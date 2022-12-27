ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Solana's slide accelerates — $50 billion in value wiped from the cryptocurrency in 2022

Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
CNBC

The Investing Club's top 5 things to watch in the market Thursday: Stocks, oil, Tesla

1. Stocks rise Thursday morning after coming under pressure Wednesday, but can this be trusted? Markets got a boost after inline jobless claims increased more than expected. 2. Oil slipping on worries that surging Covid-19 cases in China will cool demand. But if China goes into lockdown again, will it be the last one? Encouragingly, no new mutations found in Chinese travelers to Milan, while Pfizer's Paxlovid is a popular gift among the Chinese elite.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Stocks limp toward the end of the year. Elon Musk tries to rally Tesla employees. "Avatar: The Way of Water" passes $1 billion at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Two more days of this ... Welcome...
CNBC

Kelly Evans: If anyone utters the following phrases...

It's that time of year. Time to hear everyone's predictions for 2023; and time to reflect on whether anybody ever knows anything. Feels like not, after the year we've had. (Although there were a few standouts, which we'll highlight next week.) But this year, we've got some help in the...
CNBC

Have a low credit score? Now may be the perfect time for a credit card

Rebuilding credit or building it from scratch might seem like a Catch-22. To raise your score, you need to show you can manage debt by using credit products such as credit cards. But it's tough to qualify for these products without having a good credit score. It's no wonder that a recent survey from Capital One Insights Center found that almost 70% of Americans believe that having too low of a credit score will prevent them from qualifying for any type of credit card.
Reuters

Canada to impose mandatory COVID tests for travelers from China

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Canada on Saturday said it will require travelers on Canadian-bound flights departing China to test negative for COVID-19. The requirements, which take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Thursday, apply to all travelers two years of age and older arriving on flights in Canada originating from the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong or Macao.
CNBC

European markets mixed as caution abounds to end the year

LONDON — European markets were muted on Thursday as caution returned to global stocks, with investors assessing a number of likely headwinds in 2023. The European blue chip index began Thursday's session down more than 12% for the year and is on course for its worst year since 2018.
CNBC

Don't overpay for prescriptions—even well-marketed ones

This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. How much would you pay to preserve the thing you find most attractive about yourself?. For me, that thing is my hair. In times when I felt otherwise unappealing, my hair was always there — thick, coifed and widow's peaked. So at the very first signs my hairline was receding in my mid-20s, I started taking a drug to stop it.
CNBC

Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback

Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about 0.5% in...
CNBC

The Fed won't be what drives markets in 2023, wealth manager says

The Federal Reserve played a major role in moving markets in 2022, driving a campaign of monetary tightening as it tried to combat inflation at multi-decade highs. Fed officials and economists expect rates to stay high next year, with reductions unlikely until 2024. Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi...
CNBC

Here's where Covid rules for visitors from China are changing

BEIJING — Some countries announced new Covid testing requirements for visitors from China after the mainland said it would finally relax border controls. Japan was the first country to subsequently release rule changes, followed by the U.S. and others. Covid-19 infections surged this month in mainland China, but there is limited data available publicly.
CNBC

2023 is right around the corner — here are 6 steps you can take now to feel more financially prepared in the new year

It's safe to say we can all agree that 2022 has been a stressful year for people's finances: Inflation surged, having a profound impact on the costs of essentials like gas and groceries; interest rates increased with every rate hike set by the Federal Reserve so it became more expensive to take on debt; and, of course, the stock market took many tumbles, which left many investors feeling shaken.
CNBC

Stocks close higher in year-end rally. Nasdaq adds more than 2%

Stocks jumped on Thursday as investors headed into the final trading days of 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 345.09 points, or 1.05%, to 33,220.80, recovering nearly all of its losses from the previous session. The S&P 500 gained 1.75% to close at 3,849.28, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.59% to 10,478.09.

