Olympia, WA

Community-wide flood cleanup in South Park expected to take days

SEATTLE, Wash. — It was all hands on deck for a big day of cleanup Thursday in South Park, two days after devastating floods. Seattle Public Utilities workers, the Duwamish River Community Coalition, and people’s friends and family removed water-damaged furniture, clothes and other belongings from homes off Chicago and Kenyon between 7th and 8th avenues.
Safety preparations underway for New Year's Eve in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Security amid the celebrations is taking shape as people get ready to welcome in the New Year in Seattle. Watching fireworks in person at the Space Needle is back this year and local law enforcement officials said they are ready to make sure the celebrations stay safe.
City, community coalition aid in South Park flood cleanup

SEATTLE, Wash. — Cleanup is underway in Seattle's South Park neighborhood following Tuesday's devastating floods, as city officials address ongoing drainage infrastructure work and long-term solutions to prevent future flooding. The water is gone, and now businesses and homeowners are starting to get a better picture of the damage....
Sea-Tac Airport travelers still dealing with aftermath of airline cancelations

SEATAC, Wash. — Operations at SEA-TAC International Airport are steadily getting better after the thousands of delays and cancellations this past week. Southwest and Alaska Airlines announced Friday their operations are back to normal for them, but while there seems to be progress, there are still people dealing with the aftermath of the winter storm and the cancelations that came with it.
Gunfire exchanged during an hours-long standoff in Tumwater, man in custody

TUMWATER, Wash. — Thurston County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 50-year-old man who they exchanged gunfire with multiple times during an hours-long standoff. The standoff started around 10:30 a.m. when Thurston County Sherriff's deputies arrived to evict the man. The man then refused to leave the home, which is when...
Man arrested after planting pipe bomb in underground garage in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a 38-year-old man on Thursday morning after he planted a pipe bomb in an underground parking structure. Around 8 a.m., officers answered a call on the 900 block of South Horton Street in Seattle's SODO neighborhood, claiming that a "suspicious item" was found in a parking garage.
7 stolen vehicles recovered in Georgetown as Seattle police arrest 4 people

SEATTLE — Four people were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and seven stolen vehicles were recovered in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood on Friday evening. One of the stolen vehicles was a snowmobile, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). "Community Response Group officers, Patrol and Department of Correction...
Man killed after exchanging gunfire with Tacoma police

TACOMA, Wash. — A 39-year-old man killed after exchanging gunfire with Tacoma Police Department (TPD) officers early Friday morning had fired shots at a bar the night before, according to police. According to the TPD, officers were investigating a person wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal...
Southwest cancellations continue to cause havoc for passengers at Sea-Tac airport

SEATAC, Wash. — Another day and more cancellations for Southwest Airlines at Seattle-Tacoma International (SEA) airport and across the country. The airline has apologized to thousands of stranded passengers due to what it called "operational challenges." Exhausted Southwest travelers tried finding seats on other airlines or renting cars to...
Southwest says normal flight operations to resume Friday

SEATAC, Wash. — Southwest Airlines said it expects to return to normal operations Friday after slashing about two-thirds of its schedule in recent days, including canceling more than 2,350 flights Thursday. Airline executives told employees that crew scheduling this week— a major cause of the meltdown — has been...
2nd twin arrested in Las Vegas in connection with murder of Lacey man at motel

LACEY, Wash. — A man connected to the murder of 36-year-old Sean Shea was arrested in North Las Vegas on Friday. On Dec. 30, Lacey officers learned that Nicholas VanDuren, 32, was in Las Vegas, Nevada. North Las Vegas police located Nicholas inside a car alongside an unknown woman, according to Lacey police.
6 charged in connection to major fentanyl, meth bust in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Six people were charged Tuesday in connection to what the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) called “one of the agency’s largest seizures.”. On Dec. 21, KCSO detectives and members of the Burien Police Department Special Emphasis Team served warrants at “multiple locations” in King County following a more than year-long investigation.
11 shoplifting suspects arrested for downtown Seattle retail theft operation

SEATTLE — Police arrested 11 shoplifting suspects connected to a retail theft operation in downtown Seattle on Thursday afternoon. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), detectives and officers worked with loss prevention teams to locate the suspects, who gathered "items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor" before walking out of the store without paying.
A look back at some of western Washington's top stories of 2022

WASHINGTON — The countdown to 2023 is on. As 2022 comes to an end, here’s a look back at some of the top stories KOMO News covered in western Washington. Last week’s once-in-a-generation ice storm did a lot of damage to Seattle and most of western Washington. Freezing rain coated roads and walkways in sheets of ice, paralyzing travel on the roads and in the skies.
Seattle tech worker charged for theft inspired by the movie 'Office Space'

Prosecutors in Seattle filed charges this week against a software engineer who is accused of a theft scheme that swiped approximately $300,000 from his employer. Ermenildo Castro, 28, of Tacoma, allegedly told detectives that he was inspired by the 90’s movie "Office Space" when he devised a plan to divert customer fees from his employer, Zulily.com, into his own bank accounts.
