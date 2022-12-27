Read full article on original website
Jill Pulley
Jill Pulley, age 45, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, and loved animals, especially her fur baby, Sophie. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Flick and Jewell Peppers Gibbs; and paternal grandparents, William D....
Alice Faye Quillen
Alice Faye Quillen , age 75 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday December 25, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN. a Manager for Womens Shelter, and of the Baptist faith. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Survivors are:. Sons- Brian Hagerman...
Carolyn Marie Forsythe
Carolyn Marie Forsythe, age 73, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired caregiver, and a member of New Prospect Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Ruth Lovell; and her...
Jimmy Levon Trousdale
Jimmy Levon Trousdale passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones after a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. Levon never met a stranger and loved to talk sports with anyone he met, especially Alabama football. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. A few of his favorite pastimes were watching Alabama football, NASCAR, his great-grandchildren play sports, listening to old country and bluegrass music, playing the harmonica, and tinkering with his vintage car and many watches and clocks. He loved to tell a good joke and had an infectious laugh that could brighten the darkest day. His family is at peace knowing that he is reunited with his beautiful and loving wife, Sharon, in the sweet arms of Jesus.
Thurman Howard
Thurman O. Howard age 94 of Florence passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, January 5, 2022, 11 AM to 2 PM at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM in the chapel with Bro. Justin Pannell and Bro. Scotty Sparks officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Erskin Ralph Johnson
Erskin Ralph Johnson of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away Saturday afternoon, December 24, 2022, at his home in Giles County. He was born in Marshall County, Tennessee on July 12, 1938 and was 84 years old. Ralph, and his late wife Doris owned and operated JFJ Meat Processing in Marshall County,...
Billy Ray Morrison
Billy Ray "Little Quincy" Morrison, age 82, of Lexington, AL passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at home after an extended illness. He was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, retired from Tarkett and a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 2:00 pm. Issac Brown & Jason Vinson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Legislative Preview by State Senator Page Walley
2023 Legislative Preview: Tennessee’s strong financial position. By State Senator Page Walley who represents Chester, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lawrence, McNairy, and Wayne Counties. December 29, 2022. (NASHVILLE) Our state legislature will convene on January 10th to begin the 113th General Assembly. The state budget, tax relief, and improving...
Blood drives planned in Columbia on January 2
BLOOD ASSURANCE, THE LOCAL BLOOD BANK FOR COLUMBIA, LAWRENCEBURG AND SURROUNDING AREAS WILL HOLD BLOOD DRIVES MONDAY, JANUARY 2, AT CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP AND RAM OF COLUMBIA FROM 10 AM UNTIL 1 PM AND AT STAN MCNABB CHEVROLET OF COLUMIBIA FROM 2 UNTIL 5 PM. TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO DONATE BLOOD, VISIT BLOODASSURANCE.ORG.
Holiday Closures
AREA COUNTY AND CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF THE NEW YEARS’ DAY HOLIDAY. ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES AND SOLID WASTE WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY. LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY. TRASH PICKUP FOR JANUARY 2ND WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4. LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY. MONDAY’S TRASH CART PICK UP WILL BE THURSDAY. PLEASE HAVE CARTS OUT EARLY AS IT IS A DOUBLE ROUTE DAY. LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEM AND PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL BOTH BE CLOSED ON MONDAY.
Co-Worker Arrested for Assault in Florence
ON WEDNESDAY JUST AFTER 2 P.M. OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE RESPONDED TO A BUSINESS IN THE 400 BLOCK OF SOUTH COURT STREET TO THE REPORT OF AN ASSAULT. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS FOUND A 39-YEAR-OLD VICTIM THAT HAD BEEN HIT IN THE HEAD BY A CO-WORKER WITH A METAL BAR. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED DURING AN ARGUMENT. THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER FOR HIS INJURIES. ON THURSDAY BRIAN KEITH HINES TUNRED HIMSELF IN AT THE POLICE DEPARTMENT. AFTER SPEAKING WITH DETECTIVES HINES FACES CHARGES OF ASSAUT IN THE SECOND DEGREE. HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER.
Toddler Time Cancelled for Thursday
DUE TO A WATER LEAK AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY TODDLER TIME FOR THURSDAY HAS BEEN CANCELLED.
Maury Regional Health Care Foundation gets grant to provide mammograms
THE MAURY REGIONAL HEALTH CARE FOUNDATION HAS RECEIVED A $7,500 GRANT FROM THE WOMEN'S FUND OF THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE. THE GRANT IS DESIGNATED TO THE WOMEN’S CENTER FUND, WHICH ASSISTS IN PROVIDING FREE MAMMOGRAMS, CAMISOLES, WIGS, LYMPHEDEMA GARMENTS AND MORE TO THOSE WHO QUALIFY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE THIS IS THE 12th CONSECUTIVE YEAR THAT THE FOUNDATION HAS RECEIVED THE FUNDS.
Murder charge filed in Hardin County
A JOINT INVESTIGATION BY SPECIAL AGENTS WITH THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION AND THE HARDIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RESULTED IN THE ARREST OF A MAN ON A CHARGE OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A REPORT OF AN ASSAULT THAT OCCURRED AT A BUSINESS IN COUNCE LATE THURSDAY EVENING. DEPUTIES WITH THE HARDIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE OBSERVED AN UNRESPONSIVE MAN IN THE PARKING LOT. THE VICTIM, IDENTIFIED AS JEFFERY DAVID PETTIGREW, WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE. DURING THE INVESTIGATION, AUTHORITIES DETERMINED THAT SONNY COLE MCVAY WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR JEFFERY PETTIGREW’S DEATH. MCVAY WAS ARRESTED FRIDAY MORNING AND BOOKED INTO THE HARDIN COUNTY JAIL.
North Alabama family loses everything after home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire
The night before Christmas Eve temperatures outside dropped into the single digits, and one Limestone County family's attempts to keep warm may have led to them losing everything.
Area holiday closings for January 2
AREA COUNTY AND CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY, JANUARY 2, IN OBSERVANCE OF THE NEW YEAR'S DAY HOLIDAY. ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES AND SOLID WASTE WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. TRASH PICKUP FOR JANUARY 2 IN LORETTO WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4. LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY. MONDAY’S TRASH CART PICK UP WILL BE THURSDAY. PLEASE HAVE CARTS OUT EARLY AS IT IS A DOUBLE ROUTE DAY. LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEM AND PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL BOTH BE CLOSED ON MONDAY, JANUARY 2.
Limestone County Man Faces Murder Charges
A LIMESTONE COUNTY MAN FACES MURDER CHARGES AFTER A SHOOTING IN ATHENS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, OFFICERS WITH THE ATHENS POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO ARETHA DRIVE AROUND 3:30 TO A REPORT OF A PERSON SHOT. CAMERSON WHITT WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL WHERE HE LATER DIED PERISHED. JORDAN LARON TURNER, 20, OF ATHENS WAS CHARGED WITH MURDER AND WAS BOOKED INTO THE LIMESTONE COUNTY JAIL. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SURROUNDING THE INCIDENT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT ATHENS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-233-8700.
Maury County House Fire Under Investigation
THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION IS INVESTIGATING A HOUSE FIRE IN SANTE FE AFTER ONE PERSON DIED. MEMBERS OF THE MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO THE HOME ON WEDNESDAY EVENING AROUND 8:20 AFTER A FIRE ALARM WAS ACTIVATED IN THE AREA OF FLY ROAD. THE CALL WAS UPGRADED TO A STRUCTURE FIRE WITH A VICTIM TRAPPED INSIDE. UPON ARRIVAL HEAVY SMOKE COULD BE SEEN POURING FROM THE RESIDENCE. CREWS REPORTED HEAVY SMOKE, ACTIVE FIRE, AND ZERO VISIBILITY. FIREFIGHTERS ATTEMPTED TO LOCATE THE VICTIM AND BEGAN FIRE ATTACK. WITH THE ASSISTANCE OF MULTIPLE ARRIVING UNITS, CREWS WERE ABLE TO STOP THE FLAMES AND LOCATE THE VICTIM. DESPITE INTENSE EFFORTS BY THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT AND MAURY COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS, THE VICTIM WAS FOUND DECEASED.
Beechgrove Market Robbed at Gunpoint
A convenience store was robbed at gunpoint in Beechgrove Market on Sunday night. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports the entered the store on Highway 64 East near Interstate 24, around 8:40 p.m. He was described by the store’s manager as wearing a black mask and all-black clothing. The Bedford County...
DRINKING WATER WARNING: Lincoln County, Tenn. residents advised to boil water before use
Residents living in some parts of Lincoln County, Tenn. should boil all drinking water before use, according to a new alert from the county's emergency management agency.
