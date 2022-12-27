Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCTV
Hamilton County offers 50K for information about 2017 murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office offers a reward of $50,000 for information leading to the suspect who is responsible for murdering 44-year-old Jaworski Williams. The shooting happened on Dec. 20, 2017. According to HCSO, Williams was found dead in his home with a gunshot wound. The...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 29, 2022
Gina Bowman, 44, Chipley, Florida: Driving under the influence: Florida Highway Patrol. Michael Herbert, 38, Marianna, Florida: Possession of controlled substances without a prescription/methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Tony Bailey Jr., 40, Gulfport, Mississippi: Touch or stroke: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Tiffany Stephens, 30,...
State Patrol reports less fatal crashes over Christmas weekend compared to 2021
Across the state there were 13 traffic deaths caused by 10 crashes, compared to 2021 where there were 18 deaths from 16 crashes.
WJHG-TV
Man flees traffic stop, busted for meth, deputies say
JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after deputies say he tried to escape a traffic stop. On Wednesday, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly pulled over John Wayne Mills near Marianna. Officials claim Mills did not have a valid driver’s license at that time. At some point...
FDLE: Reward offered for information about 2017 homicide in Jasper
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and FDLE are asking the public for assistance in solving the case of a homicide that occurred in Jasper in 2017, offering a $50,000 reward.
Man arrested in Terra Lake Apartments Shooting
Wednesday's shooting left many living in the Terra Lake Apartment Complex feeling unsafe in their homes.
WALB 10
Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Albany shooting leaves...
riverbendnews.org
Wellborn man arrested for child molestation
On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, an 11-year-old girl reported to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) when she was five or six years of age she had been molested by 60-year-old Marshall Ray Russ, of Wellborn. A report from the SCSO explains that the girl had woke up to Russ lying on top of her while he molested her. The victim further stated Russ sexually assaulted to the point it caused her to feel pain. This was reported to law enforcement and also brought up during a forensic interview with the Child Protection Team.
WCJB
Interactive cold case map shows unsolved homicides in Columbia, Suwannee counties
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization dedicated to solving cold cases in the Suwannee Valley has released a map showing the locations of various unsolved cases in the region. The interactive map created by Suwannee Valley Unsolved shows the locations where the cold cases originated. Each case is marked...
WCTV
One dead in Tallahassee shooting at Terra Lake Apartments
Just after the holidays, many of us are eager to get our presents unwrapped and our packages were thrown away. The City of Tallahassee wants to turn your Christmas tree into mulch. Updated: 5 hours ago. ‘O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree.’ The City of Tallahassee wants your Christmas tree....
WALB 10
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s
The recent uptick in violence this late in the year has prompted an increase in patrolling. Police said they don't believe that injuries are life-threatening. Valdosta's Living Bridges has some changes coming in 2023. Updated: 6 hours ago. There are some changes in store for the Valdosta nonprofit ministry in...
riverbendnews.org
One dead in Hamilton County shooting
On Thursday, Dec. 29, around 11 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to an apparent shooting at Mama's Burgers, in Jasper. According to Hamilton County Sheriff J. Harrell Reid, the victim, Jerry Dean Holbrook, was deceased when deputies arrived. A witness contacted HCSO, stating they had followed the alleged shooter, later identified as Kenneth Cody Izell, age 26, of Jasper. "We have never had an incident like this where somebody just walks up and shoots someone in broad daylight, in front of so many people," Sheriff Reid stated. Izell was arrested by the HCSO and charged with homicide. He is being held in the Hamilton County Jail without bond.
valdostatoday.com
Former Freedom Axle employee arrested for burglary
VALDOSTA – A former Freedom Axle of Valdosta employee was arrested for breaking into the business and stealing a vehicle and trailer. On December 26, 2022, at approximately 12:00 am., Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to 1555 M.E. Thompson Drive, after Deputies with Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department found a vehicle and trailer registered to the business (Freedom Axle) wrecked. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Joel Jackson, had fled the accident scene, but was later apprehended.
TPD makes arrest in homicide case at Terra Lake Apartments
The Tallahassee Police Department has made an arrest on Thursday following a shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Terra Lakes Apartment.
WCTV
Two vehicle injury crash on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue
The vehicle Wiggins was in veered off Bannerman Road “for unknown reasons” and hit a culvert and some trees before coming to a rest on the road shoulder. Residents voice concerns about increased traffic from Amazon fulfillment center. Updated: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT. The facility...
WCTV
Fatal bicycle accident shuts down Geddie Road Tuesday evening
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A fatal accident involving a bicycle shut down Geddie Road just North of Blountstown Highway Tuesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. According to FHP, the victim was a 57-year-old Tallahassee man. FHP says the cyclist and a...
riverbendnews.org
Missing Wellborn woman’s body possibly found in Hamilton County
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) investigators located the remains of a female just off Highway State Road 6 in Hamilton County. The SCSO is waiting for positive identification from the medical examiners office in Jacksonville, Fla. Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John suspects it is Deborah Lanham, 59-years-old of Wellborn, who was reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
2 arrested after gun fired in Georgia hotel with 2-year-old in room
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two people are accused of discharging a gun at a South Georgia extended stay hotel while a 2-year-old child was in their room, authorities said. Dequan Jacque George, 19, and Zaniyah Brianna Oliver, 18, both of Valdosta, were arrested on Dec. 23, according to Lowndes County online booking records. Both were charged with felony damage to property and reckless endangerment. George was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property for the firearm, online records show.
UPDATE: Man found dead after barricading himself in home
The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that they are currently on the scene of the 6500 block of Cedar Chase Way due to a person barricading themselves in a home.
WCTV
Tallahassee’s first electric unicycler
Tallahassee pastors hold a prayer vigil for Terra Lake Apartments shooting. We could see some showers and isolated storms as we end 2022. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and New Year's forecast. Gadsden County community comes together to support family after fire. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM...
Comments / 3