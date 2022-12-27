Read full article on original website
WVNews
Maryland boy breaks Guinness World Record for can stacking
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Walkersville Elementary School student Liam Kalbskopf joked that he’s ready for a life of fame after breaking the Guinness World Record for most cans stacked into a pyramid in less than 30 seconds. “I thought being a little bit famous was a great idea,...
WVNews
West Virginia Public Service Commission approves surcharge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has approved a surcharge for West Virginia American Water customers that will fund system-wide infrastructure improvements. The order entered Friday approved an agreement made in November between the utility and the commission's Consumer Advocate Division. It allows West...
WVNews
Weld seeks to attract veterans to West Virginia
West Virginia Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld wants to attract more military veterans to come live in West Virginia. West Virginia has traditionally been at the top of the list among states with the highest per capita number of veterans among its residents, but statistics show that number is actually dwindling as today’s returning veterans are finding opportunities elsewhere, according to Weld, R-Brooke.
WVNews
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 4, 1897: Classes began at Montgomery Preparatory School, a state institution established to prepare students for West Virginia University. The...
WVNews
How wildlife experts eradicated nutria from Chesapeake Bay
They look like scruffy, oversize rats armed with large, beaver-like orange teeth and flat noses. They’re called nutria, and they’ve ravaged thousands of acres of marshland on the Delmarva Peninsula that stretches along the coasts of Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. But after a two-decade-long, $30 million effort to...
WVNews
Akron beats Concord 84-58
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman had 18 points in Akron's 84-58 victory over Concord on Friday night. Freeman also contributed 10 rebounds for the Zips (8-5). Trendon Hankerson scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds and six assists. Xavier Castaneda was 3 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 17 points.
WVNews
Looking back: Here are the top West Virginia government stories of 2022
CHARLESTON – As West Virginia turns the last page on 2022, several stories dominated the past year, including multiple economic development announcements across the state, political rivalries, electoral landslides, record-breaking tax revenues, and social issues. 1. West Virginia begins, ends 2022 with major economic development announcements.
WVNews
Ramona Sue Potts
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Ramona Sue Potts, 64, of Clarksburg, WV passed away at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, WV on December 29, 2022.
WVNews
Historical schooner Maggie S Myers back above the water
BOWERS, Del. (AP) — A piece of Delaware — and world — history once again floats. But plenty of hard work lies ahead. The Maggie S Myers, one of the oldest surviving oyster schooners in the world, sank in Bowers. Days later she was raised back above the waves, thanks to the efforts of the schooner’s captain, Frank “Thumper” Eicherly; his stepbrother Brian Howard; and a team of workers that included a crane operator (and crane) and multiple divers.
WVNews
Linda Darlene Longwell Romano
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Linda Darlene Longwell Romano, age 75, of Mt. Clare, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. She was born June 16, 1947 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to her late parents, Wayman and Susan Longwell.
