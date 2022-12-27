ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Pink Pens Heartwarming Birthday Message to 'Miracle' Son

By Marisa Losciale
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KiNXM_0jvqJVAr00
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

In honor of her son's birthday yesterday, Pink shared a message on social media sweet enough to make you weep.

The pop icon posted just under a dozen photos of her son, Jameson, whom she shares with her husband, professional motocross racer Carey Hart, on Instagram earlier today.

The snaps ranged from baby pictures to more recent ones, but the cute throwbacks are not what have fans reaching for the tissue box—it's what she said in the caption.

"My baby boy. 6 years young today. They said we couldn’t have you. Then you had to try twice to get here. I wasn’t sure I could love another the way I loved Willow already. I thought it would break me in half. Instead, having you exploded my head and my heart and made me bigger," she wrote in the Dec. 26 post.

Pink also hinted at a rough pregnancy, most of which she kept private before surprising fans with the news on Twitter, and called her son "a miracle."

"You are a miracle because you choose joy every single day. You make every room brighter, every life you touch happier, truer.. you are full body feelings. Light and laughter and truth and empathy, sensitivity, curiosity, Authentically you."

The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer's sappy post concluded: "You are the silliest, funniest, friendliest, kindest little human and I thank my lucky stars every single day that I get to be around someone like you. This world needs what you have. Thank you for being you. I adore you. 🥳 happy birthday baby. ♥️🎉🎁🎊♥️."

Fans quickly flooded the comments in celebration, sharing happy birthday wishes and notes of endearment.

Celebrity fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins wrote, "Awww! Beautiful letter! Happy Birthday Jamo! You are a fireball of light! Absolutely amazing! 🤗☀️☀️☀️🎉🎉🎉🎉."

"Happy 6th Jameson!!! Sending so much love to you!!!💫," exclaimed Canadian fashion model Tasha Tilberg.

The Chew chef Jason Roberts also commented, "👊🏻💫 and what a crazy 6 years it’s been ! HBD …. J puppy 🪶."

Pink and Cary married in a 2006 ceremony in Costa Rica; in addition to their 6-year-old son, the couple also shares an 11-year-old daughter, Willow.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Chris Pratt’s Son Jack, 10, & Daughter Lyla, 2, Get Into Holiday Spirit With Rare Photo Together

Chris Pratt‘s children are getting into the holiday spirit at their house. The Guardians of the Galaxy star’s son Jack, 10, and his daughter Lyla, 2, searched for their Elf on the Shelf in a sweet photo shared by Chris, 43, on December 18. Jack, who Chris shares with his ex Anna Faris, had his back to the camera and stood next to Lyla, who is Chris’ oldest daughter with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, as the sibling duo stared at two of the beloved Christmas dolls in a plant.
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo

Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are preparing to welcome their baby boy in early 2023, joining Tarek's older kids, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to continue with a sweet family tradition. The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, has been teasing her family's annual Christmas pajama photoshoot on Instagram, finally revealing this year's photos on Thursday. "Happy holidays from the El Moussas ❤️🎁🎄 This might've been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!" Heather's bump...
People

Diddy Shares First Look at His Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Family Photo

Diddy announced the arrival of his daughter, Love Sean Combs, via Twitter on Dec. 10 Sean "Diddy" Combs' youngest daughter completed their Christmas family photo shoot. The hip-hop mogul, 53, shared photos with his children, minus his son Justin Dior, posing in matching pajama onesies on Sunday. The proud dad sweetly held his newborn, daughter Love, in his arm while surrounded by kids, Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, both 16. "Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️" he...
People

Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas

Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
Parade

Billy Joel Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 37th Birthday

Billy Joel is celebrating his daughter's 37th birthday!. The "Piano Man" crooner took to Twitter to wish his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, a happy birthday earlier today. Alongside the note, Joel posted a photo of his daughter, who eyed the camera while posing in front of a brightly lit chandelier in an elegant red dress. Styling her brown locks in messy waves, she completed the chic look with glam makeup that included black winged eyeliner and a two-tone rose gold eyeshadow.
extratv

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
CLEARWATER, FL
People

Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Lucy, 7 Months, Smiling in Her Rainbow Pajamas

Andy Cohen is dad to Ben, 3, and daughter Lucy, 7 months Lucy Eve is one happy little girl! Andy Cohen shared an adorable new photo of his 7-month-old daughter on his Instagram Story Thursday, showing the infant smiling while getting help standing up on the couch. In the cute snap, little Lucy wears a pair of white pajamas printed with different colored rainbows and has a small yellow clip in her hair. She looks directly at the camera with her big blue eyes as someone holds her up...
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Blaze Tucker Is “Already Getting Glammed Up” in a Sweet New Pic

The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter took a cue from her glamorous mom in an adorable behind-the-scenes snapshot. On November 20, Kandi Burruss shared several photos and videos of her daughter Blaze Tucker’s rainbow-themed birthday party, which included several close friends and delicious-looking treats. Also on the menu? A personal glam squad for the toddler, who received a pink and purple manicure and braids with rainbow-colored beads.
People

Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories. The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot. The three are...
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)

Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
thebrag.com

Robert Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ family issues

Things got emotional when Robert Irwin stopped by The Project over the weekend. Steve Irwin’s conservationist son was guest host on Sunday, joining the show to talk about a wide range of topics including the Socceroos’ heroic 2022 World Cup run. Irwin also discussed the serious subject of...
wegotthiscovered.com

Kourtney Kardashian’s dead eyes are the star of the Kardashian Christmas photo

The Kardashian-Jenner faction threw their annual Christmas Eve bash on Saturday, Dec. 24, and as usual, the famous family gave fans a glimpse into the exclusive soiree on social media. But after the official family portrait subsequently landed on Twitter, people couldn’t help but notice that Kourtney Kardashian already seemed decidedly over the festivities.
Parade

Parade

72K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy