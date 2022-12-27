Read full article on original website
ERCOT Failed Texas Residents on the First Winter Storm This Year
Houston's winter freeze of 2022Photo byTwitter. Last Thursday, Houston experienced freezing temperatures and residents lost power. So it appears the Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT still has more work.
San Augustine residents asked to conserve water after ‘major leak’
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – San Augustine residents are asked to conserve “as much water as possible” and reserve some after a water main break. According to the city, there is a 16-inch water main transmission line with a major leak in the city lake addition. Crews are working on an emergency repair. “Currently we […]
