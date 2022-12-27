ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Spun

Deion Sanders Has 3-Word Response To Fan Who Said He Left For Money

Not everyone appreciated Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado. After igniting the HBCU program, the Hall of Famer took a more prominent coaching position with a Power Five program that can provide him with more resources. He'll also make much more money, but Sanders disputed changing jobs for that reason.
The Spun

Peyton Manning Reveals if He's Interested In Broncos Job

The Broncos will be in the market for a new head coach this offseason. Earlier this week, the franchise relieved Nathaniel Hackett of his duties. Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was recently asked if he has interest in the team's latest job opening. He quickly shut that idea down. "I...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Cris Collinsworth Drama

Cris Collinsworth's Sunday Night Football comment about Tom Brady went viral on social media this week. The longtime NBC broadcaster took a shot at Brady, following a bad pass by the legendary NFL quarterback. "I got nothing. I mean, this is a layup. This is like watching LeBron James miss...
ClutchPoints

NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
The Spun

Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday

Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Money Admission

Many people have thrown out a litany of accusatory and sometimes insulting reasons that Deion Sanders left Jackson State to become head coach at Colorado. But one person got clapped back extra hard. Coach Prime took to Twitter yesterday to retweet someone who accused him of going to Colorado for...
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants

It is the end of the line for one veteran former champion in San Francisco. The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment. The move is to make room for newly-signed reliever Taylor Rogers on the 40-man roster. La Stella, 33, was a World Series champion with the... The post Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Football World Stunned By 2023 Heisman Trophy Favorite

It's never too early to start listing favorites for the 2023 Heisman Trophy award. But one outlet might want to think twice about their pick. Fox Sports is going with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders as its favorite to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy award. Sanders, who previously played at Jackson State, transferred to Colorado to play for his dad.
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To The Terrell Owens Report

Dez Bryant is ready to play for the Dallas Cowboys again. Bryant, who played for the Cowboys from 2010-17, saw the news that Terrell Owens could be trying to come back at 49 and threw his hat into the ring via Twitter. "If T.O. coming back… sign me up to...
The Spun

Longtime Packers Star Is Retiring From NFL At 30

On Thursday afternoon, a longtime star for the Green Bay Packers announced his retirement. Former first-round safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Packers. He last played for the Denver Broncos near the end of the 2021 season. Green Bay selected...
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now

On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
Larry Brown Sports

Andy Reid would prefer Eric Bieniemy not get 1 coaching job

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has been supportive of his offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s efforts to land an NFL head coaching position. There is one job, however, that Reid would rather see someone else get. Reid said Wednesday that he was hopeful Bieniemy would receive an opportunity to become a head coach during the... The post Andy Reid would prefer Eric Bieniemy not get 1 coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names 'Biggest Surprise' Of College Football Season

Not everything went according to expectations during the 2022 college football season. Amid a season of many surprises, Paul Finebaum considers Texas A&M's disappointing year the most shocking outcome. In an interview with Kristian Dyer of Rutgers Wire, ESPN's college football analyst recalled the Aggies beginning the year ranked No....
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Putting 1 Prominent Coach On Hot Seat

ESPN's Paul Finebaum took aim at Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz during his regular radio appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning." After losing to Wake Forest 27-17 in last Friday's Gasparilla Bowl, the college football personality said its time for more wins down in Missouri after Drinkwitz's curious contract extension.
