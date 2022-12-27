Read full article on original website
Guyton death investigation: 911 call paints picture of possible home invasion
GUYTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the mysterious death of an 89-year-old Guyton woman. Betty Ruth Badgett was found dead inside her home late on Christmas Eve. A concerned neighbor called 911 at 11:23 p.m. that night. During the call, the neighbor told the...
GBI investigates fatal Christmas Day shooting in Claxton
CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a fatal Christmas Day shooting in Claxton. Officials said 31-year-old Marvin Smith, of Hagan, Georgia, was found shot multiple times in the yard of the 300 block of East James Street just after 12:30 a.m. An Evans County Sheriff’s Office deputy had heard […]
3 men plead guilty to charges in 2016 Tatemville murder case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three of the four defendants in a 2016 murder case in Savannah had plea hearings on Friday. All three pleaded guilty to the charges against them. The morning started off with Timothy Coleman Jr. in Judge John Morse Jr.’s courtroom. According to the state, Coleman Jr. along with the three co-defendants carried out and participated in the 2016 murder of 24-year-old Dominique Powell.
Elderly Guyton woman found dead under "suspicious circumstances"
GUYTON, Ga. — State and local authorities are investigating the death of an older woman who was found dead in her Effingham County home on Christmas Eve. Guyton Police were called to the Poplar Street home late Saturday night and found Betty Ruth Badgett, 89, dead inside. The Georgia...
Georgia deputy released from hospital after wreck
The Scoop: A Toombs County Deputy who was involved in a car crash Tuesday has been released from the hospital. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Lieutenant Wallace Thompson was released from Memorial Health Meadows Hospital yesterday with a clean bill of health. Thompson should be able to return to work after several days of rest and healing.
One person dead following shooting in Claxton
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a shooting in Claxton. According to police, an Evans County Deputy heard gunshots in the area of East James Street Sunday. Claxton Police Officers responded to assist in locating the gunshots. Police say one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
Man wanted by federal authorities killed in motorcycle chase in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escaping from federal prison more than six months ago was killed during a police chase Monday night in Chatham County. According to preliminary information from the Georgia State Patrol, at approximately 7:18 p.m., a GSP trooper attempted...
Toombs Co. Deputy involved in wreck Wednesday afternoon
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A Deputy from the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a wreck Wednesday afternoon, police say. The accident occurred at the intersection of HWY 280 and Arlington Drive in Vidalia. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Wallace Thompson was stopped in a turning lane waiting to enter […]
Toombs County Deputy Involved in Accident
A Toombs County Deputy was involved in an accident just after noon Wednesday in the City of Vidalia. According to Captain Jordan Kight of the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, E 9-1-1 dispatch received a call at 12:19 that a Toombs County Sheriff’s Office patrol truck had been involved in a wreck with a minivan at the intersection of Hwy 280 and Arlington Drive near the Ed Smith Complex of the Vidalia Recreation Department. Toombs County Deputy Wallace Thompson was driving the patrol vehicle and Laurie Griffin of Emanuel County was driving the minivan.
Adult and small child ejected from vehicle after accident in Stillmore
EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are working a Thursday night accident near the city limits of Stillmore. The incident happened early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol Troop 19 out of Swainsboro, 2 adults and a 3-year-old boy were involved in a vehicle accident, and the male passenger and the […]
Savannah police investigate apparent murder-suicide
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened late Friday, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said detectives believe 30-year-old Devante Daniels shot two other people — Ebony Drayton, 29, and 27-year-old Anthony Jackson — before he fatally shot himself. Drayton, who Daniels had a child with, also died […]
Group accused of stealing 2 dozen bottles of perfume, cologne in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify three individuals accused of stealing 24 bottles of perfume and cologne from drug stores in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the thefts occurred on Nov. 21 at Walgreens on Victory Drive, then on Nov. 25 at Walgreens on Habersham Street and at the […]
Operation Safe Disposal underway in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have received some big gifts this year for Christmas and your trash could be a giveaway to would-be criminals. If you’ve got boxes stacked up from a new TV or gaming system and you’re ready to just throw them to the curb and let them wait for the trash truck, Statesboro Police say you could become a crime statistic and they have an alternative.
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a murder-suicide Friday. Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 11 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Ebony Drayton, 29, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Drayton died as a result of her...
Drug arrests made
The Jeff Davis County Drug Unit has made several arrests in the last few weeks. From proactive street presence, search warrants and even someone who inadvertently turned themselves in. Officers have dropped a heavy hammer on a few unsuspecting subjects. On Oct. 13, investigators were conducting an investigation at a...
Man shot near the area of Pennsylvania Ave. and Greenwood St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say a shooting on the city’s east side sent a man to the hospital Wednesday night. Savannah Police confirm a man was shot near the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Greenwood Street. That’s right by Harry’s Liquorama. SPD says the man...
Security video shows crash that killed escaped inmate on Ogeechee Road
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A late Monday night police chase in Chatham County left one man dead. Georgia State Patrol says it all started when a trooper tried to pull over a man on a motorcycle for speeding but he didn’t pull over and things ended with a fatal crash along Ogeechee near Cottonvale Road.
Child orphaned following parents' murder-suicide in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police detectives are investigating a murder-suicide that left a child's parents dead. Officers responded to a shooting at Pennsylvania Gardens apartments around 11 p.m. on Dec. 23 and found Ebony Drayton, 29, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Drayton later died of her injuries. A second victim,...
Savannah Fire extinguishes trolley fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to Lepageville Street off of President Street for the blaze. That’s about a block from the Old Savannah Tours depot. Officials said no one was injured in the incident. There is no word yet […]
SPD seeking to locate missing woman
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Elizabeth Harrison-White, 20, was last known to be in Savannah and usually frequents downtown. Harrison-White is 5’4”, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and long red hair. She typically wears baggy clothing and white slides with socks. Police say if you […]
