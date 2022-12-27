Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Car found in fatal slaying, theft but police continue to search for suspect
A car involved in a fatal slaying and theft in Detroit this week that left a woman dead has been recovered but police continue to search for the suspect. According to Detroit police, Tracie Golden was in a 2018 Dodge Journey around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday when a suspect approached her in 19300 block of Grand River, produced a gun and shot her in the chest area. Golden was taken to a local hospital where she died.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Neighbors on alert after woman shot, killed outside Detroit convenience store
A Detroit neighborhood is still reeling from a brazen murder caught on camera. The man responsible is still on the loose.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek suspect who fatally shot woman, stole her SUV
Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with a slaying and SUV theft this week on the city's west side. Officers were called to the 19300 block of Grand River around 10:42 p.m. Wednesday "to find our victim, Mrs. Golden with an apparent gunshot wound," Detroit police Chief James White said in a statement. "EMS conveyed Mrs. Golden to a local hospital, in an attempt to save her life, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries."
fox2detroit.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
13abc.com
Neighbors say area is “going down-hill” after a Toledo shooting kills one man
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Friday morning at the corner of Berdan and Watson. The Toledo Police Department said they are still trying to figure out who was involved, and why. Neighbors told 13abc that the violence only continues to get worse.
fox2detroit.com
Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins. "Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas....
fox2detroit.com
FBI: Guns, illegal silencers seized after Michigan man drunkenly shoots through basement window
PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police discovered guns and silencers at a Port Huron home after a neighbor discovered that their house had been shot in March. According to a federal court filing, a resident on Howard Street heard noises on the evening of March 26. The next day, he discovered bullet holes in his siding and broken glass nearby, so he called police.
fox2detroit.com
Photo of Family Dollar robbery person of interest released by Detroit police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police released a surveillance camera picture of an armed robbery person of interest, Friday on social media. The armed robbery took place at a Family Dollar business at about 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of E. Seven Mile Road. "As always, we need the...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect crashes, swallows heroin after fleeing Warren police during drug ring investigation
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A chase spurred by a drug investigation ended with a suspect in the hospital after he swallowed heroin, Warren police said. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said investigators were conducting a meth, fentanyl, and heroin bust and had been surveilling two houses when the suspects left and met at a gas station in the area of 10 Mile and Hoover on Thursday around 9:10 p.m.
Detroit police identify suspect and victim in the viral kidnapping video
Detroit police have arrested the suspect seen in the viral social media video violently forcing a woman into a vehicle before taking off.
Detroit News
Violent crime in Detroit down, property crime up in 2022
Detroit — Violent crime in Detroit in 2022 dropped 11% over the previous year as of Friday, while property crime increased by nearly a quarter, fueled by a 41% jump in vehicle thefts, according to the latest Detroit police statistics. As of Friday, there had been 307 criminal homicides...
fox2detroit.com
Southgate man shot and killed; suspect in custody
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was killed early Thursday in Southgate. Police responded to the 12000 block of Cunningham around 12:45 a.m. on reports of a home invasion. When they arrived they found a 41-year-old man who was shot to death and arrested a 35-year-old man. The circumstances...
fox2detroit.com
fox2detroit.com
Suspect swallows drugs after fleeing police
Warren police say a suspect fled a drug bust before crashing and swallowing heroin. He is now hospitalized.
Barricaded gunman situation at Detroit motel ends peacefully
A barricaded gunman situation at a Detroit motel came to a peaceful ending this afternoon on the city's east side.
Trial to begin soon for man accused of hunting trespasser, burning body
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – More than two years later, a man accused of hunting down, killing and burning a man who allegedly broke into his marijuana grow operation will face trial. The jury trial for Kent Charles Hyne is scheduled to begin Jan 9 before Washtenaw County Trial Judge...
