ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

‘Living’: The Prime of Mr. Bill Nighy

By Anne Thompson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N17BL_0jvqPWz200

For the first ten years of his career, Bill Nighy trod the boards in the U.K. He never saw a camera. He figured he’d be a theater actor for the rest of his life. In that time, just a few British stars were in the movies: Albert Finney, Michael Caine, Tom Courtenay, Peter O’Toole. “I was perfectly content,” he told me on Zoom. “I didn’t imagine I’d ever be on television particularly, or certainly not in a film. It was different times. My expectations were low, because I never expected to be an actor. And I never expected to be paid money for doing plays.”

Nighy’s world shifted when the late great casting director Mary Selway snuck him into a reading for Richard Curtis’ Christmas comedy “Love, Actually.” He got a couple of laughs. And landed the role of aging pop star Billy Mack, who records the unexpected breakout “Christmas is All Around.”

The 54-year-old’s life changed overnight. “I think it was a Trojan horse thing,” he said. “She thought, ‘Well, I’ll get him in the room. And we’ll see what happens.’ Anyway, I got the gig, much to my amazement, and they could have had anyone. I was reasonably familiar in England, but I wasn’t the kind of person you would give that part to, particularly in the context of that cast, with Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, and everyone. So I was very surprised to get the part. It changed everything. It changed the way I went to work. And the most wonderful thing that any actor would tell you: it meant I never had to audition, ever.”

This year, things have changed again. After Nighy’s consistently successful career in theater (“Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia,” “Skylight”), television (“The Girl in the Café,” “The Man Who Fell to Earth”), and movies (“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” and “World’s End,” “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” “Emma”), at age 73, the actor took on the lead role in “ Living ,” Kazuo Ishiguro’s adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s “Ikiru,” which tells the story of Mr. Williams, an office functionary given a terminal diagnosis.

Ishiguro’s translation of Kurosawa’s story from 1953 Japan to 1953 England is hugely moving, as the shut-down Mr. Williams opens his eyes to the possibilities around him. And it could land Nighy his first Oscar nomination. The actor has been soaking up kudos and attention ever since “Living” debuted at Sundance 2022, and since then scored Golden Globe, British Independent Film Award, and Critics Choice Award nominations for Nighy, who won Best Lead Performance from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. “Living” opened well in the U.K., before Sony Pictures Classics released it in theaters on December 23.

And it only happened because of a dinner that Nighy almost missed. “[Ishiguro] wanted to marry the message of ‘Ikiru’ with a kind of Englishness, which refers to a degree of restraint in one’s personal behavior, and a squeamishness about expressing anything emotional,” Nighy said. “Parallels have been made between that highly stylized form of personal behavior in England with that of a similar kind in Japan. They were not the same, but they were as elaborate and as formal as one another. So he wanted to marry those two things.”

Ishiguro played with the idea for a long time before he was persuaded to do the adaptation himself. But Nighy inspired the writer to move forward with this idea after meeting him for the first time. “I knew I was going to dinner with [producers] Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen,” said Nighy. “And I knew that the other guest was Kazuo Ishiguro and his wife, Lorna. And all I knew about him was that he was a Nobel Prize-winning novelist. I came home from work, and it had been a long day. And I went and I lay down on the sofa and thought, ‘I’ll just have five minutes.’ And I woke up at half past nine with the phone ringing and Stephen said,’ You are coming?’ They were in North London and I was in Central and it took me an hour to get there.”

After that late dinner Ishiguro knew he wanted Nighy to play Mr. Williams, a deeply melancholy man in the 50s who is frozen in time in the 30s, when he lost his wife very young. “He has become institutionalized in that grief,” said Nighy. “And in that loss, it’s like he’s formed a cult of one. The idea that paid consultants have invented to shut us up is this thing called ‘moving on,’ which is largely mythical. But he has certainly not moved on.”

Before Nighy read the script, he watched “Ikiru” for the first time. Reading the script itself was “thrilling, it’s like, somebody read my mail,” he said. “I’ve always been lucky. I’ve been incredibly fortunate over the years with the people that I work with, but this has to go straight into top five if not number one spot. It is about living, all right? There is a man in it who is given a diagnosis, but it’s more about living than it is about dying. And people who’ve seen it, they’re galvanized by it, they’re inspired by it, they want to go out and make things happen, because that’s what the film is designed to inspire.”

The producers went to someone outside the British film community to helm the movie: biracial South African filmmaker Oliver Hermanus. “This is the first film he’s made outside of South Africa,” said Nighy. “We all saw ‘Moffie.’ Stephen had seen it at a festival and admired it. And it was his idea to attract Oliver.”

Hermanus saw a universal story, not confined to the tropes of Japan or England. “We’re all looking for meaning,” he said on the phone. “We find it in different things. Having children, changing careers, starting a business, dying one’s hair blonde. We ask ourselves, ‘what are we certain of in our lives?’ It’s hard to answer that.”

“Living” boasted a reasonably small budget and a six-week shoot. “Most of the films that I’m involved in are British independent movies,” said Nighy. “Six weeks is pretty tight. It was a lot, but I was fascinated by the part. And I enjoyed it. It’s not a word I generally apply to my work. I thought I knew what I was doing. And that’s not always the case. It was full on.”

Hermanus describes Nighy’s process as “fraught,” he said on the phone. “Through that process he finds the character. We would spend a lot of time interrogating the screenplay, finding out who this man was. He memorizes the whole screenplay, his lines and everyone else’s lines. He’s the consummate professional.”

When Mr. Williams gets his diagnosis, his first thought is to grab some money out of his bank account and go somewhere to eat, drink, and be merry. In Brighton he encounters a con man (Tom Burke) who helps him spend his money. “Mr. Williams has heard about this thing called a good time,” said Nighy. “And then he goes to Brighton to have a good time. But ‘hedonism failed the audition,’ which is a great [Ishiguro] phrase. And therefore he goes back.”

Mr. Williams “has this instinct that he’s missing something he can’t quantify,” said Hermanus. Getting to know his officemate Miss Harris [Aimee Lou Wood] launches a change. “She has a secret of life he’s unaware of, an ingredient he’s never tried.”

“Her vitality is infecting him,” said Nighy. “And because of the extremity of the situation and her vivid youthfulness, he is persuaded into expressing himself in a way that he probably never has with any other human being in his life. So that opens him up to some degree and kickstarts something positive, an atmosphere of positivity in him. And then it occurs to him, that there is a specific thing he can do to bring meaning to his life.”

Instead of moving papers from one pile to another, Mr. Williams sees a way to build something, to leave a lasting legacy. “He’s worked in a huge institution, which is more or less designed to say, ‘no, no, no,'” said Nighy, who cites the location County Hall as integral to the movie. “County Hall was unplugged by Margaret Thatcher years ago. It’s a huge monolith by the river. And it’s a marvelous location. And it’s perfect for what we wanted, which was a monument to procrastination and bureaucracy.”

Therefore Nighy finds himself at his peak, in his prime, as offers continue to pour in. “I used to think there wasn’t any version of my life where I didn’t do plays,” he said. “But I could imagine my life without plays. I’ve done them all my life. And it would have to be something irresistible, something you wouldn’t want to imagine someone else playing? And I don’t know what that would be. I don’t think of myself, anymore, primarily as a theatre actor. We’re not winding down. We’re cranking up the operation.”

Which suggests that Nighy was already committed to making the most of every minute of the day when he encountered Mr. Williams. “It was inspirational to be given a part of this power and beauty at this point,” he said. “But I was already involved in trying, like most people, to make the most of every day. It’s difficult, that irritating thing people say, ‘live your life,’ as if you live today as if it were the last day on your last day on earth — which no one can pull off, I can’t pull off. But I’m getting better, for a long time now. I’ve been trying to relish the beauty around me and try and find and stay on alert for that which is beautiful and that which is desirable, and not be persuaded into anything. Because I think I have an above average tendency to project negatively. So I’ve been vigorously resisting that for a long time.”

And he is inspired by others of his generation. “I saw David Hockney a few years back in November in Yorkshire, up a stepladder, and he had a pickup truck,” Nighy said. “He was painting a particular copse of trees and he was going to paint 50 canvases, which when put together would precisely fit the back wall of the Royal Academy. He was 75, and I thought, ‘I want to be like him.’ And every time I’m on YouTube, which I do most days of my life, I watch The Rolling Stones (the greatest rhythm & blues band the world has ever known). You look at Mr. Michael Jagger and Mr. Keith Richards and Mr. Ronnie Wood and think, ‘yes, there you go.'”

As far as Nighy is concerned, he has no intention of paying attention to what he is supposed to do at his age. “A lot of the way that they try and contain us has to do with marketing,” he said. “It’s like teenagers were invented by people so they could sell things to them: like, we’re supposed to at a certain point do this. Well, no, you don’t have to. There is no law against it. I’ve heard about retirement, but I don’t like what I’ve heard particularly. And the phone keeps ringing, so I’m beyond fortunate in that regard. And therefore, why wouldn’t I? ‘Let’s go to work.’ And also, the world has gone particularly crazy currently. So you get an opportunity to do things that might just even marginally help, or redress the balance. And I’m not saying that to be too grand about it, but why not? You’ve got to do something. Because there are dark forces abroad.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Poor Tom’: Kate Winslet Feels Bad for Tom Cruise After Breaking His Underwater Record

Tom Cruise had one of the most thrilling box office rides of his impressive career in 2022, but Oscar winner Kate Winslet is ending the year saying, “Poor Tom.” The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star has been doing the press rounds for the James Cameron film, and her underwater training is the go-to topic. As part of her prep work, she trained to hold her breath underwater for over seven minutes, beating a record previously held by Cruise. “Poor Tom,” Winslet told USA Today. “I mean, I don’t know Tom at all – I’ve never met him in my life –...
IndieWire

‘M3GAN’ Star Allison Williams on ‘Nepo Babies’: ‘Trust Your Own Skill’

Allison Williams has weighed in on the nepo baby conversation. In an interview with Wired discussing her career and meme-spawning new film, “M3GAN,” the former “Girls” star candidly discusses her approach to press duties and how she handles being the daughter of former news anchor Brian Williams. “It doesn’t feel like a loss to admit it,” she said of being a working actor with famous parents. “If you trust your own skill, I think it becomes very simple to acknowledge.” Williams’ career proves her point; elsewhere in the interview, she shared that her “M3GAN” contract negotiations to play the creator of the titular...
IndieWire

Ryan Seacrest Says It’s ‘Probably a Good Idea’ for CNN to Cut Back on New Year’s Drinking

Every year, the most-watched New Year’s Eve coverage is ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” hosted by Ryan Seacrest since 2006, and CNN’s coverage of the holiday, which has been hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen since 2018. This year’s CNN broadcast promises to be a slightly less boozy event than usual — and in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Seacrest weighed in on the decision from his show’s closest rival. “I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air. I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back],...
Popculture

Ronan Vibert, 'Saving Mr. Banks' Actor, Dead at 58 After Short Illness

Ronan Vibert, the veteran actor best known for his role in Saving Mr Banks, has died. Vibert passed away at a Florida hospital on Thursday, Dec. 22 following a "brief illness," his manager Sharon Vitro told The Hollywood Reporter. Further information, including the actor's exact cause of death, was not given. Vibert was 58.
FLORIDA STATE
E! News

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34

The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
The Mary Sue

10 Biggest Box Office Bombs of 2022

2022 is drawing to a close, and while it’s fun to look back on some of the best films of the year, it is also interesting to take a look at some of the biggest box office flops of the year. What’s particularly interesting about this list is that it shows how box office performance rarely has a direct correlation to film quality. Multiple films on this list received stellar reviews from critics, yet performed badly at the box office.
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

Grouching Tiger: How grumpy Doc Martin became a TV phenomenon

It was 2004 and Martin Clunes was ready for a change. As the star of riotous Nineties sitcom Men Behaving Badly, he was still widely regarded as the face of floppy-fringed, shirt-hanging-out lad culture. But Clunes was eager to show a different side: to prove he could do serious as well as frothy. At which point Dr Martin Ellingham, an emotionally repressed small-town GP with a tight smile and a big heart, walked into his life. Doc Martin had entered the building.“It was a leap,” Clunes would reflect of the character he has portrayed for the past 18 years and...
Decider.com

How Val Kilmer Returned as Madmartigan in ‘Willow’ Episode 6, With The Help of His Son Jack

Kit (Ruby Cruz) finally finds the thing she’s been searching for her whole life towards the end of Willow Episode 6 “Prisoners of Skellin.” No, not the Kymerian cuirass (though the team does find that, too). It’s her long-lost father, Madmartigan (Val Kilmer). He speaks to her in a mysterious vault and almost succeeds in beckoning her to a magical underworld. Only the combined efforts of Jade (Erin Kellyman) and Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) pull her back. But at last, Kit makes contact with her father, Madmartigan. We’re told early on in Willow Season 1 that Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) sent...
Decider.com

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
Variety

‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
The Hollywood Reporter

Edie Landau, ‘Hopscotch’ and ‘The Deadly Game’ Producer, Dies at 95

Film producer Edythe “Edie” Landau, known for Oscar-nominated Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Hopscotch and The Deadly Game, has died. She was 95.  The Hollywood Reporter has learned that she died “peacefully” of natural causes at her home in Century City on Dec. 24.More from The Hollywood ReporterStephen Greif, 'Blake's 7' and 'The Crown' Actor, Dies at 78Dax Tejera, Executive Producer of ABC's 'This Week,' Dies at 37Maxi Jazz, Lead Singer for British Band Faithless, Dies at 65 From the beginning, Landau was a pioneer for women in the industry. After graduating from Wilkes College, she started her career in New York...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Ryan Coogler Reveals the Original ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Was Going to Be a ‘Father-Son Story’

Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death casts a long shadow over the story of this year’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” as the characters in the film struggle to move on from the in-universe passing of his character T’Challa. It’s a huge departure from Coogler’s initial vision for the sequel film, which would have had T’Challa alive and well — and struggling with fatherhood. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Coogler and his co-screenwriter Ryan Coogler shared that they sent Boseman a first draft for the film that would become “Wakanda Forever” in 2020, right before the star died after a...
IndieWire

Hugh Jackman Says It Was ‘Important’ to Him That ‘Deadpool 3’ Didn’t Cheapen ‘Logan’ Ending

When Hugh Jackman announced his return to the role of Wolverine for “Deadpool 3,” it came as a surprise to fans after the 2017 film “Logan” was aggressively marketed as Jackman’s final performance as the Marvel superhero. But while some might have worried that it would cheapen the conclusive ending of the James Mangold film, Jackman ensured that his most iconic role’s finale would remain intact. “It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said in a recent interview with Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham for their SiriusXM radio show (via Variety)....
IndieWire

‘A Man Called Otto’ Review: Tom Hanks Is a Grumpy Old Man in This Limp Remake

Despite recent reports to the contrary (thank you, Henry Winkler), Tom Hanks will always be known as the nicest guy in Hollywood. But is Tom Hanks such a “nice guy” that he can only play against type in the most obvious, literal way? A murderous villain is too far a stretch; a double-crossing commander is perhaps not juicy enough. No, when Tom Hanks wants to really throw a sour wrench onto his all-American good-guy bread and butter, he has to play a grumpy old man. Not just any grumpy old man: an embittered, persnickety, widower with a secret heart of...
IndieWire

IndieWire

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy