Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster
The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
Pelicans star Zion Williamson reveals what made CJ McCollum’s 42-point explosion ‘beautiful’
The New Orleans Pelicans acquired CJ McCollum during last season’s trade deadline to bolster the young core led by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. And since acquiring McCollum, the Pelicans have improved considerably. On Friday night, McCollum proved that he’s worth his weight in gold after leading the Pelicans to a rousing 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers despite the absences of Ingram and Herb Jones.
James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, PJ Tucker injury updates for Thunder matchup
The Philadelphia 76ers were as close to full-strength on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans as they’ve been in weeks. Less than 24 hours later, they’ll be back to missing at least one key starter—and potentially a couple more. Tyrese Maxey will sit out against the Oklahoma City Thunder on New Year’s eve, resting his […] The post James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, PJ Tucker injury updates for Thunder matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo records wild streak not seen in the NBA in the past 50+ years
Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to make history and record insane numbers that no other NBA player has done in the past 50-plus years. On Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Antetokounmpo dropped 43 points, 20 rebounds and five assists to lead the Bucks to the 123-114 win. In the process, he became just the third player in history to record back-to-back 40-20-5 games in the history of the league.
2 trades Sixers must make to stop James Harden from Rockets reunion
The Philadelphia 76ers have had a fairly strong start to the 2022-23 season, and have been on a tear as of late, winning eight of their last nine games to shoot up the Eastern Conference standings. Despite the Sixers latest run of success, it hasn’t caused the rumors surrounding James Harden’s future with the team […] The post 2 trades Sixers must make to stop James Harden from Rockets reunion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move
Kyrie Irving is still a master in the art of breaking people’s ankles. His latest victim was Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday, who got taught a tough lesson on the perils of guarding the Brooklyn Nets guard early in Wednesday night’s game when he got sent by Irving crashing to the ground after a sick […] The post Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Rudy Gobert playing vs Pistons?
The Minnesota Timberwolves welcome the Detroit Pistons to Target Center on New Year’s eve. There’s no better time for the league’s worst team to come to the Twin City, with the Wolves mired in an ugly five-game losing streak. Rudy Gobert didn’t suit up in Minnesota’s 123-114 road loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, sidelined by an illness. But is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Pistons?
2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month
The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
LeBron James’ latest record proves he’s the GOAT birthday player in NBA history
LeBron James has been in hot pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record. The Los Angeles Lakers forward may still be about 500 points shy of that mark, but he did break a different points record on his birthday on December 30th. LeBron turned back the clock for...
Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed the rumors circulating online that he has “strongly considered” resigning from his job, noting that he remains committed to coaching the team. McMillan did not directly deny the rumors, but he emphasized that he has never spoken to Shams Charania of The Athletic before. The Hawks tactician added […] The post Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history
Just looking at the numbers put up by Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs, you would think that the New York Knicks got away with a massive victory. Well, the Knicks lost, but at least Randle and Quickley gave everyone something that had not never been seen before in […] The post Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Anthony Edwards playing vs. Pistons?
The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to snap their 5-game losing streak on Saturday night vs. the Detroit Pistons. Minnesota has endured a mediocre 2022-2023 campaign up to this point. After entering the season with lofty expectations, a mixture of injuries and underperformance have led to inconsistent results. With that being said, is Anthony Edwards playing […] The post Is Anthony Edwards playing vs. Pistons? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter goes berserk as Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson torch Blazers in comeback Warriors win
For the entirety of the 2022-23 season thus far, the Golden State Warriors know that there is no better place than home. Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and the Dubs entered their Friday night home game against the Portland Trail Blazers owners of the league’s best home record, at 15-2. And there may be no better time for the Warriors to be in the middle of an eight-game homestand with Stephen Curry out due to a shoulder injury.
Paul Pierce drops GOAT take on LeBron James after bonkers 47-10-9 game for Lakers
Paul Pierce may not be the biggest fan of LeBron James, but the Boston Celtics legend couldn’t deny the greatness the Los Angeles Lakers star showed against the Atlanta Hawks. On his 38th birthday on Friday, James exploded for 47 points on top of 10 rebounds and nine assists...
D’Angelo Russell’s Zion Williamson rant draws perfect response from Trey Murphy III
The New Orleans Pelicans were carried to victory by Zion Williamson in their 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. D’Angelo Russell wasn’t bashful after the game about what he believes was an extremely favorable whistle benefitting the Pels star. “We can’t touch him or guard him,”...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s birthday message to LeBron James after epic 47-point night
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sent a birthday message to LeBron James after his 47-point outburst on Friday. “Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388,” Kareem wrote on Twitter. Abdul-Jabbar is of course referencing his all-time scoring record of 38,387 points. Meanwhile, LeBron James is second all-time in total points with a mark of 3,7860 […] The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s birthday message to LeBron James after epic 47-point night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
No. 6 Texas hangs on to beat Oklahoma
Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr scored 13 points each to lead No. 6 Texas to a 70-69 come-from-behind victory over
Video: Michigan makes ugly attempt at ‘Philly special’ against TCU
The Michigan Wolverines appeared poised for a fast start in the College Football Playoff semi-final against TCU, but blew it with a failed attempt at a famous trick play. The Wolverines got off to a great start when running back Donovan Edwards notched a 53-yard carry on the first play from scrimmage, and that appeared... The post Video: Michigan makes ugly attempt at ‘Philly special’ against TCU appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers star LeBron James’ wild birthday stat line has Magic Johnson, Donovan Mitchell, NBA stars buzzing
LeBron James may not be the same player he was back in his heyday with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat. But he’s still a damn great player even as Father Time attempts to take him down with every passing moment. Having turned 38 Friday, James quickly proved that age, indeed, is just a number […] The post Lakers star LeBron James’ wild birthday stat line has Magic Johnson, Donovan Mitchell, NBA stars buzzing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jimmy Butler knee injury return has hope after Heat star’s latest move
The Miami Heat have endured a mediocre 2022-2023 season. Between injuries and underperformance, Miami hasn’t been able to develop much in the way of consistency. However, it was reported that Jimmy Butler is seeking clearance to return amid his current knee injury, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler […] The post Jimmy Butler knee injury return has hope after Heat star’s latest move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0