ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Facebook agrees to pay $725 million to settle privacy suit

Facebook parent Meta has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a long-running lawsuit that accused the social network of allowing third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access users' private data. The lawsuit was initiated in 2018, when Facebook users accused the social network of violating privacy rules by sharing their data with third parties that included the British firm Cambridge Analytica, which had been linked to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Google to pay $29.5 million to settle DC, Indiana lawsuits over location tracking

Google has agreed to pay a total of $29.5 million to settle separate lawsuits with Washington, D.C., and Indiana over its location tracking practices.  Under the settlements, Google agreed to not make misrepresentations to users about an individual user’s location information in location history and web and app activity. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R)…
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Google to pay Indiana $20 million to resolve privacy suit

Google will pay Indiana $20 million to resolve the state's lawsuit against the technology giant over allegedly deceptive location tracking practices, state Attorney General Todd Rokita announced. Rokitas filed a separate lawsuit against Google when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys general stalled, he said. Those states agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with the company in November. As a result of the separate lawsuit, Indiana received about twice as much money as it would have under the deal with the 40 states in the coalition, Rokita said in his announcement Thursday.“This settlement is another...
INDIANA STATE
Apple Insider

Apple Watch sensor has racial bias, claims new lawsuit

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new class action lawsuit against Apple alleges that theApple Watch blood oxygen sensor is racially biased against people with dark skin tones. Plaintiff Alex Morales says he purchased an Apple Watch between 2020...
IOWA STATE
Futurism

People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk

It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
Black Enterprise

After Elon Musk Vows to Step Down, Twitter Users Want Snoop Dogg to Take Over as CEO

Earlier this week, Twitter owner Elon Musk placed a poll on his profile asking if he should step down as the social media platform’s CEO. Half the poll respondents told him to get back to running Tesla. There is speculation that since Musk said he was interested in purchasing Twitter, he has focused less on Tesla. The lack of focus on the electric vehicle company has decreased the stock price during the year.
Kendra M.

Facebook Settles $725M Class Action Lawsuit Over Data Sharing

Facebook has agreed to a settlement of $725 million to resolve a class action lawsuit that alleged the company gave third parties access to user data without their consent. This lawsuit was prompted in 2018 after it was revealed that 87 million users had their information improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm.
shefinds

Update: ‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

This updated post was originally published on November 24, 2021. If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. We spoke with not just one, but two Apple experts, to get the low-down on apps they recommend that all iPhone users delete from their phones ASAP.
CoinDesk

Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges

The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

125,000 Laid Off In Major Cuts As Recession Fears Spiked, According To Forbes Tracker

Nearly 125,000 employees lost their jobs so far this year as more than 120 large U.S. tech companies, banks and manufacturers implemented massive rounds of layoffs, according to the Forbes layoff tracker, which documented major cuts (over 100) beginning in June when recession fears began to surge. Key Facts. More...

Comments / 0

Community Policy