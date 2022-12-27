Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Community-wide flood cleanup in South Park expected to take days
SEATTLE, Wash. — It was all hands on deck for a big day of cleanup Thursday in South Park, two days after devastating floods. Seattle Public Utilities workers, the Duwamish River Community Coalition, and people’s friends and family removed water-damaged furniture, clothes and other belongings from homes off Chicago and Kenyon between 7th and 8th avenues.
KOMO News
Safety preparations underway for New Year's Eve in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Security amid the celebrations is taking shape as people get ready to welcome in the New Year in Seattle. Watching fireworks in person at the Space Needle is back this year and local law enforcement officials said they are ready to make sure the celebrations stay safe.
KOMO News
City, community coalition aid in South Park flood cleanup
SEATTLE, Wash. — Cleanup is underway in Seattle's South Park neighborhood following Tuesday's devastating floods, as city officials address ongoing drainage infrastructure work and long-term solutions to prevent future flooding. The water is gone, and now businesses and homeowners are starting to get a better picture of the damage....
KOMO News
Deputies continue to investigate Christmas Day substation vandalism in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — No arrests have been made in the days following multiple vandalism incidents that took out power for thousands of customers in Pierce County over Christmas weekend. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) said the incidents are likely coordinated, but it hasn't released if investigators have...
KOMO News
Sea-Tac Airport travelers still dealing with aftermath of airline cancelations
SEATAC, Wash. — Operations at SEA-TAC International Airport are steadily getting better after the thousands of delays and cancellations this past week. Southwest and Alaska Airlines announced Friday their operations are back to normal for them, but while there seems to be progress, there are still people dealing with the aftermath of the winter storm and the cancelations that came with it.
KOMO News
Gunfire exchanged during an hours-long standoff in Tumwater, man in custody
TUMWATER, Wash. — Thurston County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 50-year-old man who they exchanged gunfire with multiple times during an hours-long standoff. The standoff started around 10:30 a.m. when Thurston County Sherriff's deputies arrived to evict the man. The man then refused to leave the home, which is when...
KOMO News
Federal Way man arrested, 18 vehicles recovered in statewide investigation
The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force recently arrested a 45-year-old Federal Way man in connection to the theft of more than a dozen trailers and heavy equipment from eastern Washington. The task force announced the arrest on Wednesday. Detectives said the man was arrested after he was seen driving...
KOMO News
Man arrested after planting pipe bomb in underground garage in Seattle
SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a 38-year-old man on Thursday morning after he planted a pipe bomb in an underground parking structure. Around 8 a.m., officers answered a call on the 900 block of South Horton Street in Seattle's SODO neighborhood, claiming that a "suspicious item" was found in a parking garage.
KOMO News
7 stolen vehicles recovered in Georgetown as Seattle police arrest 4 people
SEATTLE — Four people were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and seven stolen vehicles were recovered in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood on Friday evening. One of the stolen vehicles was a snowmobile, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). "Community Response Group officers, Patrol and Department of Correction...
KOMO News
Man killed after exchanging gunfire with Tacoma police
TACOMA, Wash. — A 39-year-old man killed after exchanging gunfire with Tacoma Police Department (TPD) officers early Friday morning had fired shots at a bar the night before, according to police. According to the TPD, officers were investigating a person wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal...
KOMO News
Southwest cancellations continue to cause havoc for passengers at Sea-Tac airport
SEATAC, Wash. — Another day and more cancellations for Southwest Airlines at Seattle-Tacoma International (SEA) airport and across the country. The airline has apologized to thousands of stranded passengers due to what it called "operational challenges." Exhausted Southwest travelers tried finding seats on other airlines or renting cars to...
KOMO News
Southwest says normal flight operations to resume Friday
SEATAC, Wash. — Southwest Airlines said it expects to return to normal operations Friday after slashing about two-thirds of its schedule in recent days, including canceling more than 2,350 flights Thursday. Airline executives told employees that crew scheduling this week— a major cause of the meltdown — has been...
KOMO News
50 cats, kittens surrendered to animal shelter from Pierce County home
TACOMA, Wash — The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County has begun taking in around 50 cats and kittens that were brought into the shelter by an "overwhelmed community member" earlier this month. The shelter said they have taken in 20 cats and kittens as of Dec. 29...
KOMO News
2nd twin arrested in Las Vegas in connection with murder of Lacey man at motel
LACEY, Wash. — A man connected to the murder of 36-year-old Sean Shea was arrested in North Las Vegas on Friday. On Dec. 30, Lacey officers learned that Nicholas VanDuren, 32, was in Las Vegas, Nevada. North Las Vegas police located Nicholas inside a car alongside an unknown woman, according to Lacey police.
KOMO News
6 charged in connection to major fentanyl, meth bust in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Six people were charged Tuesday in connection to what the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) called “one of the agency’s largest seizures.”. On Dec. 21, KCSO detectives and members of the Burien Police Department Special Emphasis Team served warrants at “multiple locations” in King County following a more than year-long investigation.
KOMO News
11 shoplifting suspects arrested for downtown Seattle retail theft operation
SEATTLE — Police arrested 11 shoplifting suspects connected to a retail theft operation in downtown Seattle on Thursday afternoon. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), detectives and officers worked with loss prevention teams to locate the suspects, who gathered "items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor" before walking out of the store without paying.
KOMO News
A look back at some of western Washington's top stories of 2022
WASHINGTON — The countdown to 2023 is on. As 2022 comes to an end, here’s a look back at some of the top stories KOMO News covered in western Washington. Last week’s once-in-a-generation ice storm did a lot of damage to Seattle and most of western Washington. Freezing rain coated roads and walkways in sheets of ice, paralyzing travel on the roads and in the skies.
KOMO News
Seattle tech worker charged for theft inspired by the movie 'Office Space'
Prosecutors in Seattle filed charges this week against a software engineer who is accused of a theft scheme that swiped approximately $300,000 from his employer. Ermenildo Castro, 28, of Tacoma, allegedly told detectives that he was inspired by the 90’s movie "Office Space" when he devised a plan to divert customer fees from his employer, Zulily.com, into his own bank accounts.
KOMO News
Sea-Tac Airport cancellations postpone man's plans for getting heart transplant
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man from Fairbanks is desperately waiting for a life-changing phone call after years of waiting. Patrick Holland was set for a heart transplant, but when he got to the airport, his flight to Seattle was canceled because of the record-breaking ice storm. “I could go...
KOMO News
Seattle police seize fentanyl, multiple guns in car after witnessing drug deal
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a warrant suspect on Tuesday and recovered multiple guns, drugs, and thousands in cash after witnessing them in an apparent drug deal in North Seattle. Around 11 p.m., Seattle police near North 105th street and Aurora Avenue saw someone in the driver's seat...
