ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check. Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office – A Louisiana man was arrested on December 28, 2022, after a probation officer visited his home and reportedly found drugs, paraphernalia, and weapons, including a loaded pistol and a shotgun.
SABINE PARISH, LA
myrtlebeachsc.com

Myrtle Beach License Readers allow SLED to run unauthorized spying operation

A lawsuit being filed by Greenville, S.C. based the Carpenter Law firm requests that the South Carolina Supreme Court look into an unauthorized license plate tag reader spying operation being conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Legislation approving such a spying operation has never been passed by...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WIS-TV

S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sled is working to meet high demand for concealed weapons permits across the Palmetto State. The interest in applications increased when state law made permits free in August of last year. Open carry is only legal in South Carolina for...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup truck just before 2 p.m. in the city of Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles. As he approached the vehicle, the driver pulled a gun and shot him, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said at an evening news conference. A witness called 911 and residents tried to help Cordero until paramedics arrived but he was pronounced dead at a hospital. A “massive manhunt” then began for the shooter and he was spotted in neighboring San Bernardino County, sparking a chase on freeways through both counties. A spike strip disabled two rear wheels but the truck kept going, the sheriff said.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
thecarrollnews.com

HPD arrests scammers from S.C.

Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
HILLSVILLE, VA
Queen City News

Airman shoots intruder at Shaw Air Force Base

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WCBD) – A person was shot Friday after attempting to illegally enter Shaw Air Force Base, according to a release from the 20th Fighter Wing. The intruder, described as a “gate runner,” was shot by an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron around 1:30 p.m. The FBI Columbia […]
WIS-TV

Report shows spike in homelessness in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new report shows a spike in the number of people seeking help from homelessness services in South Carolina. The 2022 State of Homeless report says the number went from a little under 11,000 people to more than 13,000 people. That’s roughly an 18 percent jump...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Lawsuit settled after Lieber inmate died from infection while incarcerated

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former South Carolina inmate’s son is getting paid nearly half a million dollars after settling a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple people, companies and the state Department of Corrections. The lawsuit, which included wrongful death and medical malpractice, was filed in 2019 on behalf...
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Man Facing Charges After Officer-Involved Shooting On Shaw Air Force Base

A man who was shot while allegedly intruding on Shaw Air Force Base is now facing charges. Fifty-four-year-old Kevin Conroy is accused of speeding through the gate on December 23rd. During a traffic stop shortly after, Conroy allegedly pointed a rifle at officers, which is when he was shot and injured.
WIS-TV

SCDNR searching for missing Lake Murray diver

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is searching for a missing Lake Murray diver. Officials said the department of Natural Resources received a call around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, about a missing diver near the Murray towers at the dam. The DNR dive...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

SLED experiencing backlog of Concealed Weapons Permits; here's why

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands are exercising their 2nd Amendment rights, however, newly released data from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) shows there is a backlog in processing new Concealed Weapons Permits. SLED said ever since Gov. Henry McMaster signed Bill 3094 in 2021, which not...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy