Jacksonville ranked No. 2 in Forbes ‘best places to live in Florida’ 2022 list
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Well, would you look at that!. Jacksonville was ranked the second-best place to live in Florida in 2022 by Forbes. Forbes analyzed cities by pulling recent data on the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. Jacksonville beat...
Free Uber and cab rides in Jacksonville and St. Augustine on New Year’s Eve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Start your New Year off safely and responsibly by making sure you get a ride home after celebrating with friends and family. Jacksonville law firm Farah & Farah is sponsoring free rides home on New Year’s Eve. It’s available to people in Jacksonville and St....
DUI crash survivor who lost brother, unborn twins now pays for NYE Uber rides for others
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This past year has been about emotional healing for Raquel Haralambou. The day after Christmas in 2020, Haralambou and her family were hit by a drunk driver in St. Augustine. Haralambou was seriously injured. The crash killed her brother, Jimmy, and her unborn twin girls, Jennie...
Judge grants motion for immunity under ‘stand your ground’ in deadly St. Augustine shooting
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A judge in St. Johns County has dismissed the manslaughter charge against Luis Casado in the May 2021 shooting death of Adam Amoia in St. Augustine, according to a court document obtained Friday by News4JAX. Judge R. Lee Smith ruled that Casado acted in self-defense...
Gov. DeSantis has even more Republican support as he approaches 2nd term
As soon as 2023 rings in, Florida leaders will be sworn-in for their four-year terms in office. That goes for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has even more Republican support now as he begins his second term. He was the youngest Florida governor on his first inauguration day four years ago, since Park Trammell took the oath of office in 1913.
