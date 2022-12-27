ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. DeSantis has even more Republican support as he approaches 2nd term

As soon as 2023 rings in, Florida leaders will be sworn-in for their four-year terms in office. That goes for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has even more Republican support now as he begins his second term. He was the youngest Florida governor on his first inauguration day four years ago, since Park Trammell took the oath of office in 1913.
