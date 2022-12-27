Read full article on original website
opelikaobserver.com
Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class
BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
wbrc.com
New permitless carry law includes grant program for sheriff’s departments losing funds
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting next week, County Sheriff’s Departments across the state are going to be bringing in less money. The new permitless carry law starts on Jan. 1, which means you no longer need a permit to concealed carry a gun in Alabama, something departments charge a fee for.
wvxu.org
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
wcbi.com
Mayor of Reform announces boil water notice among other water issues
REFORM, Ala. (WCBI) – Some residents in Pickens County have been without water since Friday. For those that do have water, a boil water notice is in effect until further notice. Mayor Melody Davis said residents may be experiencing low or no water pressure right now. That is due...
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
Bham Now
If we want to restore our rivers in Alabama, we need to save the skinny water – creeks and streams
The following story is part of Friends of Shades Creek lore as shared by Jim Brown, a former History professor at Samford University. A few years ago, members of the group were observing Shades Creek after a litter cleanup at the now nearly-closed Brookwood Village on the Homewood/Mountain Brook city line.
wbrc.com
City leaders point out trend in Birmingham homicide cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City leaders said there is a common thread in many of the homicides throughout the city, in that the suspect and victim usually know each other. So far there have been 134 homicides in Birmingham, with 10 being ruled justifiable. Mayor Randall Woodfin took to...
Can Alabama Football land Cormani McClain?
Nick Saban and his staff have put together a stacked 2023 recruiting class for Alabama Football. The class consists of 28 highly-touted players, including seven 5-stars. Is it possible the Crimson Tide land an eighth 5-star recruit? Cornerback Cormani McClain is one of the best high school football players in the country, and he could still be on the table for Coach Saban and company. A Miami commit, McClain decided at the last minute not to sign in the early signing period. By not signing early, he gives Alabama two more months to sell him on the idea of playing in Tuscaloosa.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
2 BROTHERS BOTH FATALLY SHOT IN 9 MONTHS: ‘BIRMINGHAM IS PLAGUED BY A DARK CLOUD’
Family members are mourning the ambush-shooting death of a man killed just nine months after his brother was also slain. Brandon Carpenter, a 28-year-old father of four, died Tuesday just after he left his longtime barber shop. Police say more than 20 shots were unleashed on him from at least two shooters.
wbrc.com
Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, and community members will gather on Thursday in Center Point to remember 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, the victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Funeral services have been announced for Thursday, December 29 at noon inside the church sanctuary at Greater Grace Baptist...
Tuscaloosa Police Searching for Missing Elderly Man Wednesday
The Tuscaloosa Police Department needs the public's help locating a missing elderly man who has not been heard from in several months. According to a Facebook post from TPD, 65-year-old Michael Eric Seals was last known to be living at Valor Grove at the VA Hospital in Tuscaloosa, however family members have not been in contact with him for several months.
wvtm13.com
Another nice day Thursday ahead of some Friday downpours
Two rounds of rain for Alabama in the next seven days: heavy downpours likely and a few strong storms possible. Check the video forecast for the latest. A total weather pattern change for the next 7-10 days keeps temperatures above average for the foreseeable future. That frigid setup that left Birmingham 16 degrees below average for the past six days already ended, so it's time to embrace the warmth.
Families welcome 6 babies born on Christmas Day at DCH
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) – Six babies were born Christmas Day at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and DCH Women’s Pavilion in Northport. Caleb Porter and his wife Sydney were one of the six families to welcome a Christmas baby into their lives. Sydney gave birth to her baby boy Sunday night. Lincoln James Porter was […]
WKRG
Woman dies in Alabama Jail days after being booked on DUI charge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman died in the Birmingham City Jail just days before Christmas. Angela Karen Kimberly, 49, was found unresponsive in a single-person cell at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 by corrections staff, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 3:17 p.m., Kimberly was pronounced dead.
weisradio.com
Special Weather Statement / National Weather Service Birmingham AL
Etowah-Calhoun-Cherokee-Cleburne-Including cities of Gadsden, Anniston, Centre, and Heflin. Slick or Snow Covered Roadways Possible This Morning. Light snowfall fell over portions of Etowah and Cherokee Counties last evening, leading to several reports of slick roadways and vehicle accidents. It`s possible that light snowfall also fell in areas of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties especially in higher terrain.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Starting 5: Putting John Calipari on the hot seat, Alabama stays dominant and a surprise unbeaten team
Welcome back to the Starting 5! The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tipoff. I don’t want...
Crash during police chase in Tuscaloosa kills passenger in fleeing vehicle
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A police chase ended in a crash that killed a passenger in a fleeing vehicle, authorities said Friday. Troopers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were investigating the deadly crash that happened in Tuscaloosa. An officer was pursuing a vehicle after the driver ran a stop sign at 4 a.m. Friday […]
8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
4 killed during deadly holiday weekend identified
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified four people killed during the four-day holiday weekend. Marcus Cornelius Jackson, 38, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 1400 block of ½ Hueytown Road in Hueytown on Friday, Dec. 23, at 12:28 a.m. […]
Victim who died in police chase was 15-year-old girl, police say
An Alabama teen died early Friday morning after the car in which she was a passenger collided with several trees after the driver ran from police and wrecked. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the victim was a 15-year-old girl. ALEA officials do not identify juvenile victims. The driver was...
