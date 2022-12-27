ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, AL

opelikaobserver.com

Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class

BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
ALABAMA STATE
wvxu.org

For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

City leaders point out trend in Birmingham homicide cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City leaders said there is a common thread in many of the homicides throughout the city, in that the suspect and victim usually know each other. So far there have been 134 homicides in Birmingham, with 10 being ruled justifiable. Mayor Randall Woodfin took to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FanSided

Can Alabama Football land Cormani McClain?

Nick Saban and his staff have put together a stacked 2023 recruiting class for Alabama Football. The class consists of 28 highly-touted players, including seven 5-stars. Is it possible the Crimson Tide land an eighth 5-star recruit? Cornerback Cormani McClain is one of the best high school football players in the country, and he could still be on the table for Coach Saban and company. A Miami commit, McClain decided at the last minute not to sign in the early signing period. By not signing early, he gives Alabama two more months to sell him on the idea of playing in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, and community members will gather on Thursday in Center Point to remember 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, the victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Funeral services have been announced for Thursday, December 29 at noon inside the church sanctuary at Greater Grace Baptist...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Police Searching for Missing Elderly Man Wednesday

The Tuscaloosa Police Department needs the public's help locating a missing elderly man who has not been heard from in several months. According to a Facebook post from TPD, 65-year-old Michael Eric Seals was last known to be living at Valor Grove at the VA Hospital in Tuscaloosa, however family members have not been in contact with him for several months.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Another nice day Thursday ahead of some Friday downpours

Two rounds of rain for Alabama in the next seven days: heavy downpours likely and a few strong storms possible. Check the video forecast for the latest. A total weather pattern change for the next 7-10 days keeps temperatures above average for the foreseeable future. That frigid setup that left Birmingham 16 degrees below average for the past six days already ended, so it's time to embrace the warmth.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Families welcome 6 babies born on Christmas Day at DCH

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) – Six babies were born Christmas Day at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and DCH Women’s Pavilion in Northport. Caleb Porter and his wife Sydney were one of the six families to welcome a Christmas baby into their lives. Sydney gave birth to her baby boy Sunday night. Lincoln James Porter was […]
NORTHPORT, AL
WKRG

Woman dies in Alabama Jail days after being booked on DUI charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman died in the Birmingham City Jail just days before Christmas. Angela Karen Kimberly, 49, was found unresponsive in a single-person cell at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 by corrections staff, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 3:17 p.m., Kimberly was pronounced dead.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Special Weather Statement / National Weather Service Birmingham AL

Etowah-Calhoun-Cherokee-Cleburne-Including cities of Gadsden, Anniston, Centre, and Heflin. Slick or Snow Covered Roadways Possible This Morning. Light snowfall fell over portions of Etowah and Cherokee Counties last evening, leading to several reports of slick roadways and vehicle accidents. It`s possible that light snowfall also fell in areas of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties especially in higher terrain.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

4 killed during deadly holiday weekend identified

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified four people killed during the four-day holiday weekend. Marcus Cornelius Jackson, 38, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 1400 block of ½ Hueytown Road in Hueytown on Friday, Dec. 23, at 12:28 a.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

