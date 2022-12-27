Read full article on original website
Noem funds South Dakota Republican Party
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem gave almost $70,000 from the Kristi for Governor campaign to the South Dakota Republican Party in preparation for the new year and the next election cycle, according to her press release. “South Dakota has set an example for the nation that conservative...
Tackling the child care crisis in South Dakota together
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Early Learner South Dakota is partnering with several local and national groups to launch the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative, aiming to improve child care in South Dakota. ELSD, a South Dakota child care advocacy group founded in 2019, will be hosting...
Feeding SD raises $65K through triple-match donation day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota’s triple match fundraiser Tuesday raised $65,000. Individuals can still double their impact through the end of the year. Donations made through Saturday night at midnight will be matched by Bill and Carolyn Hinks of South Dakota Furniture Mart. Feeding...
Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI, has migrated from Europe to the United States and has landed in the Black Hills. A dozen dead geese were found floating in the water at Canyon Lake Park. “We have not had the HPAI this...
South Dakota Department of Corrections faces racial harassment, discrimination federal lawsuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A former Correctional officer at the Mike Durfee Prison in Springfield hopes that others won’t have to face what he believes to be racial harassment and discrimination within the department of corrections. He’s filed this lawsuit with the hope of creating change.
Winners announced in SD snowplow naming contest
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation selected 12 winning names from over 650 entries. Families, classrooms, senior living centers, and businesses across the state participated in the third annual “Name the Snowplow Contest” in November. The competition seeks to engage the community...
Testing encouraged with continued rise in STI cases
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - According to the CDC, this is the second year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that STI numbers have gone up. “Sexually transmitted infections are often very stigmatized yet most are treatable, and all are preventable with knowledge about safe sex,” said Ruth Richardson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States. “We can help decrease the spread of STIs by encouraging testing and conversations about practicing safer sex. Planned Parenthood is proud to offer STI testing and treatment, and to provide comprehensive sex education across the upper Midwest.”
Beresford's Blake Peterson transferring to SDSU from Iowa State
News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. You’ve seen it in the grocery store—the prices of everything continue to rise, especially eggs, which creates an even larger problem for the restaurant industry, including in Sioux Falls. Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota...
CDC warns of salmonella outbreak in raw alfalfa sprouts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - So far, the CDC reports that at least fifteen people have been infected from the outbreak in Oklahoma, Nebraska and South Dakota. Of those fifteen infected, two have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported. According to the CDC’s press release, “The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.”
DEA Omaha Division reports sharp increase of fentanyl seizures in 2022
OMAHA, N.E. (Dakota News Now) - Often disguised as real prescription medications, fentanyl continues to be a growing threat to communities nationwide. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division, whose jurisdiction includes Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota reported 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl were seized in 2022, an increase from last year.
Sobriety checkpoints coming for South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the month of January, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety will hold sobriety checkpoints in 15 counties. Checkpoints are scheduled for the following counties: Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Davison, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha, Spink, Stanley, and Walworth. Officials...
Hoop City Classic moves to Sanford Pentagon for day two
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Day two of the Hoop City Classic moved to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls and featured the children of several South Dakota prep legends along with some great performances from the home state teams. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet New Year’s Weekend, but winter storm to impact the area early next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- If you have any plans over the weekend, we won’t have any issues whatsoever, but a winter storm taking shape for early next week will likely impact travel. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for south central South Dakota from late...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The GoFundMe campaign was set at $8,500 to cover funeral expenses, and has raised over $9,000 in a single day with nearly 250 donations. A 12-year-old South Dakota boy tragically passed away from Influenza A after severe winter weather prevented emergency crews from reaching his Family.
Noem rounds out communication staff; adds two from campaign
PIERRE, S.D. - Gov. Kristi Noem has added four new faces to the mix as she ramps up for the 2023 state legislative session, but two of the additions formally worked for Noem in a different capacity. According to the Governor’s official website, Chad Kubis has been brought onto the...
Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer
PIERRE, S.D. - On Christmas Eve, Governor Kristi Noem commuted the sentences of seven people serving time in South Dakota prisons. One of those people was Connie Hirsch, who was sentenced in 2012 for the shooting death of her husband, Jerold “Jerry” Hirsch, and Jerry’s family is left with questions.
Coyote men outrun St. Thomas
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota men’s basketball team picked up their first Summit League victory in high flying (and scoring) fashion, outracing the St. Thomas Tommies 92-84 on Thursday night in Vermillion. USD (6-8, 1-1) had five players in double figures led by Tasos Kamateros’...
