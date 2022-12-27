ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

Comments / 2

Related
philanthropynewsdigest.org

New Jersey City University receives $5 million estate gift

New Jersey City University (NJCU) has announced a $5 million legacy gift and an additional $500,000 commitment from legislative counsellor and jurist Adib Murshed of Zabid. The largest estate gift in NJCU history will support the university’s largest area of need, as determined by NJCU, while the pledge will support the NJCU Fund and student travel experiences. The Monseigneur of Zabid, through his work as a diplomat and jurist with the Jerusalemite Ascendancy, is a legacy donor for numerous organizations including the British Youth Council, the Center for Individual Rights, the Cato Institute, and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York Post

NYC tenants, landlords and Housing Court don’t need another layer of bureaucracy

Do state lawmakers intentionally make life worse for landlords and tenants — or are they simply unaware of the damage they cause them? Those are the only possible explanations for screwed-up legislation they passed this year, known as S4594B. The bill gives tenants in the city, as well as in the rest of the state, a way to use Housing Court to force landlords to make required fixes. But it’s sure to wind up hurting tenants, landlords and even the court, too — because Gotham already has a process for tenants to use the court against derelict landlords. Adding a layer...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thebronxfreepress.com

“We are tired of the disrespect” “Estamos hartos de la falta de respeto”

Thousands of nurses from major New York City hospitals have voted in favor of a strike when their union contracts expire on December 31. Nearly 16,000 nurses at private sector hospitals completed strike authorization votes last week, with more than 98 percent approving a strike, according to the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), the state’s largest union for registered nurses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thepositivecommunity.com

The General Baptist Convention of NJ Honors Our Veterans

Deeply felt gratitude, pride, and honor for their service took place at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Newark as the General Baptist Convention of NJ celebrated veterans. A resource panel provided information and answered questions concerning healthcare and benefits, Veterans Administration (VA) and private health services, housing, health and life insurance issues, education, training, transportation, and community support.
NEWARK, NJ
njsba.org

School Districts Contend with Inflation

No one has to tell you that the price of groceries, gasoline and airfare is going up, but members of the general public might not immediately think about the cost of paper, how much you need to pay a bus driver, or the impact runaway inflation is having on employee turnover.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken and Jersey City among 5 in N.J. to receive perfect scores for LGBTQ+ policies

Hoboken and Jersey City are among five municipalities to receive perfect scores for their LGBTQ+ policies from the Human Rights Campaign. “We applaud so many local leaders for the progress we have seen. However, it is increasingly critical that municipal and city leaders address the many hurdles that have yet to be overcome as we fight to uphold the safety and dignity our LGBTQ+ community deserves,” HRC Foundation President Kelley Robinson said on their website.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bayonne Assemblyman Sampson booted from longshoreman job over excessive absenses

Bayonne Assemblyman William Sampson, a crane operator at the Global Container Terminal, was booted from his longshoreman job over excessive absences, the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor announced. “Sampson had been employed as a port worker at GCT Bayonne. He claimed that his attendance at particular meetings or events...
BAYONNE, NJ
Morristown Minute

New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJ

New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides.Photo byMorristown Minute. Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne First Lady to be new Deputy Hudson County Clerk

Jamie Davis, the wife of Bayonne Mayor James Davis, will be the new Deputy Hudson County Clerk, according to the Hudson County Clerk’s Office. The New Jersey Globe first reported the move on Dec. 28, following a report the day prior that the former holder of the position was not going to be reappointed.
BAYONNE, NJ
njurbannews.com

Husband and wife lead rival of NJ school Districts

Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents – in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, ’04 M.A., ’17...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
lpgasmagazine.com

New Jersey terminal switches to propane

Going forward, the Port Newark Container Terminal (PNCT) plans to use propane-powered equipment at its location in Newark, New Jersey. The decision will replace PNCT’s diesel-powered port tractor fleet and reduce emissions, according to the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC). A side-by-side analysis of international heavy-duty vehicle manufacturer...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy