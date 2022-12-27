ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Storm brings powerful winds, rain and snow to California

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PX5pd_0jvqJmEK00

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Winter roared back into California on Tuesday after taking an almost summerlike break over the holiday weekend with warm and dry conditions that drew residents to beaches.

The first in a week of storms brought powerful winds, rain and snow to the state, substantially lowering temperatures that topped 80 degrees (26.6 Celsius)in some areas over Christmas.

There were numerous reports of roadway flooding and downed trees and branches as the storm blew into the northern half of the state and spread south, the National Weather Service said.

Pacific Gas & Electric’s website showed numerous power outages scattered across Northern California.

Winter storm warnings were issued for the Sierra Nevada, where motorists were advised that travel could be hazardous. Chains or snow tires were required on some highways.

Gusts up to 120 mph (193 kph) were recorded on some Sierra ridgetops, the Reno, Nevada, weather office said. Backcountry avalanche warnings were issued for parts of the mountain range.

The weather system, an atmospheric river spawned by a low pressure off the Pacific Northwest, was spreading slowly down the coast and was expected to reach Los Angeles by evening.

State Department of Water Resources data show that drought-stricken California’s mountain snowpack, a third of the state’s water supply, is off to a good start after a wet fall and early winter — 145% of normal to date and 45% of the April 1 average, when it is normally at its peak.

But experts remain cautious. Last winter had a similar start and then turned extraordinarily dry January through March.

Comments / 1

Related
Phys.org

Miracle or mirage? Atmospheric rivers end California drought year with heavy snow and rain

After the driest start to any year on record, California will end 2022 with snow-capped mountains, soaked roadways and—in some places—flood warnings. The soggy end to an otherwise bone-dry year came as something of a surprise. Only weeks earlier, officials sounded the alarm about a rare third appearance of La Niña—a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that is often associated with dry conditions in the state. On Thursday, skiers in Mammoth enjoyed some of the deepest snow in the nation, while in Los Angeles, a steady drizzle signaled stronger storms to come.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Storm Watch: Heaviest rain yet to come Saturday morning

CALIFORNIA, USA — Get ready! Saturday morning will bring the heaviest rain the greater Sacramento region has had so far. Friday evening will be a continuation of the off and on showers in the Valley with heavier rain in the Sierra. Snow levels Friday night are very high in the 8500-9500 foot range, meaning this is a predominantly rain event, unlike the previous winter storms this season.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Storm Latest: Water levels along the American River are expected to rise. No chain controls in Interstate 80 yet

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Friday. Water levels along the American River are expected to rise through the day as water is released from Folsom Dam in anticipation of more rain. Officials are warning people living in encampments along the river to move to higher ground. Some parks are closed along the American River and Dry Creek.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rain, storm threatens Northern California wildfire burn scar areas

AUBURN -- A series of Pacific storms are expected to slam into northern California and the concern for flooding is rising. Flood watches are in effect through late Saturday night due to excessive rain and melting snow. In burn-scarred areas like the Mosquito Fire footprint in Placer County or the 2021 Caldor Fire that burned in the El Dorado National Forest and other parts of the Sierra, precipitation can lead to landslides. As of Friday afternoon, no mudslides had been reported, according to Cal Fire and a spokesperson for the forest service. Burn scars are areas with little vegetation, typically, with...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

More rain hits Southern California; storm expected to dampen New Year’s Eve

Some parts of the Southland saw scattered showers again Thursday morning as an “atmospheric river” continues to deliver precipitation to Southern California. Although this rainfall isn’t expected to stick around Los Angeles and Ventura counties for long – the National Weather Service said there will be “light [rain], if any” for the rest of Thursday and Friday morning – another storm is likely to impact your New Year’s celebrations.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

National Weather Service issues flood watch

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Central Coast including Monterey, San Benito County and the Valley for Dec. 30-31 from 10 p.m. to 10 p.m. According to the advisory, a series of systems brought rain to Northern and Central California starting Dec. 29 and continuing through New Year’s Eve day.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Two More Weeks of Rain and Snow Projected in the Bay Area and Sierras

The Bay Area and the rest of Northern and Central California are in for two weeks of wet weather and snow, according to Drew Tuma, a meteorologist for ABC 7. “It looks like Sunday, New Year’s Day, could be the only totally dry day we have in the next 14 days,” Tuma told The Standard this morning after tweeting a similar message to his followers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Andy Monroe

Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River

Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Flood Watch issued across Northern California ahead of weekend storm

(KTXL) — As another large winter storm makes its way to Northern California, the National Weather Service has issued flood watches for large parts of the Central Valley, the Sierra foothills, Sierra Nevada and the Delta region, and severe winter storm watches for the greater Lake Tahoe area and counties north of Lake Tahoe. The […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Recent winter storms offer some drought relief

SALINAS, Calif. — Recent storms have brought more rain and water to drought-stricken California. 100% of the state is still considered abnormally dry, but conditions have improved in recent weeks. As of Thursday, 7.2% of the state is in exceptional drought conditions. That's down from 16.6% 3 months ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies

Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy