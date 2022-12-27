ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim From 'The Office' Would Be Proud—John Krasinski’s Net Worth In 2022 Is Some Good News Indeed!

By Allie Nelson
 3 days ago
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

John Krasinski’s net worth looks nothing like that of Jim Halpert’s — the character Krasinski famously played on NBC’s The Office. The actor/writer/director triple-threat has kept himself busy long after the 2013 ending of the beloved sitcom. And we’re not just talking about his enviable marriage to Emily Blunt!

Krasinski has definitely diversified his career over the past decade, from starring as Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime Video’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan to co-writing, directing, producing and starring in 2018’s A Quiet Place, we have to imagine Krasinski is raking in some serious dough. He even made his first appearance in the MCU this year, people!

Here is everything you could ever need to know about John Krasinski’s net worth.

How did John Krasinski get famous?

To anyone who’s a fan of the actor, the answer is most likely pretty obvious. John Krasinski was a relative unknown in 2004 when he auditioned for and landed the role of Jim Halpet in NBC’s The Office, the American version of the U.K. sitcom.

Prior to landing The Office, Krasinski had interned at Late Night with Conan O’Brien in 2000 while still at Brown University, had appeared in commercials and guest-starring roles on shows like Ed and Law & Order: Criminal Intent and had small roles in films like 2000’s State and Main, 2004’s Taxi and 2004’s Kinsey, in addition to appearing in some Off-Broadway plays.

It was Krasinski’s casting as and subsequent portrayal of Jim on The Office that put him on the map and made him a household name.

What is John Krasinski's net worth in 2022?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, John Krasinski has a net worth of $80 million. However, it is important to note that this is a combined net worth with his wife Emily Blunt, though it has been reported that Krasinski is responsible for a slightly larger share. Krasinski has earned this baller bank account through his work as an actor, director, writer and producer.

How much did John Krasinski make per episode of The Office?

Because John Krasinski started his time on The Office as an unknown actor with little clout, he was paid $20,000 per episode for the first three seasons. This was reportedly raised to $100,000 per episode starting with the show’s fourth season and remained in that range until the end of the series' nine-season run.

How much money did John Krasinski make from The Office?

With John Krasinski earning $20,000 per episode for the show’s first three seasons and $100,000 (or more) per episode for the series’ remaining six seasons, that would have netted the actor at least $14,720,000—without counting bonuses or royalties.

Do the actors from The Office get royalties?

The actors from The Office do get residuals from their work on the series as outlined by their contracts and SAG-AFTRA agreements. However, when it comes to deals like the $500 million one to stream the series, it is unlikely that the actors beyond headliner Steve Carell get any piece of that pie beyond their SAG-AFTRA residuals.

How much does John Krasinski make from The Office reruns?

It is not known how much John Krasinski earns from royalties from The Office. We do know that the cast receives residuals; however, the exact amount is not public knowledge.

How much does John Krasinski make for Jack Ryan?

John Krasinski has remained tight-lipped as to his salary on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan for his portrayal of the title character. However, given his star power when he landed the role, we can imagine he is paid in the hundreds of thousands per episode for the Amazon Prime Video series.

How much did John Krasinski make from Dr. Strange?

It is not known how much John Krasinski was paid for his cameo role as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a follow-up to 2016’s Doctor Strange. Because he had a relatively small role in the film, we can imagine he was paid in the hundreds of thousands for the role.

How much did John Krasinski make from Monsters University?

It is not public knowledge how much John Krasinski was paid for his voice-acting role as Frank McCay in 2013’s Monsters University. Because of the actor’s clout at the time he was cast, we can see him being paid in the high hundreds of thousands for the voice appearance.

How much did John Krasinski make from A Quiet Place?

John Krasinski was a co-writer, director, producer and star of the 2018 horror hit A Quiet Place. However, it is not known exactly how much the quadruple threat earned for his work on the film. As he had so many behind-the-scenes roles, including as a producer, and also starred in the film, we can imagine Krasinski was also entitled to a portion of the film’s profits. The movie earned a worldwide gross of over $340 million on an estimated $17 million budget, so we can imagine Krasinski probably earned upwards of $15 million when all was said and done for his work on the movie.

How much did John Krasinski make from A Quiet Place 2?

John Krasinski has not publicly released how much he made for 2021’s A Quiet Place Part II. Krasinski wrote and again directed the film but had a much smaller on-screen role. It has been reported that his wife, Emily Blunt, earned around $12 million to $13 million to reprise her starring role in the sequel. That being said, both Blunt and Krasinski ended up in a legal battle with Paramount Pictures over the shortened theatrical release of the film, as both actors were entitled to a portion of the film’s box office gross as part of their pay according to their contracts.

The movie grossed $297,372,261 worldwide as of this writing. That means we can estimate Krasinski again most likely earned upwards of $15 million for his behind-the-camera and onscreen responsibilities on the film.

How much did John Krasinski sell Some Good News for?

John Krasinski’s Some Good News was one of the few bright spots that emerged early on during the coronavirus pandemic. The YouTube series ran from March 29, 2020, until May 17, 2020. Following a reportedly colossal bidding war, Krasinski licensed the web series to ViacomCBS in what has been described as “a rich deal.” While the details of this deal remain secret, we can imagine Krasinski earned at least a few million.

