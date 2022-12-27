Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders Has 3-Word Response To Fan Who Said He Left For Money
Not everyone appreciated Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado. After igniting the HBCU program, the Hall of Famer took a more prominent coaching position with a Power Five program that can provide him with more resources. He'll also make much more money, but Sanders disputed changing jobs for that reason.
Look: Deion Sanders Reacts To Ed Reed Landing Coaching Job
Ed Reed is officially a head coach of a college football program. Reed, who's one of the best safeties in NFL history, was hired by Bethune-Cookman to be the program's head coach. The school announced the hire on Tuesday. The school is located in Daytona Beach, Florida, and is an...
Peyton Manning Reveals if He's Interested In Broncos Job
The Broncos will be in the market for a new head coach this offseason. Earlier this week, the franchise relieved Nathaniel Hackett of his duties. Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was recently asked if he has interest in the team's latest job opening. He quickly shut that idea down. "I...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Cris Collinsworth Drama
Cris Collinsworth's Sunday Night Football comment about Tom Brady went viral on social media this week. The longtime NBC broadcaster took a shot at Brady, following a bad pass by the legendary NFL quarterback. "I got nothing. I mean, this is a layup. This is like watching LeBron James miss...
Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History
Kevin Durant smartly picks Michael Jordan as the GOAT. But says LeBron James is the most accomplished player.
NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster
The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday
Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James could join one of six NBA teams if he leaves Lakers this summer.
Former Dodger Justin Turner Questions Why So Many Umpires Suddenly Retired
Ten umpires are retiring this week, and former Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner wondered aloud whether it's related to MLB's upcoming rule changes.
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Money Admission
Many people have thrown out a litany of accusatory and sometimes insulting reasons that Deion Sanders left Jackson State to become head coach at Colorado. But one person got clapped back extra hard. Coach Prime took to Twitter yesterday to retweet someone who accused him of going to Colorado for...
Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants
It is the end of the line for one veteran former champion in San Francisco. The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment. The move is to make room for newly-signed reliever Taylor Rogers on the 40-man roster. La Stella, 33, was a World Series champion with the... The post Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers Sends Clear Message About Playing This Weekend
It's nothing but strong vibes for the Green Bay Packers right now as quarterback Aaron Rodgers has them on a three-game winning streak and in contention for a wildcard playoff spot. But with a do-or-die game against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, Rodgers had a surprise addition to the Packers...
Football World Stunned By 2023 Heisman Trophy Favorite
It's never too early to start listing favorites for the 2023 Heisman Trophy award. But one outlet might want to think twice about their pick. Fox Sports is going with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders as its favorite to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy award. Sanders, who previously played at Jackson State, transferred to Colorado to play for his dad.
Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To The Terrell Owens Report
Dez Bryant is ready to play for the Dallas Cowboys again. Bryant, who played for the Cowboys from 2010-17, saw the news that Terrell Owens could be trying to come back at 49 and threw his hat into the ring via Twitter. "If T.O. coming back… sign me up to...
Longtime Packers Star Is Retiring From NFL At 30
On Thursday afternoon, a longtime star for the Green Bay Packers announced his retirement. Former first-round safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Packers. He last played for the Denver Broncos near the end of the 2021 season. Green Bay selected...
Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now
On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
James Worthy's comments on the back of the Lakers going through an inconsistent run this season.
Andy Reid would prefer Eric Bieniemy not get 1 coaching job
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has been supportive of his offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s efforts to land an NFL head coaching position. There is one job, however, that Reid would rather see someone else get. Reid said Wednesday that he was hopeful Bieniemy would receive an opportunity to become a head coach during the... The post Andy Reid would prefer Eric Bieniemy not get 1 coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Paul Finebaum Names 'Biggest Surprise' Of College Football Season
Not everything went according to expectations during the 2022 college football season. Amid a season of many surprises, Paul Finebaum considers Texas A&M's disappointing year the most shocking outcome. In an interview with Kristian Dyer of Rutgers Wire, ESPN's college football analyst recalled the Aggies beginning the year ranked No....
Look: Paul Finebaum Putting 1 Prominent Coach On Hot Seat
ESPN's Paul Finebaum took aim at Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz during his regular radio appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning." After losing to Wake Forest 27-17 in last Friday's Gasparilla Bowl, the college football personality said its time for more wins down in Missouri after Drinkwitz's curious contract extension.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
702K+
Followers
88K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0