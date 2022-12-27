Large house fire in Washtenaw County leaves man hospitalized, $100k in structure damage

MANCHESTER TWP., MICH. (WWJ) -- A Washtenaw County man is hospitalized for injuries he sustained in a massive house fire.

The Manchester Township Fire Department said they received the call around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. They responded to the home in a rural area on Jacob at Washburn and found the homeowner standing in the middle of the road.

Heavy smoke was coming from the door. Fire crews also found fire in the basement, fire officials said.

Fire officials told WWJ the homeowner heated his home with wood and fuel oil. However, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The homeowner is hospitalized for treatment of smoke inhalation. His condition is unknown. The home sustained more than $100,000 in damage, fire officials said.

The Manchester Twp Fire Department said the initial dispatch report said the homeowner had a history of firearms, but “no threat” was found upon further investigation.

Dexter, Chelsea, Grass Lake and Napoleon fire crews all assisted the Manchester Fire Department.