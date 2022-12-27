Pink Pens Heartwarming Birthday Message to 'Miracle' Son

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

In honor of her son's birthday yesterday, Pink shared a message on social media sweet enough to make you weep.

The pop icon posted just under a dozen photos of her son, Jameson, whom she shares with her husband, professional motocross racer Carey Hart, on Instagram earlier today.

The snaps ranged from baby pictures to more recent ones, but the cute throwbacks are not what have fans reaching for the tissue box—it's what she said in the caption.

"My baby boy. 6 years young today. They said we couldn’t have you. Then you had to try twice to get here. I wasn’t sure I could love another the way I loved Willow already. I thought it would break me in half. Instead, having you exploded my head and my heart and made me bigger," she wrote in the Dec. 26 post.

Pink also hinted at a rough pregnancy, most of which she kept private before surprising fans with the news on Twitter, and called her son "a miracle."

"You are a miracle because you choose joy every single day. You make every room brighter, every life you touch happier, truer.. you are full body feelings. Light and laughter and truth and empathy, sensitivity, curiosity, Authentically you."

The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer's sappy post concluded: "You are the silliest, funniest, friendliest, kindest little human and I thank my lucky stars every single day that I get to be around someone like you. This world needs what you have. Thank you for being you. I adore you. 🥳 happy birthday baby. ♥️🎉🎁🎊♥️."

Fans quickly flooded the comments in celebration, sharing happy birthday wishes and notes of endearment.

Celebrity fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins wrote, "Awww! Beautiful letter! Happy Birthday Jamo! You are a fireball of light! Absolutely amazing! 🤗☀️☀️☀️🎉🎉🎉🎉."

"Happy 6th Jameson!!! Sending so much love to you!!!💫," exclaimed Canadian fashion model Tasha Tilberg.

The Chew chef Jason Roberts also commented, "👊🏻💫 and what a crazy 6 years it’s been ! HBD …. J puppy 🪶."

Pink and Cary married in a 2006 ceremony in Costa Rica; in addition to their 6-year-old son, the couple also shares an 11-year-old daughter, Willow.