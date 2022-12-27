Poverello House hosted its annual Christmas lunch

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The smell of freshly cooked tamales and other types of Mexican food fills the Poverello house every Christmas. For the past ten years, Nora Juauregui has made attending to this lunch a tradition of her own.

Jauregui says the Poverello House has the second-best tamales in town.

The best tamales I’ve ever tasted besides my mom of course, and the burritos are great. Nora Juauregui – Lunch Recipient

Another beneficiary gives the food two thumbs up, she says although the food is great it is nothing compared to the company that comes with it.

I consider this family I’m with family. Tammy Magmy, lunch recipient

The Poverello house works all year round to provide meals and help those who need it the most. It is a project that takes hours of preparation and volunteer work to make it happen. Shon walker who is a cook supervisor says Christmas is always a special time at the Poverello House.

“We try to make it… an event to show them we care here at the Poverello house is relentless hospitality,” He said.

Along with the food those who attended the gathering also received a sack lunch filled with burritos and peanut butter jelly sandwiches for Christmas dinner.

