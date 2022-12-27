ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden heading to US Virgin Islands to relax between holidays

By Darlene Superville
 4 days ago

President Joe Biden on Tuesday was headed a place very familiar to him — the U.S. Virgin Islands — to enjoy some downtime and warmer weather and to ring in a new year with family.

The White House announced late Monday that the president and his wife, first lady Jill Biden , would depart Washington on Tuesday for St. Croix, one of three islands that make up the U.S. territory in the Caribbean. St. John and St. Thomas are the other two islands.

St. Croix is a tropical getaway that Biden has been getting away to at least since he was vice president, from 2009 to 2017.

“We've missed him the last couple of years,” Beth Moss Mahar, a retired attorney and island resident for nearly three decades, said in a telephone interview.

Biden spent the holidays at his home in Delaware in 2020 and 2021, mostly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This week's visit to St. Croix will be his first as president to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“We're tremendously honored,” Del. Stacey Plaskett, a Democrat who represents the Virgin Islands in Congress, said in a telephone interview Tuesday.

“In the past, when he and his family have come, of course sightings of President Biden were almost a thing of legend,” she said.

Any sightings will now be altered by the fact that Biden is regarded as one of the world's most powerful men. As such, he now travels with a significantly bigger footprint than when he was vice president, including a large contingent of U.S. Secret Service agents, White House staff and journalists covering the trip.

Biden and his wife enjoy spending the week between Christmas and New Year's Day in a warmer climate, and Jill Biden likes a beach, aides said. Some family members were expected to join them.

“We always look forward to his coming and we really understand that this is a place of relaxation for him and Jill and whatever other family he may bring with him and so we leave him alone and let him just relax,” said Donna Christensen, who was Plaskett's predecessor in Congress.

“He usually says, 'In my next life, I'm living in St. Croix,'" she said in a telephone interview.

Both Plaskett and Christensen expressed hope that attention paid to where Biden spends his year-end vacation will amplify challenges facing the U.S. Virgin Islands and other U.S. territories, such as threats from climate change, including more powerful hurricanes and rising sea levels, as well as problems these governments have coping with aging infrastructure.

Biden was scheduled to return to Washington on Jan. 2. That's the day before the president's Democratic Party cedes control of the House of Representatives to the Republican Party following the November midterm elections, potentially complicating Biden's legislative agenda for the remaining two years of his term.

Comments / 113

cind119
4d ago

NEWSBREAK: President Bidens personal physician announced today that he strongly urged Biden to not take the vacation. The doctor said he is worried that , if Biden is anymore " relaxed" he will be pronounced dead accidentally. "

Reply(6)
88
xpayrollgirl
3d ago

This example of a President is disgusting. He has NO empathy for the people of America. People are freezing to death, dying in their vehicles, have to sleep in airports for days, can’t find child medicine or formula, can’t afford heat for their homes and surges across the border. But he goes to the warm, beautiful Virgin Islands for 13 days. Hope he gets a sunburn and has a horrible time!

Reply(3)
69
Get It
4d ago

Should have been vacationing on the border so he can see and feel what Americans do because of this messed up immigration crisis going on

Reply
74
