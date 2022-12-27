Jimmy Levon Trousdale passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones after a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. Levon never met a stranger and loved to talk sports with anyone he met, especially Alabama football. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. A few of his favorite pastimes were watching Alabama football, NASCAR, his great-grandchildren play sports, listening to old country and bluegrass music, playing the harmonica, and tinkering with his vintage car and many watches and clocks. He loved to tell a good joke and had an infectious laugh that could brighten the darkest day. His family is at peace knowing that he is reunited with his beautiful and loving wife, Sharon, in the sweet arms of Jesus.

LEXINGTON, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO