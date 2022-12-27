Read full article on original website
Related
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big winter storm moving in New Year's Day!
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air on New Year's Day. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain will hold off until after...
Yahoo!
New Year's weekend in Arizona: Police say no celebratory gunshots
Travel and weather updates from across the state throughout the holiday weekend. 2:30 p.m. Saturday: Authorities remind residents that celebratory gunshots are illegal. With time winding down until new year's celebrations, authorities in Arizona are reminding residents that it is illegal to shoot a gun into the air. Both Phoenix...
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
ABC 15 News
WHAT TO EXPECT: More snow, rain headed our way New Year's weekend
A big winter storm will be moving into Arizona on New Year's Day!. It will impact road travel and outdoor plans all across our state, so Sunday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to get ready for this storm. We could get between a half of...
2023 could start with severe weather outbreak in South
The new year could start off with severe thunderstorms tearing across the South.
12news.com
RECAP: How much snow fell in Arizona's High Country Wednesday?
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Valley may have gotten rain like it was Monsoon, but temperatures in Arizona's High Country were anything but summery! With some areas reporting over a foot of snow, winter weather is in full force up north. Much of Arizona's precipitation on Wednesday was driven by...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings widespread rain to Phoenix, snow in northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a First Alert Weather Day across Arizona as a winter storm moves in from the west. In the Valley, rain is underway and is expected to last through the early to mid-afternoon. A few scattered showers are also possible this evening. Temperatures are likely to stay in the 50s in the Valley all day. Up to ¾ of an inch of rain is possible.
Arizona Weather: Farmers' Almanac predictions for January 2023
The Farmer’s Almanac is no ordinary guide to weather forecasts. It stands as a leader in forecasting accuracy, commanding respect far and wide amongst its devoted followers and proficient meteorologists alike. With a near-perfect track record, the information provided in their yearly publication not only has the capacity to prepare us for storms and general temperature fluctuations, but also to tell us about the natural world around us with astonishing accuracy. The Farmer’s Almanac is an ancient tool of grave importance that remains indispensable today for not only locations all over Arizona, but for weather enthusiasts all over the world.
12news.com
RECAP: How much rain did the Valley get Wednesday?
PHOENIX — Are we back in the monsoon or what? A system of moisture swept eastward across Arizona, bringing rain and snow with it. By noon on Wednesday, parts of the Valley had gotten well over half an inch of rain. While snow is still falling in the High...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ABC 15 News
Winter weather hits the Valley and high country
PHOENIX — Winter weather moved through the Valley and into the high country, causing highway closures and some flooding in the Valley. While the rain was inconvenient for some, for others like Anthony Juarez and his son it means an opportunity for quality time. “Look at the fish,” Juarez...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
AZFamily
Big winter storm on the way to Arizona; First Alert issued for Wednesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Expect one last day of mild weather across Arizona before a big winter storm moves into our region. For the Valley, look for partly sunny skies, light winds and an afternoon high of 73 degrees today. That’s about 8 degrees above normal for Phoenix for this time of year.
'Several guardian angels' help Peoria family get from Ohio to Arizona after Southwest flight was canceled
PHOENIX — What would have been a six-hour flight home turned into a more than 50-hour bus ride to Arizona for one Peoria family after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight home. Heather Lisey and her three kids had gone to visit family in Akron, Ohio a week before Christmas....
Yahoo Sports
Christmas in Arizona: Rain, cloudy weather expected to affect most of Arizona this week
Travel and weather updates from across the state throughout the holiday weekend. 6 p.m. Monday: Rain, cloudy weather expected to affect most of Arizona this week. Rain and cloudy weather are expected to affect most of Arizona over the next week, according to the National Weather Service. According to weather...
gilaherald.com
Be prepared for wet or icy highways as winter storms cross the state
PHOENIX – As the holiday travel season continues, drivers should be prepared for slick conditions on the state’s highways, as winter storms bring rain and snow to Arizona over the next several days. The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to avoid traveling during any severe winter storm...
azbigmedia.com
8 must-try Northern Arizona experiences
The Valley of the Sun has been on a massive economic development upswing, especially as it relates to the more opulent hospitality offerings available across the region. However, State 48’s capital city is not alone in its explosion of elevated experiences. Northern Arizona is similarly seeing an uptick in more extravagant and adventurous experiences and offerings in the areas of food, beverage and even accommodations. Here are some of the most momentous menus, must-stay spots and Northern Arizona experiences that are more than worth the miles in 2023:
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lights
An Arizona witness at Cottonwood reported watching three hovering lights in a triangle formation 300 feet overhead at about 8 p.m. on October 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 2