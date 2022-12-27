ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Large house fire in Washtenaw County leaves man hospitalized, $100k in structure damage

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exEIS_0jvqLg9E00

MANCHESTER TWP., MICH. (WWJ) -- A Washtenaw County man is hospitalized for injuries he sustained in a massive house fire.

The Manchester Township Fire Department said they received the call around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. They responded to the home in a rural area on Jacob at Washburn and found the homeowner standing in the middle of the road.

Heavy smoke was coming from the door. Fire crews also found fire in the basement, fire officials said.

Fire officials told WWJ the homeowner heated his home with wood and fuel oil. However, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The homeowner is hospitalized for treatment of smoke inhalation. His condition is unknown. The home sustained more than $100,000 in damage, fire officials said.

The Manchester Twp Fire Department said the initial dispatch report said the homeowner had a history of firearms, but “no threat” was found upon further investigation.

Dexter, Chelsea, Grass Lake and Napoleon fire crews all assisted the Manchester Fire Department.

Comments / 3

Related
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Iosco Township fire severely damages house

A fire severely damaged a house in Iosco Township Tuesday night. The fire, at a home on S. Kane Road, brought out firefighters from the Fowlerville Fire Department, with mutual aid provided by Unadilla Township, the Howell Area Fire Authority, Dansville, Ingham Township, Leroy Township & NIESA Fire/Rescue. Livingston County...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake

A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Warren trailer park conditions have residents, city officials fed up

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents at the Landmark Estates mobile home community in Warren are speaking out about what they call deplorable living conditions. "A lot needs to be addressed here," said David Denmark. "I feel the owners are denying the fact that they’re responsible. "Landmark Estates residents...
WARREN, MI
13abc.com

Three hospitalized in Toledo crash involving trash truck

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash involving a trash truck and an SUV in Toledo on Friday, according to officials at the scene. It happened at Reynolds and Angola early Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc emergency crews took three people to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins. "Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas....
YPSILANTI, MI
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
TOLEDO, OH
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Truck driver charged in deaths of Livingston County woman, her daughters, son-in-law and unborn grandchild

A Florida man has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a Livingston County woman and several other members of her family. 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert was driving the tractor trailer that cross over the median on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton, on Christmas Eve. The truck struck two vehicles with family members traveling together for the holidays.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Historic Jackson home trashed by renters

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
JACKSON, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy