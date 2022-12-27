Do state lawmakers intentionally make life worse for landlords and tenants — or are they simply unaware of the damage they cause them? Those are the only possible explanations for screwed-up legislation they passed this year, known as S4594B. The bill gives tenants in the city, as well as in the rest of the state, a way to use Housing Court to force landlords to make required fixes. But it’s sure to wind up hurting tenants, landlords and even the court, too — because Gotham already has a process for tenants to use the court against derelict landlords. Adding a layer...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO