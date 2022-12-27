ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Yahoo!

New Year's weekend in Arizona: Police say no celebratory gunshots

Travel and weather updates from across the state throughout the holiday weekend. 2:30 p.m. Saturday: Authorities remind residents that celebratory gunshots are illegal. With time winding down until new year's celebrations, authorities in Arizona are reminding residents that it is illegal to shoot a gun into the air. Both Phoenix...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

RECAP: How much snow fell in Arizona's High Country Wednesday?

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Valley may have gotten rain like it was Monsoon, but temperatures in Arizona's High Country were anything but summery! With some areas reporting over a foot of snow, winter weather is in full force up north. Much of Arizona's precipitation on Wednesday was driven by...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings widespread rain to Phoenix, snow in northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a First Alert Weather Day across Arizona as a winter storm moves in from the west. In the Valley, rain is underway and is expected to last through the early to mid-afternoon. A few scattered showers are also possible this evening. Temperatures are likely to stay in the 50s in the Valley all day. Up to ¾ of an inch of rain is possible.
PHOENIX, AZ
Brenna Temple

Arizona Weather: Farmers' Almanac predictions for January 2023

The Farmer’s Almanac is no ordinary guide to weather forecasts. It stands as a leader in forecasting accuracy, commanding respect far and wide amongst its devoted followers and proficient meteorologists alike. With a near-perfect track record, the information provided in their yearly publication not only has the capacity to prepare us for storms and general temperature fluctuations, but also to tell us about the natural world around us with astonishing accuracy. The Farmer’s Almanac is an ancient tool of grave importance that remains indispensable today for not only locations all over Arizona, but for weather enthusiasts all over the world.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

RECAP: How much rain did the Valley get Wednesday?

PHOENIX — Are we back in the monsoon or what? A system of moisture swept eastward across Arizona, bringing rain and snow with it. By noon on Wednesday, parts of the Valley had gotten well over half an inch of rain. While snow is still falling in the High...
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Winter weather hits the Valley and high country

PHOENIX — Winter weather moved through the Valley and into the high country, causing highway closures and some flooding in the Valley. While the rain was inconvenient for some, for others like Anthony Juarez and his son it means an opportunity for quality time. “Look at the fish,” Juarez...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?

PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
gilaherald.com

Be prepared for wet or icy highways as winter storms cross the state

PHOENIX – As the holiday travel season continues, drivers should be prepared for slick conditions on the state’s highways, as winter storms bring rain and snow to Arizona over the next several days. The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to avoid traveling during any severe winter storm...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

8 must-try Northern Arizona experiences

The Valley of the Sun has been on a massive economic development upswing, especially as it relates to the more opulent hospitality offerings available across the region. However, State 48’s capital city is not alone in its explosion of elevated experiences. Northern Arizona is similarly seeing an uptick in more extravagant and adventurous experiences and offerings in the areas of food, beverage and even accommodations. Here are some of the most momentous menus, must-stay spots and Northern Arizona experiences that are more than worth the miles in 2023:
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

