CNBC
Solana's slide accelerates — $50 billion in value wiped from the cryptocurrency in 2022
Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
CNBC
Elon Musk to Tesla employees: Don't be bothered by 'stock market craziness'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk told Tesla employees in an email that they should not be "too bothered by stock market craziness" as shares of the company are on pace for their worst year ever. CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss.
CNBC
Money managers are hopeful about the stock market in 2023. How they plan to invest
A new CNBC poll finds investors are generally feeling upbeat about the market next year. They're also optimistic about inflation easing, but they are worried about the Fed. More than 6 out of 10 said they have lost confidence in Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Despite this year's market havoc, investors...
CNBC
The Investing Club's top 5 things to watch in the market Thursday: Stocks, oil, Tesla
1. Stocks rise Thursday morning after coming under pressure Wednesday, but can this be trusted? Markets got a boost after inline jobless claims increased more than expected. 2. Oil slipping on worries that surging Covid-19 cases in China will cool demand. But if China goes into lockdown again, will it be the last one? Encouragingly, no new mutations found in Chinese travelers to Milan, while Pfizer's Paxlovid is a popular gift among the Chinese elite.
CNBC
Bahamian regulator says it seized $3.5 billion of FTX crypto assets for 'safekeeping'
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said it moved $3.5 billion from FTX's Bahamian subsidiary, FTX Digital Markets, into its own digital wallets. The watchdog said the funds are being held on a "temporary basis" until it is directed by the country's Supreme Court to deliver them to customers and creditors, or to liquidators.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
CNBC
Here's why egg prices surged in 2022. Those elevated costs could last into the first quarter of 2023, expert says
Egg prices jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. Bird flu is the primary culprit, economists said. Millions of egg-laying hens died in 2022 as a result of the deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history. Perhaps counterintuitively,...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday
Stocks limp toward the end of the year. Elon Musk tries to rally Tesla employees. "Avatar: The Way of Water" passes $1 billion at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Two more days of this ... Welcome...
CNBC
Kelly Evans: If anyone utters the following phrases...
It's that time of year. Time to hear everyone's predictions for 2023; and time to reflect on whether anybody ever knows anything. Feels like not, after the year we've had. (Although there were a few standouts, which we'll highlight next week.) But this year, we've got some help in the...
CNBC
Jim Cramer takes a hard look at markets as we exit 2022
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on December 06, 2022 in New York City. The Dow Jones opened low this morning continuing its downward trend dipping more than 400 points as the stock market closed on Monday.
CNBC
Have a low credit score? Now may be the perfect time for a credit card
Rebuilding credit or building it from scratch might seem like a Catch-22. To raise your score, you need to show you can manage debt by using credit products such as credit cards. But it's tough to qualify for these products without having a good credit score. It's no wonder that a recent survey from Capital One Insights Center found that almost 70% of Americans believe that having too low of a credit score will prevent them from qualifying for any type of credit card.
Canada to impose mandatory COVID tests for travelers from China
Dec 31 (Reuters) - Canada on Saturday said it will require travelers on Canadian-bound flights departing China to test negative for COVID-19. The requirements, which take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Thursday, apply to all travelers two years of age and older arriving on flights in Canada originating from the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong or Macao.
CNBC
European markets mixed as caution abounds to end the year
LONDON — European markets were muted on Thursday as caution returned to global stocks, with investors assessing a number of likely headwinds in 2023. The European blue chip index began Thursday's session down more than 12% for the year and is on course for its worst year since 2018.
CNBC
Don't overpay for prescriptions—even well-marketed ones
This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. How much would you pay to preserve the thing you find most attractive about yourself?. For me, that thing is my hair. In times when I felt otherwise unappealing, my hair was always there — thick, coifed and widow's peaked. So at the very first signs my hairline was receding in my mid-20s, I started taking a drug to stop it.
CNBC
Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback
Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about 0.5% in...
CNBC
The Fed won't be what drives markets in 2023, wealth manager says
The Federal Reserve played a major role in moving markets in 2022, driving a campaign of monetary tightening as it tried to combat inflation at multi-decade highs. Fed officials and economists expect rates to stay high next year, with reductions unlikely until 2024. Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi...
CNBC
Here's where Covid rules for visitors from China are changing
BEIJING — Some countries announced new Covid testing requirements for visitors from China after the mainland said it would finally relax border controls. Japan was the first country to subsequently release rule changes, followed by the U.S. and others. Covid-19 infections surged this month in mainland China, but there is limited data available publicly.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: TG Therapeutics, Micron Technology, ChargePoint and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares jumped more than 9% after the biotech company announced this week that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults. — The maker of EV charging technology saw shares rise...
CNBC
2023 is right around the corner — here are 6 steps you can take now to feel more financially prepared in the new year
It's safe to say we can all agree that 2022 has been a stressful year for people's finances: Inflation surged, having a profound impact on the costs of essentials like gas and groceries; interest rates increased with every rate hike set by the Federal Reserve so it became more expensive to take on debt; and, of course, the stock market took many tumbles, which left many investors feeling shaken.
CNBC
Stocks close higher in year-end rally. Nasdaq adds more than 2%
Stocks jumped on Thursday as investors headed into the final trading days of 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 345.09 points, or 1.05%, to 33,220.80, recovering nearly all of its losses from the previous session. The S&P 500 gained 1.75% to close at 3,849.28, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.59% to 10,478.09.
