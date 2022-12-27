The Farmer’s Almanac is no ordinary guide to weather forecasts. It stands as a leader in forecasting accuracy, commanding respect far and wide amongst its devoted followers and proficient meteorologists alike. With a near-perfect track record, the information provided in their yearly publication not only has the capacity to prepare us for storms and general temperature fluctuations, but also to tell us about the natural world around us with astonishing accuracy. The Farmer’s Almanac is an ancient tool of grave importance that remains indispensable today for not only locations all over Arizona, but for weather enthusiasts all over the world.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO