SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic: Delran, Camden come out on top - Girls basketball recap
Despite Hope Goodwine erupting for 30 points, Delran battled its way to a 60-54 victory over Camden in round-robin play at the SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic in Delran. Riley Ahrens led Delran (4-1) in scoring with 18 points, while teammate Emma Rider was right behind her with 17 points. Delran built up a 29-21 lead in the first half, but a strong second-half effort from Winslow kept the game tight for the rest of the game, outscoring its opponent 33-31.
Boardwalk Classic showcases recap: Middle Twp, Atlantic Tech win - boys basketball
Jamir McNeil had 16 points to lead Middle Township to a 58-48 overtime win over South Lakes (VA) in the Tom Feraco Showcase of the Boardwalk Classic at the Wildwood Convention Center. Anthony Trombetta finished with 14 points while Re’Ale Basquine had 11 for Middle Township (3-2). Pennsbury (PA)...
Girls basketball: Ocean City and Newark Academy win at Boardwalk Classic
Madelyn Adamson scored 13 points to lead Ocean City to a 32-19 win over Bishop Eustace at the Boardwalk Classic in Wildwood. Ocean City (4-2) used a 15-5 second quarte run to take a 21-7 lead at the half. Bishop Eustace fell to 2-5. Newark Academy 48, Barnegat 32. Dagny...
Paul VI over Pitman - Boys basketball recap
Adiel Fred scored 16 points to lead Paul VI to a 72-31 win over Pitman in Haddonfield. Josh Eli added on 15 points for Paul VI (2-3), while Judah Hidalgo netted 13 points. Michael Fisicaro led Pitman (4-3) with 14 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Boys basketball: Wildwood rolls in Boardwalk Classic
Junior Hans netted 21 points as Wildwood rolled to a 73-35 win over Tacony Academy (PA) at the John Carlson Memorial Showcase at the Boardwalk Classic in Wildwood. The win kept Wildwood unbeaten on the season at 6-0. Wildwood led 32-15 at the half. Jordan Fusik added on 17 points...
Girls Basketball: Mount St. Mary, South Brunswick win consolations - Holmdel Holiday Invitational
Mia Gestosani tallied 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists to propel Mount St. Mary past Holmdel 46-42 in a consolation game of the Holmdel Holiday Invitational in Holmdel. Mount St. Mary (5-3) sported a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter before leading 29-20 at halftime. Mount...
Girls basketball: Shore and Ocean Twp win at Blue Devil Holiday Tournament
Rylee Drahos posted a double-double with 22 points, 15 rebounds and four steals to help Shore win the Blue Devil Holiday Tournament’s Nancey Williams bracket with a 57-47 victory over Hightstown, at Shore in West Long Branch. The win gave Shore (5-1) its first Blue Devil Holiday Tournament title...
WOBM Classic: Toms River North defeats Middletown South in third-place game - Girls basketball recap
Morgan Rodemann dropped 21 points and nine rebounds to propel Toms River North to a 60-57 victory over Middletown South in the third-place game at the WOBM Christmas Classic at RWJBarnabas Health Arena located in Toms River. Darcy Gaboury recorded 17 points and eight rebounds for Toms River North (4-2),...
Boys Basketball: Rumson-Fair Haven, Raritan victorious - Bulldawg Classic
Luke Schorr accounted for 16 points in Rumson-Fair Haven’s 35-32 victory over Trenton Catholic in the Bulldawg Classic Round Robin at The Fort, Fort Monmouth. Despite Trenton Catholic (0-5) jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1) turned the game around in the second as it outscored the Iron Mikes 20-7. Trenton Catholic took back the lead in the third 29-27 before Rumson-Fair Haven came up big in the fourth to escape with the win.
Boys Basketball: Riverside defeats Maple Shade - Spartan Classic
Carmine Smith led all scorers with 18 points to lead Riverside past Maple Shade in the seventh-place game of the Spartan Classic in Burlington. Riverside (2-3) jumped out to a two-point lead in the first quarter before taking control in the second outscoring Maple Shade 21-5. Riverside continued to roll in the second half as it outscored Maple Shade 25-21.
Boardwalk Classic: Wildwood takes home Bernie McCracken Memorial title - Boys basketball recap
Jordan Fusik and Alex Daniel each scored 13 points to lead Wildwood to a dominant 61-31 victory over MaST Charter (PA) in the Bernie McCracken Memorial Tournament championship game at the Boardwalk Classic in Wildwood. Wildwood (5-0) took control of the game early on, going on an 18-6 first-quarter run...
Acropolis, Brick upset No. 15 Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys ice hockey recap
Brody Acropolis scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Brick Township to a 5-1 upset victory over Rumson-Fair Haven, ranked No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, at Howell Ice World in Farmingdale. Dominic Panke scored a shorthanded goal for Rumson-Fair Haven (3-2-2) in first period to tie...
No. 8 Red Bank Catholic wins second-straight WOBM Holiday Classic title
Red Bank Catholic is picking up right where it left off last season as one of the top Shore Conference teams, but the Caseys are getting it done with a very young roster. Red Bank Catholic, ranked No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, had four freshmen, two sophomores and three seniors combine for a 59-42 victory over Manasquan to win its second-straight WOBM Holiday Classic Cervino Bracket final on Friday night.
Boys ice hockey: Toms River East tops Southern in Winding River Holiday final
Michael Taliercio and Ryan Fortunato had two goals apiece as Toms River South-East dispatched Southern 5-1 in the final of the Winding River Holiday Tournament in Toms River. Taliercio was named the game’s MVP as the win gave Toms River South-East (8-1) eight victories in the winter campaign, which is one more than it had all of last season. Toms River South-East tallied 28 shots on goal.
No. 2 Camden wins title at John Wall Holiday Invitational - Boys basketball recap
D.J. Wagner scored 22 points and made four 3-pointers as Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northwood (NC), 60-36, in the title game of the John Wall Holiday Invitational - Coby White Bracket in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Kentucky-bound Wagner, who also had five rebounds and three...
WOBM Classic, Cervino bracket, semis: No. 11 Manasquan, RBC advance - girls basketball
Hope Masonius led all scorers with 18 points to help second-seeded Manasquan, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, hold off third-seeded Toms River North in the semifinal stage of the Cervino bracket at the WOBM Classic in Toms River. Olivia Shaughnessy tallied 14 points while McKenna Karlson had nine...
Jackson Memorial, Freehold Township reach final at WOBM Classic - Boys basketball
Keith Adame knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lift top-seeded Jackson Memorial to a 59-48 win over fourth-seeded Red Bank Catholic in the semifinals of the Gepp Bracket at the WOBM Classic in Toms River. Complete Box Score ». Jackson Memorial broke open a tight game in...
Boys Basketball: Cherry Hill West, Cherry Hill East victorious in Virginia B. Whitaker Classic
Ian Gross and Jack Flannery combined for 47 points in a 79-51 win for Cherry Hill East over Willingboro at the Virginia B. Whitaker Classic round robin, in Cherry Hill. Gross scored 26 points and Flannery added another 21 in the win for the Cougars. Cherry Hill East (5-2) scored...
Fields, Wilson help Trenton showcase squad depth in wire-to-wire win over Medford
When you look at what the Trenton boys basketball team became in the final month of last season with its whole roster intact, there were a lot of positive vibes and hype heading into 2022-23.
Rando’s clutch shooting from beyond arc, team defense leads EHT past Haddonfield
As Egg Harbor Township settled into its offensive sets, Christian Rando didn’t wander too far away from the 3-point line. The senior guard is a shooter and loves to step beyond the arc and fire away. “I like the wing, too, but the corner will do,” he said.
