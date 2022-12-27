Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short in Week 16 as Jalen Hurts sat out their game against the Dallas Cowboys. They enter this weekend with a big target on their backs but perhaps even a bigger question mark. Their three most potent offensive weapons are questionable for this game, and that might put them on the back foot. Still, the Eagles are at 13-2, sitting atop the entire NFC. They’re defensive line is healthy, and backup QB Gardner Minshew is capable. Philadelphia can officially clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs if they win this game. That should give them a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Eagles Week 17 predictions as they take on the Saints.
Cowboys Playoff Nightmare? WATCH: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Back at Practice
The Dallas Cowboys need every bit of help they can get in order to secure the NFC East crown and a first-round bye. A potential return of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts doesn't aid in this cause.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Wide Receiver George Pickens Has Chance To Do Something No Rookie Has Done Since 2016
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Steeler Nation are hoping that the future of the franchise’s offense lies in the hands of their 2022 first and second round draft picks. Quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and wide receiver, George Pickens, have shown flashes of being the dynamic duo for the future. It was on full display on Saturday night after the signal-caller found the pass-catcher in the end zone with less than a minute left, putting Pittsburgh ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders. There should be tons of excitement as the two continue to improve and have the potential to be a lethal combination in the coming years.
Raiders giving Davante Adams space to 'feel however you feel' hoping he'll come around
This week the Raiders made a decision they haven’t made in a decade — they benched their starting quarterback. That move is obviously going to be greeted in different ways by the players on the team. And in this case, no player on the team is more affected by it than their All Pro receiver, Davante Adams.
Watch: Michigan's First Two Possessions vs. TCU Ended in Disaster
The Wolverines had a less than ideal start to the College Football Playoff.
Kirk Herbstreit Shares ‘Only Answer’ to CFB Transfer, Tampering Issues
The longtime college football analyst gave his opinion on Saturday’s College GameDay.
Cardinals Make Roster Moves Ahead of Week 17 Matchup vs. Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals made their standard practice squad elevations ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. The Arizona Cardinals have made the following roster moves ahead of their Week 17 meeting with the Atlanta Falcons:. - Signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia to the active roster from the...
Video: Michigan makes ugly attempt at ‘Philly special’ against TCU
The Michigan Wolverines appeared poised for a fast start in the College Football Playoff semi-final against TCU, but blew it with a failed attempt at a famous trick play. The Wolverines got off to a great start when running back Donovan Edwards notched a 53-yard carry on the first play from scrimmage, and that appeared... The post Video: Michigan makes ugly attempt at ‘Philly special’ against TCU appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tubelis scores 21, No. 5 Arizona beats Arizona State 69-60
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points, Oumar Ballo had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 5 Arizona withstood a second-half comeback by Arizona State for a 69-60 victory Saturday. Kerr Kriisa had 12 points and five assists for the Wildcats (13-1, 2-1 Pac-12), who won...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Injury Update: Jalen Hurts Returns to Practice
Eagles injury update: Hurts returns to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since injuring his right throwing shoulder in Chicago on Dec. 18. Hurts, 24, missed last week’s game against the Cowboys with a shoulder sprain...
No. 6 Texas holds off Oklahoma 70-69 in Big 12 opener
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Marcus Carr hit the go-ahead basket in the final minute as No. 6 Texas escaped Oklahoma with a 70-69 victory in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Saturday. It was the Longhorns’ fourth straight win on the Sooners’ home court. Oklahoma...
Phillies Given Highly Questionable 2023 Predicted Win Total
The Philadelphia Phillies were given an incredibly low predicted win total for the 2023 MLB season by ESPN.
Giants co-owner John Mara’s road to redemption started with an angry grandma | Politi
The Giants invited Maryann Villa to their East Rutherford headquarters one day last spring and, for several hours, recruited her with the kind of full-court sales pitch usually reserved for the NFL’s most coveted free agents. They introduced the 85-year-old grandmother to new general manager Joe Schoen, who outlined...
atozsports.com
Eagles: Nick Sirianni gives fans a sliver of hope
The Philadelphia Eagles have a problem on their hands. They need a win this week to clinch the number-one seed in the NFC and it clinches the NFC East. There is just one problem. There is a possibility some of the Eagles’ best players won’t play on Sunday due to injuries, as we all know now.
