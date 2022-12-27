ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claxton, GA

WSAV News 3

GBI investigates fatal Christmas Day shooting in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a fatal Christmas Day shooting in Claxton. Officials said 31-year-old Marvin Smith, of Hagan, Georgia, was found shot multiple times in the yard of the 300 block of East James Street just after 12:30 a.m. An Evans County Sheriff’s Office deputy had heard […]
CLAXTON, GA
wtoc.com

3 men plead guilty to charges in 2016 Tatemville murder case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three of the four defendants in a 2016 murder case in Savannah had plea hearings on Friday. All three pleaded guilty to the charges against them. The morning started off with Timothy Coleman Jr. in Judge John Morse Jr.’s courtroom. According to the state, Coleman Jr. along with the three co-defendants carried out and participated in the 2016 murder of 24-year-old Dominique Powell.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Elderly Guyton woman found dead under "suspicious circumstances"

GUYTON, Ga. — State and local authorities are investigating the death of an older woman who was found dead in her Effingham County home on Christmas Eve. Guyton Police were called to the Poplar Street home late Saturday night and found Betty Ruth Badgett, 89, dead inside. The Georgia...
GUYTON, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia deputy released from hospital after wreck

The Scoop: A Toombs County Deputy who was involved in a car crash Tuesday has been released from the hospital. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Lieutenant Wallace Thompson was released from Memorial Health Meadows Hospital yesterday with a clean bill of health. Thompson should be able to return to work after several days of rest and healing.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

One person dead following shooting in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a shooting in Claxton. According to police, an Evans County Deputy heard gunshots in the area of East James Street Sunday. Claxton Police Officers responded to assist in locating the gunshots. Police say one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
CLAXTON, GA
WSAV News 3

Toombs Co. Deputy involved in wreck Wednesday afternoon

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A Deputy from the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a wreck Wednesday afternoon, police say. The accident occurred at the intersection of HWY 280 and Arlington Drive in Vidalia. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Wallace Thompson was stopped in a turning lane waiting to enter […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Toombs County Deputy Involved in Accident

A Toombs County Deputy was involved in an accident just after noon Wednesday in the City of Vidalia. According to Captain Jordan Kight of the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, E 9-1-1 dispatch received a call at 12:19 that a Toombs County Sheriff’s Office patrol truck had been involved in a wreck with a minivan at the intersection of Hwy 280 and Arlington Drive near the Ed Smith Complex of the Vidalia Recreation Department. Toombs County Deputy Wallace Thompson was driving the patrol vehicle and Laurie Griffin of Emanuel County was driving the minivan.
VIDALIA, GA
WJBF

Adult and small child ejected from vehicle after accident in Stillmore

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are working a Thursday night accident near the city limits of Stillmore. The incident happened early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol Troop 19 out of Swainsboro, 2 adults and a 3-year-old boy were involved in a vehicle accident, and the male passenger and the […]
STILLMORE, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police investigate apparent murder-suicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened late Friday, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said detectives believe 30-year-old Devante Daniels shot two other people — Ebony Drayton, 29, and 27-year-old Anthony Jackson — before he fatally shot himself. Drayton, who Daniels had a child with, also died […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Operation Safe Disposal underway in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have received some big gifts this year for Christmas and your trash could be a giveaway to would-be criminals. If you’ve got boxes stacked up from a new TV or gaming system and you’re ready to just throw them to the curb and let them wait for the trash truck, Statesboro Police say you could become a crime statistic and they have an alternative.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a murder-suicide Friday. Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 11 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Ebony Drayton, 29, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Drayton died as a result of her...
SAVANNAH, GA
jdledger.com

Drug arrests made

The Jeff Davis County Drug Unit has made several arrests in the last few weeks. From proactive street presence, search warrants and even someone who inadvertently turned themselves in. Officers have dropped a heavy hammer on a few unsuspecting subjects. On Oct. 13, investigators were conducting an investigation at a...
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Man shot near the area of Pennsylvania Ave. and Greenwood St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say a shooting on the city’s east side sent a man to the hospital Wednesday night. Savannah Police confirm a man was shot near the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Greenwood Street. That’s right by Harry’s Liquorama. SPD says the man...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Child orphaned following parents' murder-suicide in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police detectives are investigating a murder-suicide that left a child's parents dead. Officers responded to a shooting at Pennsylvania Gardens apartments around 11 p.m. on Dec. 23 and found Ebony Drayton, 29, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Drayton later died of her injuries. A second victim,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Fire extinguishes trolley fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to Lepageville Street off of President Street for the blaze. That’s about a block from the Old Savannah Tours depot. Officials said no one was injured in the incident. There is no word yet […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeking to locate missing woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Elizabeth Harrison-White, 20, was last known to be in Savannah and usually frequents downtown. Harrison-White is 5’4”, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and long red hair. She typically wears baggy clothing and white slides with socks. Police say if you […]
SAVANNAH, GA

