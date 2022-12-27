SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - So far, the CDC reports that at least fifteen people have been infected from the outbreak in Oklahoma, Nebraska and South Dakota. Of those fifteen infected, two have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported. According to the CDC’s press release, “The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO