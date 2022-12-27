ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Poverello House hosted its annual Christmas lunch

By Rhett Rodriguez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ylqhg_0jvqOv6g00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The smell of freshly cooked tamales and other types of Mexican food fills the Poverello house every Christmas. For the past ten years, Nora Juauregui has made attending to this lunch a tradition of her own.

Jauregui says the Poverello House has the second-best tamales in town.

The best tamales I’ve ever tasted besides my mom of course, and the burritos are great.

Nora Juauregui – Lunch Recipient

Another beneficiary gives the food two thumbs up, she says although the food is great it is nothing compared to the company that comes with it.

I consider this family I’m with family.

Tammy Magmy, lunch recipient

The Poverello house works all year round to provide meals and help those who need it the most. It is a project that takes hours of preparation and volunteer work to make it happen. Shon walker who is a cook supervisor says Christmas is always a special time at the Poverello House.

“We try to make it… an event to show them we care here at the Poverello house is relentless hospitality,” He said.

Along with the food those who attended the gathering also received a sack lunch filled with burritos and peanut butter jelly sandwiches for Christmas dinner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourcentralvalley.com

Hella Fresno announces a big giveaway

Hella Fresno, formerly Sketches Get Stitches, is a team of graphic designers and artists helping local businesses create compelling brands. They can create embroidery, custom stickers, social media graphics, and more. As part of the Hell Fresno rebrand, co-owner Roeski Doeski hosted a logo design give away and the winner...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Sol de Mexico brings mariachi to the Visalia Fox

Sol de Mexico is coming to the Visalia Fox Theatre on Feb. 14. The show will begin at 7 p.m. and the doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are now on sale to the public. To purchase tickets, please visit www.foxvisalia.org, call 559-625-1369 or stop by the Fox Office at 308 W. Main Street, Visalia.
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Madera Community Hospital Accelerates Closing Its Doors

Madera Community Hospital accelerated its closure by ending labor and delivery services on Wednesday afternoon. “We are grateful to the hospitals and health care providers in the region who are stepping up so that the individuals and communities impacted by the announced closure of Madera Community Hospital have access to critical health care services.” — Dr. Mark Ghaly, state Health and Human Services Secretary.
MADERA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Maria's shines bright in the Hanford Mall

Shining brightly in the Hanford Mall is a cozy little jewelry and gift shop. Rocio Arellano, owner of Maria’s, said that her aim is to offer "really good jewelry for less money" because she feels that people "want to spend less" these days. Arellano is no newbie on the...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

When services at Madera Community Hospital will close

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Community Hospital (MCH) has released information about the dates of their hospital and clinic closures. According to a release from MCH, all labor and delivery services at Madera Community Hospital closed on December 28 and the emergency department closed at 12:00 a.m. on December 30. All other services including surgery, […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Where does Fresno rank in the nation for emergency room visits?

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been corrected with updated information from Community Regional Medical Center. FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Current conditions are bad for emergency rooms nationwide, and new figures released by Becker’s Hospital Review show Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center is one of the busiest in the state. In 2022, a spike in cases […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia fire displaces 10 residents, Visalia FD says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An early morning apartment fire in Visalia displaced 10 residents on Thursday, according to the Visalia Fire Department. Fire officials say around 2:30 a.m. they responded to an apartment fire on the 1300 block of South Central. Upon arrival, fire crews said the two-story six-unit apartment building had smoke coming from […]
VISALIA, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Local standouts reach 98 and 101

It was 50 years ago during a trip on horseback through the Sierra Nevada when Ralph Busby and Henry DuPertuis first met each other. They’ve been friends ever since. The two celebrated their December birthdays together with a family and friends lunch at the Mainzer last week and reminisced about their experience in the military in World War II, as well as life in Merced after the war.
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Doctor visit for flu-like symptoms turns into cancer diagnosis for 8-year-old girl

FRESNO, Calif. — Just days before the holidays, one Fresno family says they received the worst news any parent could get. Marissa McCallough, the auntie of 8-year-old Eden McMcallough, says her parents, Jeramie and Jill had taken her to the hospital for lingering flu symptoms that she had been experiencing on and off since Thanksgiving.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Have you seen him? 66-year-old visitor to Fresno is missing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 66-year-old man who was reported missing after Christmas Day while he was visiting Fresno. Police say Jose Edward Fonseca was last seen on Monday, December 26 around 11:30 a.m. near Peach and Church avenues. Fonseca was in Fresno […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Can you name this baby rhino? Fresno Chaffee Zoo wants help

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Staff at Fresno Chafee Zoo need help naming a baby rhino. Fresno Chaffee Zoo officials created a poll to help the baby rhino find the perfect name. The naming public can vote between the following four name options: People interested in participating should visit the Baby Rhino Name Survey, then check […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Large Herd Of Nutria Recently Trapped In Mendota Wildlife Area

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is...
MENDOTA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 killed in Yosemite rock slide at park entrance

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the rockslide took place between the Arch Rock Entrance and the town of El Portal, within the boundaries of Yosemite National Park. It happened on Tuesday and […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Watch Issued for San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range and Sierra Nevada Foothills – Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst, and Coarsegold

December 28, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California and isolated rockslides in the Sierra Nevada Foothills. Precautions to take include: be cautious when driving,...
MARIPOSA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy