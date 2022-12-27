Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Stunning aerial views show Niagara Falls nearly completely frozen as western New York
Aerial shots captured the stunning aftermath of Niagara Falls, New York on Tuesday after a monster storm swept through the state.
Photos show a Buffalo restaurant covered in giant icicles that reach from the roof to the ground as parts of New York continue to reel from the blizzard
"But, I mean, it's Mother Nature. Nothing's perfect when you have those high winds," Hoak's co-owner Kevin told WBEN.
Mom's Horror as She Checks Attic in Buffalo Blizzard to Find Inches of Snow
Buffalo has borne the brunt of the historic holiday storm, which led to one woman's attic filling with snow with no end in sight.
Photos Show Buffalo Homes Frozen Solid Amid Extreme Blizzard
Buffalo, New York, has been especially hard hit by the Arctic blast, with hurricane-force winds and blizzard conditions crippling emergency response efforts.
He fled Congo after his parents were killed in the war. He went out for supplies during the Buffalo blizzard and died after being found facedown in the snow.
Abdul Sharifu, who had a baby on the way and was found face-down in the snow on Christmas, was always helping others, his cousin told Insider.
A ship that sank mysteriously 86 years ago has resurfaced as Utah's Great Salt Lake continues to dry up
The W.E. Marsh No. 4 sank in Utah's Great Salt Lake in mysterious circumstances in 1936.
Buffalo Mom Who Left Home on Christmas Eve Found Dead Hundreds of Feet Away
Monique Alexander was on her way to a local store when she was caught in the epic storm on Saturday afternoon, her daughter told CNN A Buffalo woman is mourning the loss of her "superwoman" mom, who tragically became one of 37 people who died during the region's "once in a lifetime" winter storm. Casey Maccarone told CNN that her mother, 52-year-old Monique Alexander, ventured out into the blizzard at about 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, seemingly to a local store, when she died. "She's always felt like superwoman and invincible, so I'm...
She heard cries for help during deadly winter storm. Her actions saved a life
A Buffalo woman saved a disabled man's life after she found him severely frostbitten and crying out for help during a deadly winter storm. CNN's Gary Tuchman reports.
25 Surreal Pictures That Show Just How Bad Things Are In Buffalo DAYS After Their Historic Blizzard
It's like everything is frozen in time.
Vacationing family finds massive blue lobster 'walking around on the beach' in Cape Cod
A big blue lobster found on a Cape Cod beach by a visiting family from Pennsylvania leads to memorable effort to return it to the ocean.
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
Pink snow spells serious trouble for water in the western US
The algae’s appearance on snow has earned it nicknames ranging from watermelon snow to glacier blood. Sarah Mosquera/High Country NewsResearchers are trying to understand what drives snow algal blooms and how they could alter water supplies.
Stranded at work with no food during the Buffalo Blizzard and other tales of the storm
“It was certainly wild, once in a lifetime for sure,” said Jason from North Buffalo. Those who finally got a chance to shop for food once Wegmans’ reopened in Niagara and Erie County Tuesday, weren’t short on stories before, during and after the…
Buffalo descends into chaos, as store owners open fire on looters
Looters were warned that store owners in Buffalo had taken up arms to protect their businesses amid a string of robberies during the deadly blizzard that killed 31 people so far in the city.
Incredible photos show homes on Lake Erie encased in ice following holiday blizzard
Looking eerily like a snowy scene from the movie "Frozen," waterfront homes in the aptly-named Crystal Beach were encased in ice following a blizzard that pummeled the area over the holiday weekend. The community is located in Fort Erie, a town adjacent to Lake Erie in Ontario, Canada. The National...
Cops Find Man Who Broke into N.Y. School to Save Motorists Stranded in Blizzard — And Thank Him
Police find broken glass and an apology letter from Jay Withey, 27, after he forced his way into Pine Hill School in search of shelter for himself and others who were stuck in a winter storm Police in New York are praising a man for his "heroic actions" during the holiday weekend blizzard after he forced his way into a school to help two dozen people escape the storm. Jay Withey, 27, of Kenmore, N.Y., found himself stranded east of Buffalo in Cheektowaga on Friday as the winter...
Photos show a 46-vehicle pileup that killed 4 people in Ohio in the 'bomb cyclone'
Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash involved at least 46 vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, as the US suffers extreme weather conditions.
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Colorado, you should add the following towns to your list.
The Weather Channel
Photos Of Buffalo's Deadly Snowfall
Winter Storm Elliott dumped feet of snow in Buffalo and western New York. More than three dozen people died in the region due to the storm. Photos show the piles of snow as residents work to free cars and homes. More than three dozen people died in western New York...
Yellowstone National Park Plummets to Shocking Temperature Amid Brutal Winter Storm
For Yellowstone National Park and its countless resident wildlife, winter weather is nothing new. Seated at around 8,000 feet above sea level in Wyoming, Yellowstone hovers between 25 and -3 degrees Fahrenheit through the coldest winter months and sees an average of 150 inches of snowfall per year. This year,...
