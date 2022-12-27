ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles fell short in Week 16 as Jalen Hurts sat out their game against the Dallas Cowboys. They enter this weekend with a big target on their backs but perhaps even a bigger question mark. Their three most potent offensive weapons are questionable for this game, and that might put them on the back foot. Still, the Eagles are at 13-2, sitting atop the entire NFC. They’re defensive line is healthy, and backup QB Gardner Minshew is capable. Philadelphia can officially clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs if they win this game. That should give them a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Eagles Week 17 predictions as they take on the Saints.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Wide Receiver George Pickens Has Chance To Do Something No Rookie Has Done Since 2016

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Steeler Nation are hoping that the future of the franchise’s offense lies in the hands of their 2022 first and second round draft picks. Quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and wide receiver, George Pickens, have shown flashes of being the dynamic duo for the future. It was on full display on Saturday night after the signal-caller found the pass-catcher in the end zone with less than a minute left, putting Pittsburgh ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders. There should be tons of excitement as the two continue to improve and have the potential to be a lethal combination in the coming years.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Michigan makes ugly attempt at ‘Philly special’ against TCU

The Michigan Wolverines appeared poised for a fast start in the College Football Playoff semi-final against TCU, but blew it with a failed attempt at a famous trick play. The Wolverines got off to a great start when running back Donovan Edwards notched a 53-yard carry on the first play from scrimmage, and that appeared... The post Video: Michigan makes ugly attempt at ‘Philly special’ against TCU appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles Injury Update: Jalen Hurts Returns to Practice

Eagles injury update: Hurts returns to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since injuring his right throwing shoulder in Chicago on Dec. 18. Hurts, 24, missed last week’s game against the Cowboys with a shoulder sprain...
atozsports.com

Eagles: Nick Sirianni gives fans a sliver of hope

The Philadelphia Eagles have a problem on their hands. They need a win this week to clinch the number-one seed in the NFC and it clinches the NFC East. There is just one problem. There is a possibility some of the Eagles’ best players won’t play on Sunday due to injuries, as we all know now.
