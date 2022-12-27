Read full article on original website
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives
The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
NBC Miami
Here Are Some Key Things to Consider Before Tapping Your Retirement Savings to Pay Off Credit Card Debt
With the average interest rate on credit cards at historic highs, many people are being dinged with higher monthly charges than ever on on their balances. As a result, they may be wondering if it's a good idea to tap their retirement savings — specifically their 401(k) plan — to pay off the debt.
NBC Miami
$1 Million in Retirement Savings Lasts Longest in These 10 States—Almost Half Are in the Southeast
Nearly 30% of millennials and 25% of Gen Zers think they'll need $1 million or more to retire comfortably according to the recent CNBC Make It: Your Money survey, conducted in partnership with Momentive. Retirement can last 25 years or more after you stop working, according to Fidelity Investments. But...
NBC Miami
Trump Tax Returns Show Former President Was Subject to $10,000 SALT Cap — But Experts Say He May Have Sidestepped the Limit
Donald Trump's income tax returns for 2015 to 2020 were publicly released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee after a lengthy legal battle. The tax returns show that he paid at least $5 million in state and local taxes each of those years. Starting in 2018, his tax deduction for those SALT payments was capped at $10,000.
NBC Miami
Here Are Some Smart Moves Borrowers Should Make While the Fate of Student Loan Forgiveness Is Still Up in the Air
Despite these uncertain times for federal student loan borrowers, there are still some smart financial moves they can take now, experts say. Those include making the most of the extra cash while the payments remain on hold and exploring refinancing options. It's been a strange time for people with federal...
NBC Miami
Consumers Are Getting Payments From Equifax Data Breach Settlement. Here's What to Expect If You Filed a Claim
The money heading to consumers comes from a $425 million consumer restitution fund, according to Equifax, which said last week that payments have started going out. While individuals could file a claim for up to $125, the payment amount may be far less than that, according to the settlement administrator.
NBC Miami
The Fed Won't Be What Drives Markets in 2023, Wealth Manager Says
The Federal Reserve played a major role in moving markets in 2022, driving a campaign of monetary tightening as it tried to combat inflation at multi-decade highs. Fed officials and economists expect rates to stay high next year, with reductions unlikely until 2024. Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi...
