Newcomerstown, OH

WVNews

Maryland boy breaks Guinness World Record for can stacking

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Walkersville Elementary School student Liam Kalbskopf joked that he’s ready for a life of fame after breaking the Guinness World Record for most cans stacked into a pyramid in less than 30 seconds. “I thought being a little bit famous was a great idea,...
WALKERSVILLE, MD
WVNews

West Virginia Public Service Commission approves surcharge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has approved a surcharge for West Virginia American Water customers that will fund system-wide infrastructure improvements. The order entered Friday approved an agreement made in November between the utility and the commission's Consumer Advocate Division. It allows West...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Weld seeks to attract veterans to West Virginia

West Virginia Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld wants to attract more military veterans to come live in West Virginia. West Virginia has traditionally been at the top of the list among states with the highest per capita number of veterans among its residents, but statistics show that number is actually dwindling as today’s returning veterans are finding opportunities elsewhere, according to Weld, R-Brooke.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 4, 1897: Classes began at Montgomery Preparatory School, a state institution established to prepare students for West Virginia University. The...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

How wildlife experts eradicated nutria from Chesapeake Bay

They look like scruffy, oversize rats armed with large, beaver-like orange teeth and flat noses. They’re called nutria, and they’ve ravaged thousands of acres of marshland on the Delmarva Peninsula that stretches along the coasts of Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. But after a two-decade-long, $30 million effort to...
MARYLAND STATE
WVNews

Akron beats Concord 84-58

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman had 18 points in Akron's 84-58 victory over Concord on Friday night. Freeman also contributed 10 rebounds for the Zips (8-5). Trendon Hankerson scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds and six assists. Xavier Castaneda was 3 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 17 points.
AKRON, OH
WVNews

Looking back: Here are the top West Virginia government stories of 2022

CHARLESTON – As West Virginia turns the last page on 2022, several stories dominated the past year, including multiple economic development announcements across the state, political rivalries, electoral landslides, record-breaking tax revenues, and social issues. 1. West Virginia begins, ends 2022 with major economic development announcements.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Ramona Sue Potts

WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Ramona Sue Potts, 64, of Clarksburg, WV passed away at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, WV on December 29, 2022.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Historical schooner Maggie S Myers back above the water

BOWERS, Del. (AP) — A piece of Delaware — and world — history once again floats. But plenty of hard work lies ahead. The Maggie S Myers, one of the oldest surviving oyster schooners in the world, sank in Bowers. Days later she was raised back above the waves, thanks to the efforts of the schooner’s captain, Frank “Thumper” Eicherly; his stepbrother Brian Howard; and a team of workers that included a crane operator (and crane) and multiple divers.
DELAWARE STATE
WVNews

Linda Darlene Longwell Romano

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Linda Darlene Longwell Romano, age 75, of Mt. Clare, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. She was born June 16, 1947 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to her late parents, Wayman and Susan Longwell.
MOUNT CLARE, WV

