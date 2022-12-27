Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police catch alleged drug dealer after surveillance
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested after a short chase with Baton Rouge police on Wednesday. According to police documents, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) was alerted to potential drug sales happening in the 900 block of West Grant Street. Detectives noticed a man pull into the driveway, get out of a black Kia Forte and enter the residence after surveillance was set up at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, the same person exited the apartment and left the scene in the vehicle, according to police.
NOLA.com
Suspect accused of shooting mentally disabled man arrested after car chase: JPSO
A Marrero man wanted for allegedly shooting a mentally disabled victim was arrested following a car chase on the West Bank Tuesday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Joseph Dee, 21, was booked with aggravated second-degree battery and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the department.
theadvocate.com
Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office searches for Hammond man accused of attempted murder
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a Hammond man accused of attempted second degree murder. Deputies say Treandis Walker, 27, is wanted for attempted second degree murder following an incident from May. No other information regarding the alleged crime has been released. The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with...
an17.com
Two in custody following standoff in apartment complex Friday night
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports two subjects are in custody tonight following a two-hour stand-off north of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis says just before 7 p.m., deputies responded to the Woodlands Apartments on Woodlands Drive after being notified that 24-year-old Kelvin Provost had barricaded himself inside his apartment. Provost was wanted by a bail bondsman for weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. It was later discovered Provost also had a number of outstanding warrants through the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office as well.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
Single-vehicle crash leaves Houma man dead
A single vehicle crash in Terrebonne Parish claims the life of a Houma man. Trooper Ross Brennan says 29-year-old Steven English was traveling at a high rate of speed on LA-315.
Louisiana man found with over 100 grams of fentanyl pleads guilty
A Louisiana man has pled guilty to multiple drug and gun crimes.
Man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting that injured 2
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of drive-by shooting that left two injured on Wednesday, Dec. 28. EBRSO said Jarrius Snearl, 20, is charged with attempted first-degree murder (2 counts), aggravated flight, hit and run, possession of a stolen firearm, and obstruction of justice.
Lafayette Police investigating shooting on Goldman Street
The Lafayette Police Department are investigating a shooting incident which took place on the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18pm Officers found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot
wbrz.com
theadvocate.com
Arrested teenager escapes from East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy; search underway
East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are searching for a 15-year-old who escaped from custody Thursday after he was arrested on suspicion of simple burglary. After the teen had been arrested and processed, a deputy escorted the teen back to his patrol unit. But then "the suspect jerked away from the deputy and fled on foot," sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Hicks said.
wbrz.com
brproud.com
NOLA.com
Woman executed after deadly 'cat-and-mouse game' on Metairie street, detective says
By the time a surveillance camera recorded Charlene Jarreau, desperately hiding behind a closed business on a deserted Metairie street early on Dec. 7, she'd already tried twice to escape the vehicle of her abusive ex-girlfriend, authorities say. Jarreau, 42, had been roughed up, bitten on the face and hit...
wbrz.com
WATCH: Suspects caught on video after shooting at car in Terrebonne Parish
TERREBONNE PARISH - Detectives are investigating a reported shooting on Main Street in Terrebonne Parish after two suspects were clearly caught on camera fleeing the scene. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened Monday afternoon around 5 p.m.. Two alleged suspects reportedly shot at a passing vehicle, causing it to careen into a ditch. A nearby security camera caught the two running away from the car as it rolled to a stop.
theadvocate.com
Armed robbers pulling drivers over with flashing lights, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police are searching for four suspects who used flashing lights to pull over at least three different vehicles in Baton Rouge and then rob the people inside them, the department said in a news release. Driving in a white Ford Explorer, the armed robbers would flash their headlights...
wbrz.com
Suspected gunman crashed car after drive-by shooting in BR neighborhood; teenager shot outside his home
BATON ROUGE - An accused gunman crashed into a parked car just moments after he shot two people outside their house in a brazen drive-by attack, deputies said. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday along Maplewood Drive. Two people, a 16-year-old and 25-year-old were reportedly shot in the front yard of their home. Both are expected to survive.
wbrz.com
One hurt in shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Gore Road, just off Scotland Avenue, around 9 p.m. Thursday. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, authorities say. Police have...
