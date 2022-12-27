ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Hamilton County offers 50K for information about 2017 murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office offers a reward of $50,000 for information leading to the suspect who is responsible for murdering 44-year-old Jaworski Williams. The shooting happened on Dec. 20, 2017. According to HCSO, Williams was found dead in his home with a gunshot wound. The...
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 29, 2022

Gina Bowman, 44, Chipley, Florida: Driving under the influence: Florida Highway Patrol. Michael Herbert, 38, Marianna, Florida: Possession of controlled substances without a prescription/methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Tony Bailey Jr., 40, Gulfport, Mississippi: Touch or stroke: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Tiffany Stephens, 30,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Man flees traffic stop, busted for meth, deputies say

JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after deputies say he tried to escape a traffic stop. On Wednesday, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly pulled over John Wayne Mills near Marianna. Officials claim Mills did not have a valid driver’s license at that time. At some point...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Albany shooting leaves...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
riverbendnews.org

Wellborn man arrested for child molestation

On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, an 11-year-old girl reported to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) when she was five or six years of age she had been molested by 60-year-old Marshall Ray Russ, of Wellborn. A report from the SCSO explains that the girl had woke up to Russ lying on top of her while he molested her. The victim further stated Russ sexually assaulted to the point it caused her to feel pain. This was reported to law enforcement and also brought up during a forensic interview with the Child Protection Team.
WELLBORN, FL
WCTV

One dead in Tallahassee shooting at Terra Lake Apartments

Just after the holidays, many of us are eager to get our presents unwrapped and our packages were thrown away. The City of Tallahassee wants to turn your Christmas tree into mulch. Updated: 5 hours ago. ‘O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree.’ The City of Tallahassee wants your Christmas tree....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s

The recent uptick in violence this late in the year has prompted an increase in patrolling. Police said they don't believe that injuries are life-threatening. Valdosta's Living Bridges has some changes coming in 2023. Updated: 6 hours ago. There are some changes in store for the Valdosta nonprofit ministry in...
VALDOSTA, GA
riverbendnews.org

One dead in Hamilton County shooting

On Thursday, Dec. 29, around 11 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to an apparent shooting at Mama's Burgers, in Jasper. According to Hamilton County Sheriff J. Harrell Reid, the victim, Jerry Dean Holbrook, was deceased when deputies arrived. A witness contacted HCSO, stating they had followed the alleged shooter, later identified as Kenneth Cody Izell, age 26, of Jasper. "We have never had an incident like this where somebody just walks up and shoots someone in broad daylight, in front of so many people," Sheriff Reid stated. Izell was arrested by the HCSO and charged with homicide. He is being held in the Hamilton County Jail without bond.
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

Former Freedom Axle employee arrested for burglary

VALDOSTA – A former Freedom Axle of Valdosta employee was arrested for breaking into the business and stealing a vehicle and trailer. On December 26, 2022, at approximately 12:00 am., Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to 1555 M.E. Thompson Drive, after Deputies with Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department found a vehicle and trailer registered to the business (Freedom Axle) wrecked. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Joel Jackson, had fled the accident scene, but was later apprehended.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Fatal bicycle accident shuts down Geddie Road Tuesday evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A fatal accident involving a bicycle shut down Geddie Road just North of Blountstown Highway Tuesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. According to FHP, the victim was a 57-year-old Tallahassee man. FHP says the cyclist and a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
riverbendnews.org

Missing Wellborn woman’s body possibly found in Hamilton County

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) investigators located the remains of a female just off Highway State Road 6 in Hamilton County. The SCSO is waiting for positive identification from the medical examiners office in Jacksonville, Fla. Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John suspects it is Deborah Lanham, 59-years-old of Wellborn, who was reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

2 arrested after gun fired in Georgia hotel with 2-year-old in room

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two people are accused of discharging a gun at a South Georgia extended stay hotel while a 2-year-old child was in their room, authorities said. Dequan Jacque George, 19, and Zaniyah Brianna Oliver, 18, both of Valdosta, were arrested on Dec. 23, according to Lowndes County online booking records. Both were charged with felony damage to property and reckless endangerment. George was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property for the firearm, online records show.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee’s first electric unicycler

Tallahassee pastors hold a prayer vigil for Terra Lake Apartments shooting. We could see some showers and isolated storms as we end 2022. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and New Year's forecast. Gadsden County community comes together to support family after fire. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

