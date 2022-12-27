ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC 4

Gateway’s Last Hurrah

If you are looking for the perfect activity for NYE we have just the thing for you!. Downtown Salt Lake City’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration to be held at The Gateway with live entertainment, karaoke, pop-up bars, and fireworks. The Last Hurrah at The Gateway is from...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Beethoven Festival ushers in 2023 with a live stream of a 1996 concert￼

The Park City Beethoven Festival will kick off 2023 on Sunday, Jan. 1, with an online premiere of a unique chamber concert recorded Sunday, Aug. 18, 1996, at the Park City Community Church. The performance, which will post on the festival’s YouTube channel at 6 p.m., Mountain Time, features works...
Park Record

Park City Library celebrates Nochevieja

The Park City Library will ring in the New Year 12 hours early during its Nochevieja: Latin American and Spanish New Year’s Eve Party on Saturday. The event, designed for the public, especially for families with small children, will feature cultural-specific arts and crafts and a countdown to noon, said Daniel Thurston, Park City Library senior Spanish services librarian.
PARK CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The Holidays

18th Avenues Home decorated for ChristmasPhoto byImage is author's. One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Raise a glass, mug, can, bottle or flute to Utah’s liquor laws

Utah is famous for its greatest snow on earth, but its reputation for enforcing somewhat confusing liquor laws has claimed some of that fame. To make the most of a family winter vacation, it’s hard to know where to plan family dinners versus a night on the town with the grown-ups.
UTAH STATE
kpcw.org

Park City Mountain holiday updates from Deirdra Walsh and Mike Lewis

Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Snowbasin announces new ski lift

SALT LAKE CITY — New snow has brought a new ski lift to Snowbasin ski resort. The resort itself has accumulated 131 inches of snow this season, with just 5 inches of fresh powder last night. For skiers, the snow is a gift that keeps on giving. Soon they...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
davisjournal.com

Finding the rare, lost and maybe haunted

What started out as a dare from their 9-year-old son has now turned into a growing family business. Lost and Found Thrift in Bountiful has been in business for about 12 years. The Roddas started the business on the basis that they grew up on. After their first purchase of...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Park Record

Editorial: A lovable boy

Seventy years ago, Park City was down so low it was hard to see the way up. That seemed especially true in the last week of the year, facing 1953. America was balanced at that moment between the outgoing presidency of Harry Truman, the haberdasher from Missouri, and the incoming reign of war hero Dwight Eisenhower. The Korean War was raging, with millions of American soldiers deployed. Among them was Jim Santy, Park City High School Class of ’51, now a Marine. And there was Bud Wright’s son Bob; Bud was Park City’s ambassador of skiing before it was a business, leading tours and delivering groceries and mail on 10-foot-long hickory sticks; Bob had gone from Park City High to the University of Utah on a football scholarship before he was sucked into the Korean War.
PARK CITY, UT

