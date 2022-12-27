ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Mom Who Left Home on Christmas Eve Found Dead Hundreds of Feet Away

Monique Alexander was on her way to a local store when she was caught in the epic storm on Saturday afternoon, her daughter told CNN A Buffalo woman is mourning the loss of her "superwoman" mom, who tragically became one of 37 people who died during the region's "once in a lifetime" winter storm. Casey Maccarone told CNN that her mother, 52-year-old Monique Alexander, ventured out into the blizzard at about 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, seemingly to a local store, when she died.  "She's always felt like superwoman and invincible, so I'm...
People

Cops Find Man Who Broke into N.Y. School to Save Motorists Stranded in Blizzard — And Thank Him

Police find broken glass and an apology letter from Jay Withey, 27, after he forced his way into Pine Hill School in search of shelter for himself and others who were stuck in a winter storm Police in New York are praising a man for his "heroic actions" during the holiday weekend blizzard after he forced his way into a school to help two dozen people escape the storm. Jay Withey, 27, of Kenmore, N.Y., found himself stranded east of Buffalo in Cheektowaga on Friday as the winter...
The Weather Channel

Photos Of Buffalo's Deadly Snowfall

Winter Storm Elliott dumped feet of snow in Buffalo and western New York. More than three dozen people died in the region due to the storm. Photos show the piles of snow as residents work to free cars and homes. M​ore than three dozen people died in western New York...
