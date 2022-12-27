Read full article on original website
New Jersey City University receives $5 million estate gift
New Jersey City University (NJCU) has announced a $5 million legacy gift and an additional $500,000 commitment from legislative counsellor and jurist Adib Murshed of Zabid. The largest estate gift in NJCU history will support the university’s largest area of need, as determined by NJCU, while the pledge will support the NJCU Fund and student travel experiences. The Monseigneur of Zabid, through his work as a diplomat and jurist with the Jerusalemite Ascendancy, is a legacy donor for numerous organizations including the British Youth Council, the Center for Individual Rights, the Cato Institute, and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
NYC tenants, landlords and Housing Court don’t need another layer of bureaucracy
Do state lawmakers intentionally make life worse for landlords and tenants — or are they simply unaware of the damage they cause them? Those are the only possible explanations for screwed-up legislation they passed this year, known as S4594B. The bill gives tenants in the city, as well as in the rest of the state, a way to use Housing Court to force landlords to make required fixes. But it’s sure to wind up hurting tenants, landlords and even the court, too — because Gotham already has a process for tenants to use the court against derelict landlords. Adding a layer...
“We are tired of the disrespect” “Estamos hartos de la falta de respeto”
Thousands of nurses from major New York City hospitals have voted in favor of a strike when their union contracts expire on December 31. Nearly 16,000 nurses at private sector hospitals completed strike authorization votes last week, with more than 98 percent approving a strike, according to the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), the state’s largest union for registered nurses.
The General Baptist Convention of NJ Honors Our Veterans
Deeply felt gratitude, pride, and honor for their service took place at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Newark as the General Baptist Convention of NJ celebrated veterans. A resource panel provided information and answered questions concerning healthcare and benefits, Veterans Administration (VA) and private health services, housing, health and life insurance issues, education, training, transportation, and community support.
North Bergen approves salary range increases for array of township positions
North Bergen has increased the salary ranges for a number of municipal employees. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners voted to adopt an ordinance doing so at its Dec. 21 meeting after it was introduced earlier in the month. The move follows similar increases for a number of other positions in 2021.
School Districts Contend with Inflation
No one has to tell you that the price of groceries, gasoline and airfare is going up, but members of the general public might not immediately think about the cost of paper, how much you need to pay a bus driver, or the impact runaway inflation is having on employee turnover.
More N.J. schools requiring ‘psych clearances’ for kids to stay in the classroom
The Bayonne mother wasn’t surprised to get the call in October that her third grader had a meltdown at school — again. Since the start of the school year, the 8-year-old boy had regularly lashed out at classmates and teachers and refused to do his school work. This time, he was kicking, spitting and throwing things in class, his mother was told.
Hoboken and Jersey City among 5 in N.J. to receive perfect scores for LGBTQ+ policies
Hoboken and Jersey City are among five municipalities to receive perfect scores for their LGBTQ+ policies from the Human Rights Campaign. “We applaud so many local leaders for the progress we have seen. However, it is increasingly critical that municipal and city leaders address the many hurdles that have yet to be overcome as we fight to uphold the safety and dignity our LGBTQ+ community deserves,” HRC Foundation President Kelley Robinson said on their website.
Jersey City resident picked herself up and now works wonders
Jalisa Williams still has flashbacks of when she was a 3-year-old girl walking into the York Street Project building on 89th York Street with her mother. Now, 25 years later, she walks in that same building under a different mindset. “I want to show people you could always take a...
Bayonne Assemblyman Sampson booted from longshoreman job over excessive absenses
Bayonne Assemblyman William Sampson, a crane operator at the Global Container Terminal, was booted from his longshoreman job over excessive absences, the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor announced. “Sampson had been employed as a port worker at GCT Bayonne. He claimed that his attendance at particular meetings or events...
Off Duty Ocean County Officer Lauded For Lifesaving
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – Off-duty State Department of Corrections officer Chad Ammerman received a prestigious award for saving the life of an elderly boater in distress. On June 21, 2021, a sailboat capsized in the waters off Little Egg. John L. McKenna, 82, was riding in it but was unable to get back in.
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJ
New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides.Photo byMorristown Minute. Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.
Waterfront Commisison pulls N.J. assemblyman’s crane operator license for chronic absenteeism
Assemblyman William Sampson IV (D-Bayonne) has lost his license to work as a port crane operator at for excessive absenteeism after the Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey rejected his claim that his legislative duties was a valid excuse for not showing up. The 33-year-old Hudson County Democrat...
Another NJ school district will revive their indoor masking policy upon return from break
A New Jersey school district plans to return to a universal masking policy when classes resume after winter break in January.
Bayonne First Lady to be new Deputy Hudson County Clerk
Jamie Davis, the wife of Bayonne Mayor James Davis, will be the new Deputy Hudson County Clerk, according to the Hudson County Clerk’s Office. The New Jersey Globe first reported the move on Dec. 28, following a report the day prior that the former holder of the position was not going to be reappointed.
Husband and wife lead rival of NJ school Districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents – in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, ’04 M.A., ’17...
Cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases in NJ being investigated by Department of Health
A cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in northern New Jersey are being investigated by the state Department of Health.
Another unhappy New Year for family of man fatally shot by Newark officer
It will be two years ago Sunday that Carl Dorsey III was fatally shot by a Newark police detective in a chaotic scene captured on a black-and-white surveillance video, and this New Year’s Day promises to be another unhappy one for the family of the 39-year-old truck driver and father of three.
New Jersey terminal switches to propane
Going forward, the Port Newark Container Terminal (PNCT) plans to use propane-powered equipment at its location in Newark, New Jersey. The decision will replace PNCT’s diesel-powered port tractor fleet and reduce emissions, according to the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC). A side-by-side analysis of international heavy-duty vehicle manufacturer...
