said the state should not spend more than $6.75 billion in the coming fiscal year in an effort to prevent expansion of state government while also not reducing future tax cuts. The budget recommendation shows...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Columbus leaders have requests to ask at Mississippi Legislative session

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The 2023 session of the Mississippi Legislature starts next week, and Columbus leaders have a few things they would like to get before lawmakers. The mayor and city council, along with representatives from the Link, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Columbus Main Street met with area lawmakers this morning to request action and funding on a number of projects.
COLUMBUS, MS
mississippifreepress.org

‘Canary in the Coal Mine’: Ted Henifin on the Jackson Water Crisis

JACKSON, Miss.—Ted Henifin first came to Jackson as part of the federal response to the collapse of water production in the capital city. Joining the Unified Command in September, his expertise from years of water and wastewater utility leadership made him the U.S. Department of Justice’s pick for leadership as Jackson’s new “interim third party manager,” a role with unique autonomy from both the City of Jackson and the State of Mississippi.
JACKSON, MS
KTEN.com

Choctaw County escapee at large again

(KTEN) — Tyler Payne, one of two inmates who escaped from the Choctaw County Jail last month, has done it again. He was nabbed in Mississippi after fleeing the jail in Hugo; now Payne is on the run again after escaping from a detention center in Raymond, Mississippi. Sheriff...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
