Millions of Americans still waiting for $3,253 in tax refunds – when the money could arrive as IRS battles with backlog

By Anthony Russo
 4 days ago
MILLIONS of Americans are still waiting for their tax refunds to arrive, which could be worth thousands.

A recent report from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) found 9.6million tax returns are still waiting to be processed, as of the week ending October 28.

That’s compared to 10.8million for the week ending October 30, 2021.

The TIGTA report attributed the backlog to “substantial hiring shortfalls” at the Internal Revenue Service.

While the IRS made efforts to increase to address staffing needs and productivity levels, it will not meet its hiring goal for 2022.

“As a result, the IRS will continue to have a backlog into the 2023 filing season,” the TIGTA said.

During the week ending October 28, the average tax refund was $3,253, up by 13.6 percent year-over-year, according to the agency.

The U.S. Sun contacted the IRS for comment.

How long you need to wait

Of course, the timing of the refund will depend on when you filed.

Typically, the IRS issues refunds in less than 21 days, assuming you filed accurately.

Meanwhile, amended returns can take more than 20 weeks to process currently, up from the typical 16 weeks, according to the IRS.

Those who are looking to keep tabs on the status of their tax returns can use the IRS’ Where’s My Refund tool.

The IRS updates statuses every 24 hours – usually overnight.

Best way to avoid delays

Some things are not out of your control when it comes to avoiding delays.

Most importantly, make sure that your return is filed mistake-free.

In particular, you’ll want to make sure that you have provided the correct banking information and make sure there aren’t any missing details.

Those who file electronically are much more likely to get their returns quicker.

Paper returns could take six to eight weeks for the IRS to finally process refunds.

And also, make sure that you opt for direct deposit, as this is the fastest way to receive money.

Plus, there’s always the risk paper checks could get lost in the mail.

These will come in handy as the filing season for returns reflecting 2022 is set to open in about a month.

However, the IRS is warning that your return next year might be smaller because there were no new stimulus checks issued in 2022.

Plus, the expanded child tax credit program expired.

For more related stories, here are 11 states offering tax rebates this year.

And see 12 states offering parents direct payments worth up to $1,000.

