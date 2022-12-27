3 men arrested in attempted car jacking, robbery on LI

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. (1010 WINS) -- Officials arrested three New Jersey men following an attempted car jacking and robbery on Long Island early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred on at 1:40 a.m. when, according to detectives, three suspects riding in a 2006 green Pontiac G6 stopped near a residence located on Field Lane in Roslyn Heights, and walked up to a BMW parked in the driveway.

The suspects entered the vehicle and attempted to start it, but were unsuccessful.

The suspects stole a black Canada Goose jacket from the BMW before fleeing the scene in their Pontiac G6.

A short time later, detectives located the Pontiac G6 driving westbound on the LIE and conducted a traffic stop near exit 34, authorities said.

Tyquan Meadows, 24, Nasir Solomon, 18, and Nasir Usher, 23, were all placed under arrest without incident.

All three suspects were charged with grand larceny, attempted grand larceny, and conspiracy.

Meadows is additionally charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, and operating a motor vehicle by an unlicensed driver.