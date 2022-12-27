Seventy years ago, Park City was down so low it was hard to see the way up. That seemed especially true in the last week of the year, facing 1953. America was balanced at that moment between the outgoing presidency of Harry Truman, the haberdasher from Missouri, and the incoming reign of war hero Dwight Eisenhower. The Korean War was raging, with millions of American soldiers deployed. Among them was Jim Santy, Park City High School Class of ’51, now a Marine. And there was Bud Wright’s son Bob; Bud was Park City’s ambassador of skiing before it was a business, leading tours and delivering groceries and mail on 10-foot-long hickory sticks; Bob had gone from Park City High to the University of Utah on a football scholarship before he was sucked into the Korean War.

