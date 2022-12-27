Read full article on original website
Related
Lift tickets are sold out at Park City Mountain Resort for Friday
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Mountain Resort has stopped selling lift tickets for Friday. The resort cited the need to preview guest experience as their reason for doing so. […]
ABC 4
Gateway’s Last Hurrah
If you are looking for the perfect activity for NYE we have just the thing for you!. Downtown Salt Lake City’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration to be held at The Gateway with live entertainment, karaoke, pop-up bars, and fireworks. The Last Hurrah at The Gateway is from...
ABC 4
Salt Lake City bakeries to close, more victims of historic inflation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Ten dollars a doughnut? The Big O Doughnuts shop in Salt Lake City says that’s the price they would need to charge to stay in business. 2022’s runaway inflation continues to mount up casualties. “The math just doesn’t add up, everything is...
utahbusiness.com
Deer Valley Opens New ‘Cast & Cut’ Restaurant For 2022-23 Winter Season
PARK CITY, UT —Equally renowned for its exceptional skiing and world-class dining, Deer Valley Resort adds a fresh catch to reel in guests this winter with the new Cast & Cut restaurant. Docked in the resort’s Snow Park Lodge, Cast & Cut will open for dinner service on Thursday, December 15, 2022.
Park Record
Beethoven Festival ushers in 2023 with a live stream of a 1996 concert￼
The Park City Beethoven Festival will kick off 2023 on Sunday, Jan. 1, with an online premiere of a unique chamber concert recorded Sunday, Aug. 18, 1996, at the Park City Community Church. The performance, which will post on the festival’s YouTube channel at 6 p.m., Mountain Time, features works...
Park Record
Park City Library celebrates Nochevieja
The Park City Library will ring in the New Year 12 hours early during its Nochevieja: Latin American and Spanish New Year’s Eve Party on Saturday. The event, designed for the public, especially for families with small children, will feature cultural-specific arts and crafts and a countdown to noon, said Daniel Thurston, Park City Library senior Spanish services librarian.
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The Holidays
18th Avenues Home decorated for ChristmasPhoto byImage is author's. One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.
Park Record
Raise a glass, mug, can, bottle or flute to Utah’s liquor laws
Utah is famous for its greatest snow on earth, but its reputation for enforcing somewhat confusing liquor laws has claimed some of that fame. To make the most of a family winter vacation, it’s hard to know where to plan family dinners versus a night on the town with the grown-ups.
utahbusiness.com
World-famous cream puff chain with cult following to open in Salt Lake City, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UT —The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa’s, is opening its first store in Utah. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open January 7th, 2023. Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa’s...
kpcw.org
Park City Mountain holiday updates from Deirdra Walsh and Mike Lewis
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
Local restauranteurs open third location in SLC’s Post District
SALT LAKE CITY — Brooks and David Kirchheimer, who formed Leave Room For Dessert Eateries (LRFDE), unveil their third location, Urban Hill, in Salt Lake City’s Post District. The 7,200-square-foot […]
kslnewsradio.com
Snowbasin announces new ski lift
SALT LAKE CITY — New snow has brought a new ski lift to Snowbasin ski resort. The resort itself has accumulated 131 inches of snow this season, with just 5 inches of fresh powder last night. For skiers, the snow is a gift that keeps on giving. Soon they...
Deer Valley Resort is sold out of lift tickets for Wednesday, parking at capacity
PARK CITY, Utah — The last week of December is a known pinch point for locals as the busiest ski week of the year. That continues to hold true as […]
Black Rock Mountain Resort receives $48M in funding to build NHL-sized hockey arena, event center
HEBER CITY, Utah — After closing on $48 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (CPACE) financing, Black Rock Mountain Resort is slated to build a new hockey arena and […]
davisjournal.com
Finding the rare, lost and maybe haunted
What started out as a dare from their 9-year-old son has now turned into a growing family business. Lost and Found Thrift in Bountiful has been in business for about 12 years. The Roddas started the business on the basis that they grew up on. After their first purchase of...
Park Record
Editorial: A lovable boy
Seventy years ago, Park City was down so low it was hard to see the way up. That seemed especially true in the last week of the year, facing 1953. America was balanced at that moment between the outgoing presidency of Harry Truman, the haberdasher from Missouri, and the incoming reign of war hero Dwight Eisenhower. The Korean War was raging, with millions of American soldiers deployed. Among them was Jim Santy, Park City High School Class of ’51, now a Marine. And there was Bud Wright’s son Bob; Bud was Park City’s ambassador of skiing before it was a business, leading tours and delivering groceries and mail on 10-foot-long hickory sticks; Bob had gone from Park City High to the University of Utah on a football scholarship before he was sucked into the Korean War.
Skier injured at Deer Valley Resort transferred by Airmed helicopter
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Fire District responded to a report of a skier injured at Deer Valley Resort this afternoon, who was later transferred by helicopter for […]
kpcw.org
Park City Lodging dealing with stranded travelers this holiday
Rhonda Sideris explains how national travel and weather emergencies are affecting Park City.
ABC 4
Pallas’s cat: Salt Lake City’s top trending animal on Google in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Pallas’s cat, otherwise known as the Manul, Steppe cat, or Rock Wildcat, was the Salt Lake City area’s most-searched animal on Google in 2022. These well-furred cats have stocky bodies with thick, soft fur and an “abundant dark, woolly underfur”...
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake City
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Comments / 0